At a Glance Ontario organizations with 20 or more employees must file an accessibility compliance report under the AODA by December 31, 2026.

AODA requirements vary with the size of an organization’s Ontario workforce, with organizations of 50 or more employees required to maintain written policies and a publicly available multi-year accessibility plan.

A recent national Canadian television consumer-affairs investigation of Ontario restaurant chains highlights the need for employers to ensure that frontline employees and managers can put accessibility policies into practice, not just have them on paper.

For many Ontario businesses, compliance with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005 (the “AODA”) has historically received less attention than other workplace regulatory requirements. However, with the next accessibility compliance reporting deadline of December 31, 2026 rapidly approaching, and accessibility barriers receiving renewed public attention, now is an opportune time for organizations to revisit their obligations under the AODA.

The AODA should not be confused with an employer’s obligations under human rights legislation. While human rights legislation addresses accommodation in employment and services across a range of protected grounds, the AODA establishes a separate and more detailed framework aimed at identifying, preventing and removing accessibility barriers for persons with disabilities. Applicable standards address customer service, information and communications, employment, transportation, and the design of public spaces. The specific requirements applicable to a business or non-profit organization depend, in part, on its Ontario employee headcount and operate alongside, but separately from, additional requirements imposed by human rights legislation.

What Does Your Organization Need to Have in Place?

The AODA applies to organizations of all sizes. Generally speaking, all organizations in Ontario are required to train their employees on applicable accessibility duties and requirements, consider accessibility in service delivery, and provide accommodations that comply with both human rights and accessibility legislation. In addition, there are certain policy and reporting requirements that apply to private-sector and non-profit organizations that vary based on the size of an organization’s Ontario workforce:

Organizations with fewer than 20 employees must establish accessibility policies addressing how they will meet their obligations under the AODA, but those policies are not required to be in writing. These organizations are also not required to prepare a multi-year accessibility plan or file an accessibility compliance report.

must establish accessibility policies addressing how they will meet their obligations under the AODA, but those policies are not required to be in writing. These organizations are also not required to prepare a multi-year accessibility plan or file an accessibility compliance report. Organizations with between 20 and 49 employees are similarly required to establish accessibility policies, although those policies need not be documented in writing. While these organizations are not required to prepare a multi-year accessibility plan, they must file an accessibility compliance report every three years, with the next report due December 31, 2026.

are similarly required to establish accessibility policies, although those policies need not be documented in writing. While these organizations are not required to prepare a multi-year accessibility plan, they must file an accessibility compliance report every three years, with the next report due December 31, 2026. Organizations with 50 or more employees have additional requirements. Among other things, they must maintain written accessibility policies and a statement of commitment to accessibility, make those documents publicly available, and develop a written multi-year accessibility plan describing their strategy for preventing and removing accessibility barriers. The plan must be made publicly available and posted on the organization’s website, if it has one, and reviewed and updated at least once every five years. These organizations must also file an accessibility compliance report by December 31, 2026.

Different requirements and reporting timelines apply to designated public sector organizations.

Failure to comply with the AODA may result in enforcement action, including administrative monetary penalties imposed in accordance with the AODA and its regulations.

The December 31 Deadline Is More Than “Rubber Stamping”

Businesses and non-profit organizations with 20 or more Ontario employees are required to certify their compliance with applicable AODA requirements through Ontario’s Accessibility Compliance Reporting Portal by December 31. Importantly, the report must be certified by a director or senior officer with authority to legally bind the organization.

The upcoming deadline offers an opportunity to assess substantive AODA compliance rather than merely treat the report as an administrative obligation. Before filing, organizations may want to consider:

Whether accessibility policies remain current and reflect actual practices.

For organizations with 50 or more employees, whether the multi-year accessibility plan has been updated within the required five-year period, remains accurate, and identifies current and planned measures for preventing and removing accessibility barriers.

Whether other applicable AODA requirements are being met, including those relating to employee training, accessible employment practices, information and communications, and customer service.

Addressing any gaps identified before certifying the compliance report.

Accessibility Compliance Under Renewed Scrutiny

The approaching reporting deadline also comes at a time of renewed public attention to accessibility barriers in Ontario.

On November 6, 2026, a national Canadian television consumer-affairs program reported on an investigation of accessibility at 10 restaurant chains in Ontario. Hidden-camera visits uncovered malfunctioning automatic doors, inaccessible self-service kiosks and difficulty obtaining accessible menus. Notably, of the five full-service restaurants visited, only one frontline employee expressed even limited familiarity with the AODA.

For restaurants, retailers and other customer-facing businesses, accessibility compliance is not simply a matter of having the right policies on paper. It is tested every day, with every customer.

Many employers invest heavily in staff training on food safety, alcohol service and customer service. Accessibility training often receives less attention, even though frontline staff are usually the first to encounter an accessibility barrier or a request for an accessible menu. Their familiarity with accessibility obligations can therefore shape a customer’s experience.

This is particularly important for multi-location operators, whose centralized policies and training may not reflect Ontario-specific requirements. Interprovincial employers may wish to ensure their Ontario locations are compliant and that those developing accessibility policies, wherever based, understand the applicable requirements.

What Should Ontario Organizations Do Now?

With December 31 quickly approaching, Ontario organizations are well-advised to determine which AODA requirements apply based on the size of their Ontario workforce and confirm that the policies, plans, and practices underlying their compliance report are actually in place.

For organizations that have not recently reviewed their AODA compliance, the coming weeks provide an opportunity to identify and address outstanding gaps before the reporting deadline. In light of increased public scrutiny of accessibility barriers, organizations may also wish to consider whether their accessibility measures are working effectively in practice, particularly where they provide goods or services directly to the public. Ultimately, accessibility compliance is not just about meeting a reporting deadline but ensuring that accessibility measures work in practice.