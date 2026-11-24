ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
CIPO Publishes Weekly List Of Pre-Grant Patent Applications
The Canadian Intellectual Property Office has introduced a new downloadable resource that tracks patent applications in their pre-grant queue. This tool allows applicants and patent agents to monitor where their applications stand after final fee payment, with CIPO processing approximately 1,000 patent grants weekly as of October 2026.
The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) now provides a downloadable list of Canadian patent applications that have reached “Pre-grant” status.
An application receives this status once the final fee payment has been processed and is found to be compliant. An application with the “Pre-grant” status remains in CIPO’s grant queue until it is granted as a patent.
CIPO states that the list will normally be updated each Friday. Applications are ordered on a first-in, first-out basis according to date of the final fee payment, reflecting the priority in which CIPO expects to process them. The spreadsheet also identifies applications that require a technical review before grant.
The new resource may help applicants and patent agents monitor an application’s relative position in the grant queue after payment of the final fee. CIPO reports that, as of October 2026, its Patent Branch is processing approximately 1,000 patent grants every week.
CIPO’s webpage and the downloadable spreadsheet are available here.
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