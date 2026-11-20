VIDEO · 20 NOVEMBER 2026
Investigator Chronicles Ep. 6 ft. Sarah Crossley
Sarah Crossley, a labour and employment lawyer with over 25 years of experience and HR Law Canada's 2025 Workplace Investigator of the Year, discusses her approach to conducting complex, high-profile workplace investigations that enter the public eye. She reveals the essential strategies she uses to maintain procedural integrity under scrutiny, including how she manages media inquiries, works with legal counsel, and stays grounded when her process comes under attack.
In Episode 6, Sarah Crossley, a labour and employment lawyer with over 25 years of experience, Founder of Sarah Crossley Mediation & Workplace Investigations, and HR Law Canada’s 2025 Workplace Investigator of the Year, joins our Investigator Chronicles host, Christine Thomlinson. Sarah has conducted investigations since her very first year of practice, and she shares how she stays steady on complex, high-profile, and public files: tuning out the noise, holding her process, and working with legal counsel.
Christine and Sarah explore what changes, and what doesn’t, when an investigation moves into the public eye. Along the way, they cover what Sarah loves most about the work, the advice she’d give her younger self, media inquiries, procedural updates, and the importance of rest between mandates.
Including:
- The two things Sarah confirms before accepting any public mandate: a clear mandate, and her control of the process
- Why every investigator needs one or two trusted colleagues to call when the process comes under attack
- How she writes a report knowing the public will read it, and why her job isn’t to be liked
- How she responds to media inquiries without leaving her client caught flat-footed
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