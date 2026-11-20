In Episode 6, Sarah Crossley, a labour and employment lawyer with over 25 years of experience, Founder of Sarah Crossley Mediation & Workplace Investigations, and HR Law Canada’s 2025 Workplace Investigator of the Year, joins our Investigator Chronicles host, Christine Thomlinson. Sarah has conducted investigations since her very first year of practice, and she shares how she stays steady on complex, high-profile, and public files: tuning out the noise, holding her process, and working with legal counsel.

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Christine and Sarah explore what changes, and what doesn’t, when an investigation moves into the public eye. Along the way, they cover what Sarah loves most about the work, the advice she’d give her younger self, media inquiries, procedural updates, and the importance of rest between mandates.

Including: