Patent reassignment information provides vital insights into how innovation assets move across industry ecosystems. Beyond patent filing and granting activity, ownership transfers reveal strategic business decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, portfolio optimisation, technology licensing strategies and shifts in corporate focus. For our latest patent landscape analysis, Amira Tiga analyses what patent reassignment data reveals about transfer activity in the battery technology sector.

Patent ownership changes are a key component of intellectual property (IP) management. Through reassignment activities, companies can acquire valuable technologies, expand their market position, access new technical capabilities or consolidate existing patent portfolios. In the battery sector, where innovation is accelerating across areas such as cell chemistry, battery management systems, manufacturing processes and recycling technologies, patent transfers offer insights into both technology trends and competitive strategy.

This analysis explores patent reassignment activity within the battery industry, examining who the leading acquirers are and how acquisition patterns have evolved. By combining reassignment data with patent classification information, the study highlights how companies use acquisitions to build and strengthen their patent portfolios, providing a complementary view to traditional innovation metrics based solely on patent filings.

Patent reassignment landscape analysis in battery technologies

Unlike traditional patent landscape studies focused on invention activity, this analysis examines the transfer of patent ownership within the battery sector. The study is based exclusively on US battery-related patents that have undergone a company-to-company (C2C) reassignment from 2020 onward, providing a unique view of how IP assets circulate across the industry. Analysing these transactions makes it possible to identify the companies actively strengthening their IP positions through acquisitions and to uncover the battery technologies attracting the greatest market interest.

The analysis was conducted using Orbit Intelligence, Questel’s advanced patent search and analytics platform. A dedicated dataset was built by identifying battery patents associated with reassignment events and filtering ownership changes to retain only transfers between distinct corporate entities. Reassignment records were then combined with assignee, ownership history and patent classification (IPC/CPC) data to explore acquisition patterns, technology flows and portfolio development strategies.

—Top 20 patent acquirers

The ranking of the top patent acquirers reveals the prominent role of established battery manufacturers in the reassignment market. LG Energy Solution and Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) lead the ranking by a considerable margin, with more than 4,000 and 3,000 patents, respectively. Both companies are among the world's largest lithium-ion battery producers and key suppliers to the electric vehicle industry. Their extensive acquisition activity suggests a deliberate strategy to strengthen existing technological capabilities and secure access to complementary innovations through external IP assets.

The presence of Panasonic and SK On among the leading acquirers reinforces the importance of the battery manufacturing sector in patent reassignment activities. As major suppliers of advanced battery technologies for automotive and energy storage applications, these companies operate in highly competitive markets where IP plays a critical role in maintaining technological leadership.

Chart showing top 20 patent acquirers ©Novagraaf 2026

Beyond battery manufacturers, the ranking includes companies from a variety of industrial sectors. Rivian IP Holdings and Toyota Motor illustrate the growing involvement of automotive companies in battery-related patent acquisitions. As electrification continues to transform the automotive industry, access to battery technologies has become a strategic priority, encouraging vehicle manufacturers to actively strengthen their IP portfolios. Similarly, GE Infrastructure Technology and Aptiv Technologies demonstrate the interest of industrial and mobility technology companies in battery innovations that support energy systems, electrification and connected technologies.

Another notable feature of the ranking is the presence of specialised IP management entities such as Malikie Innovations. Unlike traditional manufacturers, these organisations focus on acquiring, managing and monetising patent assets. Their significant reassignment activity indicates that battery technologies are increasingly viewed not only as industrial assets but also as valuable IP investments.

Overall, the composition of the top 20 acquirers reflects the broad ecosystem involved in battery innovation. The ranking is not dominated by a single industry segment but instead includes battery manufacturers, automotive companies, materials suppliers, industrial technology firms and IP specialists. This diversity underscores the strategic importance of battery technologies across multiple industries and demonstrates how patent reassignments have become an important mechanism for accessing innovation, accelerating technological development and strengthening competitive positions within the rapidly evolving battery sector.

—Annual evolution of patent acquisitions in battery technologies

A time-period restriction was applied to our dataset to include patent acquisitions from 2020 onward.

©Novagraaf 2026

Patent acquisition activity in the battery sector has evolved significantly since 2020, providing insight into how companies use patent acquisitions to strengthen their technology portfolios and competitive positions. Data for 2026 were not included in the analysis, as the year is still ongoing and the available reassignment data are therefore incomplete at the time of writing.

The sharp increase in patent reassignments in 2021, reaching 10,334 transactions, was largely driven by the large-scale transfer of approximately 4,058 patent assets from LG Chem to LG Energy Solution following the spin-off of LG Chem’s battery business in December 2020. LG Energy Solution is no longer merely a division of LG Chem; it became a separate corporate entity following the spin-off and was subsequently listed independently on the KOSPI in January 2022.

Between 2022 and 2024, acquisition activity remained relatively stable, indicating a shift toward more selective and targeted transactions. Rather than broadly expanding portfolios, companies likely focused on acquiring patents that complemented existing capabilities, addressed specific technology needs or reinforced their market positions.

