As we reported earlier this year, the Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision in Baker v. Van Dolder’s Home Team Inc. marked a significant shift in the analysis of termination provisions, emphasizing contractual interpretation principles and the parties’ objective intentions over scrutiny of isolated wording.1 A recent decision from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice demonstrates how courts are beginning to apply the Baker framework in practice and beyond the context of the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (the ESA).

In Henshell v Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways, the Court upheld a termination provision governed by the Canada Labour Code (the CLC), relying extensively on the interpretive principles articulated by the Ontario Court of Appeal in Baker.2

Background

The plaintiff, Katherine Henshell, was employed as Chief Executive Officer of Batchewana First Nation of Ojibways before her employment was terminated without cause. She commenced an action alleging, among other things, that the termination clause in her employment agreement was unenforceable and that she was therefore entitled to common law reasonable notice. She also advanced claims for moral damages, punitive damages, and repudiation of the employment agreement.

The employment agreement contained a termination clause providing that the employer could terminate employment for any lawful reason upon providing the notice, pay in lieu of notice, severance pay, and other entitlements required by the CLC, while excluding any entitlement to common law notice.

The plaintiff argued that separate confidentiality provisions elsewhere in the agreement rendered the termination clause unenforceable because they allegedly contemplated termination for cause in circumstances that might not meet the statutory threshold required under the CLC.

The Court’s Reliance on Baker

As discussed in our previous post on Baker v. Van Dolder’s Home Team Inc. and Li v. Wayfair Canada ULC, the Court of Appeal emphasized that employment agreements should be interpreted as a whole and that courts should focus on the parties’ objectively expressed intention rather than on hypothetical interpretations detached from the broader contractual context.

Justice Chiappetta expressly adopted that framework, describing Baker as a welcome departure from the previous tendency to compare termination provisions word-by-word and invalidate clauses based on isolated drafting language. The Court highlighted Baker’s guidance that the key inquiry is whether, viewed in context, the agreement reflects an objective intention to comply with applicable employment standards legislation.

Significantly, the Court noted that it is no longer sufficient to identify a possible interpretation that could theoretically offend employment standards legislation. Rather, courts must consider whether the parties objectively intended such a result when the contract is read as a whole.

Reading the Contract as a Whole

The plaintiff relied heavily on language stating that breaches of confidentiality policies could result in discipline and/or termination for cause. She argued that the provision effectively authorized dismissal for cause in circumstances broader than those permitted under the CLC.

The Court rejected that argument. Applying Baker, Justice Chiappetta concluded that the impugned language could not be analyzed in isolation. When read together with the termination clause, the agreement clearly demonstrated an intention to provide the employee with all minimum statutory entitlements required by the CLC.

The Court emphasized that reasonable parties in these circumstances would not understand the confidentiality language as authorizing unlawful conduct or permitting the employer to contract out of statutory rights. Instead, the agreement as a whole reflected an objective intention to ensure compliance with the CLC.

Key Takeaways for Employers

1. Baker Is Already Influencing Lower Courts

This decision provides one of the earliest examples of an Ontario court expressly applying Baker’s contextual interpretation framework. The Court repeatedly relied on Baker to reject arguments based on hypothetical statutory violations and instead focused on the agreement’s overall meaning.

2. Context Matters More Than Isolated Phrases

Employers should still draft termination provisions carefully. However, Henshell suggests that courts may be less willing to invalidate otherwise compliant agreements based solely on isolated wording where the contract as a whole clearly demonstrates an intention to preserve statutory minimum standards.

3. Clear Compliance Language Remains Critical

A key feature of the agreement was its express commitment to providing all notice, severance, and other entitlements required by the CLC. Consistent with Baker, that language played a significant role in the Court’s conclusion that the parties objectively intended compliance with employment standards legislation.

4. The Principles Extend Beyond the ESA

Although Baker concerned the ESA, Henshell demonstrates that its interpretive principles are likely to influence the analysis of termination provisions governed by other employment standards regimes, including the CLC.

Looking Ahead

While it remains prudent for employers to review and update existing employment agreements, Henshell suggests that Ontario courts may be moving away from the hyper-technical approach that dominated termination clause litigation in recent years. Consistent with Baker, the focus appears to be shifting toward whether the agreement, read as a whole and in context, objectively reflects an intention to comply with applicable employment standards legislation.

For employers, the decision provides further support for the proposition that clearly drafted termination provisions containing express statutory compliance language may withstand challenges based on remote or theoretical interpretations of inpidual clauses.

Footnotes

1. 2026 ONCA 568 [Baker].