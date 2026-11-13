Building A Family Of Marks In The EU: What Are The Benefits?

Registering a series of related trademarks can not only strengthen recognition of a brand family but also offer broader protection under certain conditions. Vincent Daens describes the EU system for protecting related trademarks and explains how to use them to oppose an EU application where there is a likelihood of confusion with the common element of a trademark portfolio.

It is not unusual for companies to build up a portfolio of trademarks that share a common element. Think, for example, of the prefix "Mc" on McDonald’s branding.

Creating such a family of marks can offer brand owners a broader form of protection for the brand portfolio. However, it’s important to note that if a brand owner wants to protect multiple versions of a branding asset, they must file separate EU trademark (EUTM) applications (as compared to the current series mark system in the UK, for example).

Why create a family of marks?

Owning a family of marks can help brand owners to create a more compelling case when opposing a potentially conflicting trademark application, as compared to a single registration.

As the EUIPO Guidelines explain:

“When an opposition to an EUTM application is based on several earlier marks and those marks display characteristics that give grounds for regarding them as forming part of a single ‘series’ or ‘family’, a likelihood of confusion may be created by the possibility of association between the contested trademark and the earlier marks forming part of the series.”

What constitutes a family of marks?

The EU Courts set out two cumulative conditions in the Bainbridge rulings (T-194/03 and C-234/06 P) for establishing a family of marks in opposition proceedings:

1. Proof of trademark use

Firstly, the opponent must provide proof of the use of the trademarks belonging to the family for which association is claimed. Although there is no established case law on the minimum number of trademarks for which proof of use is required, it is generally assumed that the opponent must submit proof of use for at least three trademarks containing the common element. However, it is not necessary for these trademarks to be filed/registered.

As the doctrine for a family (or series) of marks allows for broader protection, it is necessary for the marks to be used. That use is also necessary to satisfy the second condition, which is that the relevant public must associate and recognise the marks in question as part of the same series.

2. Association with the series

In addition to providing evidence of use, the opponent must prove that the contested trademark is not only similar to the marks belonging to the series, but also that they have characteristics that suggest an association with the protected family of marks and could, therefore, give rise to a likelihood of confusion as to the origin of the branded goods or services. The association must lead the public to believe that the contested mark is also part of the protected brand, and that goods and services may originate from identical or related undertakings.

For this to be achieved, the common element of the signs must be identical or highly similar and must be distinctive. A merely descriptive (or weakly distinctive) common element is not sufficient, since the relevant public will not associate it with an undertaking, as per Ophtal (T-160/09). However, this distinctiveness can also be established through use, as in the case of the prefix 'Mc' (McDreams, T-428/18).

In addition, the General Court of the European Union has ruled that the common element must be in the same place for all trademarks (Breztrev, T-174/22). As a result, the EUIPO Guidelines state that it is not possible for the common element of the protected series of marks to be used in a different place or have a different meaning in the contested trademark.

What is the legal basis for a family of marks?

As the family (or series) of marks doctrine originated in case law, there is no specific legal provision that determines the regulations for series trademarks; rather, it is covered by Article 8(1)(b) of the EU Trademark Regulation (EUTMR), relating to likelihood of confusion.

If the opponent wishes to invoke this doctrine when opposing a potentially conflicting application, they must do so at the time of substantiation (i.e. when providing evidence) and meet the above conditions (for proof of use and association with the family of marks). Of course, mere proof of the existence of a series is not sufficient to prove that there is a likelihood of confusion between that series and the contested mark (FORO16, T-796/2). It is advisable, therefore, to also submit arguments demonstrating the likelihood of confusion between the common element of the series and the contested mark.

If the above conditions are not met, all prior trademarks, whether they form part of a series or not, will be compared separately with the contested trademark. For this reason, the family of marks doctrine offers trademark owners a valuable additional weapon during EU opposition proceedings. Those who can demonstrate that a set of trademarks are actually used and are recognised by the public as a trademark a family can benefit from broader protection against conflicting trademark applications.