—Acquisition v portfolio: A closer look at four top acquirers

Share of battery patent portfolio ©Novagraaf 2026

This graph shows the share of the battery patent portfolio: internally developed v externally acquired patents.

CATL : 3,294 acquired patents out of a US battery patent portfolio of 4,853 patents (67.9%). Nearly two out of every three US patents come from acquisitions, making acquisitions a core growth strategy. These acquisitions included patents obtained from CF Traverse, Dongguan Poweramp Technology and Amperex Technology.

: 3,294 acquired patents out of a US battery patent portfolio of 4,853 patents (67.9%). Nearly two out of every three US patents come from acquisitions, making acquisitions a core growth strategy. These acquisitions included patents obtained from Panasonic : 800 acquired patents out of a US portfolio of 7,950 patents (10.1%). Despite having the second-largest US portfolio, acquisitions play a limited role, with most patents developed organically.

: 800 acquired patents out of a US portfolio of 7,950 patents (10.1%). Despite having the second-largest US portfolio, acquisitions play a limited role, with most patents developed organically. SK On : 558 acquired patents out of a US portfolio of 2,127 patents (26.2%). About one-quarter of the portfolio comes from acquisitions, suggesting a balanced approach between internal research and development (R&D) and external growth.

: 558 acquired patents out of a US portfolio of 2,127 patents (26.2%). About one-quarter of the portfolio comes from acquisitions, suggesting a balanced approach between internal research and development (R&D) and external growth. Honeycomb Battery (now Solidion): 364 acquired patents out of a US portfolio of 402 patents (90.5%). The portfolio is overwhelmingly acquisition-driven.

In terms of dependence on acquisitions, Honeycomb Battery (90.5%) and CATL (67.9%) stand out as the most acquisition-driven companies in the US battery patent landscape. Panasonic, by contrast, appears to rely the most on internal innovation to build its US patent position.

—Top 10 patent transfer pairs by reassigned US patents

©Novagraaf 2026

This graph highlights the most significant patent transfer relationships in the battery ecosystem, revealing how patent acquisitions are concentrated among a certain number of strategic buyer-seller pairs.

The ranking reveals that the largest patent transfers are concentrated in a series of major buyer-seller relationships. Honeycomb Battery (as it was then known) acquired a substantial portfolio from Global Graphene Group, while Malikie Innovations obtained patents from BlackBerry, illustrating how companies use acquisitions to rapidly strengthen their IP position with externally developed technologies.

Several transactions involve the transfer of technology assets from established technology companies to more specialised innovation-focused entities. For example, Intel transferred patents to Tahoe Research, Dolby IP Licensing transferred assets to Edison Innovations, and BlackBerry transferred patents to Malikie Innovations. These transactions suggest a shift of IP from large, diversified technology players toward companies focused on monetisation, commercialisation or strategic portfolio development.

The graph also highlights consolidation within technology-intensive industries. In the semiconductor sector, Fairchild Semiconductor transferred patents to Semiconductor Components Industries (now rebranded as onsemi) and Cypress Semiconductor transferred patents to Infineon Technologies, reflecting the role of patent acquisitions in strengthening positions in power electronics and related technologies. Similarly, Maxwell Technologies' portfolio was transferred to Tesla, supporting Tesla's efforts to expand its technological base in energy storage and battery-related innovations.

Beyond batteries and semiconductors, the presence of transactions involving Japan Display, Applied Materials and Dolby demonstrates that valuable battery-related IP can originate from adjacent industries such as display technologies, advanced manufacturing equipment and electronics. Overall, the leading transfer pairs show that patent acquisitions are used not only to expand portfolio size but also to gain access to complementary technologies and expertise from a diverse range of industrial sectors.

Top 5 sellers transferring patent assets to multiple entities

We paid particular attention to sellers that have transferred patents to multiple distinct entities. We consider these companies to be actively seeking to maximise the value of their patent portfolios and, as such, they may represent potentially interesting sources of technology for companies looking to acquire battery-related technologies.

IBM is a notable example of a seller transferring patent assets to multiple distinct entities. In the reassignment records examined from 2020 onward, IBM appears as the seller in transactions involving a wide range of different companies, including Daedalus Group and Kyndryl . These records indicate that IBM 's patent assets were transferred to multiple independent entities rather than to a single buyer. This makes IBM a relevant example of a multi-entity seller in the patent reassignment landscape.

is a notable example of a seller transferring patent assets to multiple distinct entities. In the reassignment records examined from 2020 onward, appears as the seller in transactions involving a wide range of different companies, including and . These records indicate that 's patent assets were transferred to multiple independent entities rather than to a single buyer. This makes a relevant example of a multi-entity seller in the patent reassignment landscape. Alcatel-Lucent is another example of a seller transferring patent assets to multiple entities. Nokia Technologies stands out as a major recipient of Alcatel-Lucent’s patent assets, with US patents transferred from Alcatel-Lucent to Nokia Technologies from 2020 onward. This illustrates how Alcatel-Lucent ’s patent assets have been distributed across different companies, making it a relevant example of a multi-entity seller in the patent reassignment landscape.

is another example of a seller transferring patent assets to multiple entities. stands out as a major recipient of patent assets, with US patents transferred from Alcatel-Lucent to Nokia Technologies from 2020 onward. This illustrates how ’s patent assets have been distributed across different companies, making it a relevant example of a multi-entity seller in the patent reassignment landscape. General Electric also appears as a significant source of patent transfers involving multiple counterparties. Among the recipients, ABB Schweiz stands out as a major buyer, with numerous US patent assets transferred from General Electric . Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also appears as a recipient of patent assets from General Electric.

also appears as a significant source of patent transfers involving multiple counterparties. Among the recipients, stands out as a major buyer, with numerous US patent assets transferred from . Technologies also appears as a recipient of patent assets from General Electric. Siemens ' reassignment activity reflects the transfer of IP to multiple companies across different areas of technology. Patent transfers from Siemens involved companies including Fluence Energy , Innomotics and Rolls-Royce , with multiple transactions recorded for Innomotics and Rolls-Royce . Rather than reflecting a single recipient, these transactions show Siemens transferring patent assets to several distinct companies.

' reassignment activity reflects the transfer of IP to multiple companies across different areas of technology. Patent transfers from involved companies including , and , with multiple transactions recorded for and . Rather than reflecting a single recipient, these transactions show transferring patent assets to several distinct companies. Mitsubishi's reassignment activity spans a diverse range of industries, from automotive and healthcare to advanced materials and electronics. Transactions involving companies such as Canon Medical Systems, Hitachi, Nissan Motor, Daimler and MU Ionic Solutions illustrate how technology assets can migrate across sectors as businesses evolve, consolidate expertise or focus on specific innovation domains.

Top 5 buyers acquiring patent assets from multiple entities

We focused on buyers that have sourced patents from multiple entities to build or strengthen their patent portfolios in this field. These companies can be viewed as seeking to rapidly consolidate their position by acquiring promising technologies from multiple sources, including both corporate and academic entities.

LG Energy Solution stands out as a buyer acquiring IP from multiple external organisations. Its reassignment activity includes patent transfers involving UNIST , the University of California , POSTECH and Hitachi Chemical , alongside other companies and research organisations. This pattern highlights LG Energy Solution's acquisition of patent assets from diverse sources, including universities, research institutions and established technology companies, making it a notable example of a buyer building its patent portfolio through multiple external entities.

stands out as a buyer acquiring IP from multiple external organisations. Its reassignment activity includes patent transfers involving , the , and , alongside other companies and research organisations. This pattern highlights LG Energy Solution's acquisition of patent assets from diverse sources, including universities, research institutions and established technology companies, making it a notable example of a buyer building its patent portfolio through multiple external entities. Panasonic 's acquisition profile combines internal portfolio consolidation with selective sourcing of external technologies. Beyond numerous transfers among Panasonic and Sanyo -related entities, the company acquired IP from organisations including Tesla , Toyota Motor , Toray Industries , Sumitomo Metal Mining , GS Yuasa and Japan Display .

's acquisition profile combines internal portfolio consolidation with selective sourcing of external technologies. Beyond numerous transfers among and -related entities, the company acquired IP from organisations including , , , , and . Nokia demonstrates an active IP acquisition strategy combining large-scale corporate integration with targeted technology sourcing. Beyond the incorporation of patent assets from Alcatel-Lucent , Nokia expanded its portfolio through transactions involving organisations such as Eta Devices , Google Technology Holdings , Huawei , OPPO and Vivo .

demonstrates an active IP acquisition strategy combining large-scale corporate integration with targeted technology sourcing. Beyond the incorporation of patent assets from , expanded its portfolio through transactions involving organisations such as , , , and . SK On illustrates an acquisition strategy combining academic research and industrial innovation. The company sourced IP from organisations including KAIST , UNIST, Kyungpook National University, Sejong University, NEC, Nexeon and IBM . This diversified sourcing approach suggests a deliberate effort to expand technological capabilities and accelerate innovation through access to externally developed battery and advanced materials technologies.

illustrates an acquisition strategy combining academic research and industrial innovation. The company sourced IP from organisations including , and . This diversified sourcing approach suggests a deliberate effort to expand technological capabilities and accelerate innovation through access to externally developed battery and advanced materials technologies. Samsung exemplifies a technology buyer leveraging multiple external sources to reinforce its IP position. Acquisitions involving AU Optronics, Fujifilm, Intel, Powermat Technologies, TDK and Robert Bosch demonstrate a sustained effort to expand expertise across electronics, displays, semiconductors, energy storage and connected-device technologies.

Patent reassignments as a strategic tool in the battery industry

As this reassignment analysis demonstrates, patent transfers are an important mechanism for accessing innovation and strengthening competitive positions within the battery industry (almost 5,000 transfers/year). Reassignment analysis therefore provides a valuable complementary perspective to traditional patent indicators, revealing not only where innovation is created, but also how valuable technologies are transferred, integrated and leveraged across the battery value chain: who seeks to consolidate their portfolio and who seeks to sell it?