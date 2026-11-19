As remote work becomes more widespread and duties can be carried out outside of an employer’s traditional offices, new questions are arising regarding the application of Quebec’s labour laws, and specifically what constitutes an employer’s “establishment.”

On November 5, 2026, the Quebec Court of Appeal (the “Court”), comprising the Honourable Justices Manon Savard, Geneviève Marcotte and Peter Kalichman, addressed these issues in three decisions issued concurrently: Angela Marchetta v. Petros 724 inc. [Marchetta], Unifor, section locale 177 v. Groupe CRH Canada inc. [Unifor] and Syndicat national des employés de garage du Québec inc. v. Brandt Tractor Ltd. [Brandt Tractor].

Although the cases arose in different legislative contexts, the three decisions address a common question: how an employer’s “establishment” is defined.

Marchetta: an employee’s presence in Quebec is not enough to establish the employer’s presence in Quebec

In Marchetta, the Court had to determine whether the Act respecting labour standards (the “Act”) could be applied to an employee of an American company who worked primarily from her home in Bromont, Quebec. The employee worked using her own computer and personal phone, serving only American clients of Petros 724 Inc. (“Petros”). Although the employee worked from Quebec, Petros had no headquarters, residence, domicile, or establishment in Quebec.

Case history: Administrative Labour Tribunal and Superior Court decisions

After her employment ended, the employee filed a complaint for dismissal without good and sufficient cause under section 124 of the Act. The Administrative Labour Tribunal (“ALT”) initially ruled that the Act applied, finding that the home from which she worked was an “establishment” of Petros in Quebec. However, upon review, the ALT revoked its initial decision and dismissed the complaint. The Superior Court then dismissed the application for judicial review.

Court of Appeal decision

On May 6, 2025, Gary Rosen, Claudia Desjardins Bélisle, and Philippe Larochelle argued before the Quebec Court of Appeal on behalf of the Canadian Association of Counsel to Employers, an intervener in the case. The decision was issued on November 5, 2026.

The Court dismissed the appeal, noting that the wording of section 2 of the Act requires both the employee and the employer to have a connection to Quebec. The Court reiterated that section 2 requires two distinct connecting factors when work is performed both in and outside Quebec. The work must be performed partially in Quebec and the employer itself must have a connection to the province, with its residence, domicile, undertaking, headquarters, or office located there. These two connections are distinct and both must be present.

Therefore, the Court focused on whether the employer had an establishment in Quebec. The Court noted that Petros did not have a residence, domicile, headquarters, or office in Quebec. Furthermore, there was no evidence indicating that Petros conducted business there. The Court noted that Petros did not conduct any activities in Quebec with Quebec clients because the employee served only American clients. Therefore, the Act could not apply in these circumstances.

Without any Petros offices, premises, or other physical presence in Quebec that could establish the employer’s connection, the conditions set out in section 2 of the Act were not met. The Court noted that the wording of this provision is clear and requires a connection to Quebec for both the employee and the employer. Despite the remedial nature of the Act, the Court cannot disregard this requirement, reiterating that [TRANSLATION] “it is not for the Court to rewrite the law.”

The other two decisions

Unifor and Brandt Tractor address the concept of “establishment” in contexts different from that of Marchetta. In both cases, the Court had to interpret the concept for the purposes of section 109.1 of the Labour Code, which governs the use of replacement workers during a strike or lock-out. In this context, the Court recognized that the concept of an “establishment” is not necessarily limited to the physical address indicated in the certificate of accreditation.

a. Unifor, section locale 177 v. Groupe CRH Canada inc.

In this case, a non-unionized employee, was assigned to the Joliette establishment of Groupe CRH Canada inc., but she worked remotely from home using a virtual private network provided by her employer. During a lock-out, she remotely performed duties normally carried out by employees in the affected bargaining unit.

The Court of Appeal restored the ALT’s decision, finding it reasonable to consider that the physical establishment in Joliette could virtually extend to the employees home. However, her home did not become a component of the establishment itself. Given her connection to the Joliette establishment and the technological means used, she could be considered as working virtually in that establishment. This interpretation helps prevent remote work from being used to circumvent anti-strikebreaker provisions.

b. Syndicat national des employés de garage du Québec inc. v. Brandt Tractor Ltd.

In this decision, the Court applied a similar approach to employees whose duties, by their nature, were performed away from the employer’s premises. Two road technicians from the Saguenay branch performed all their work outside the building specified in the certificate of accreditation. This included work sites, customer premises, and forests. During the strike, their duties were assigned to employees from other establishments and an independent contractor.

The Court of Appeal concluded that the ALT could reasonably find that these replacement workers were used in the Saguenay establishment because they served its clientele, received assignments from its service manager, and were supplied with parts by that branch. These factors demonstrated their connection to the Saguenay establishment, even though they performed their work outside its physical boundaries. The Court also distinguished Syndicat canadien de la fonction publique, section locale 1450 c. Journal de Québec, noting that this decision does not require that an establishment necessarily be limited to the physical location of the place of business. The Court added that such a rigid interpretation would, in these circumstances, deny the striking road technicians their right to freedom of association.

Key takeaways

This trio of cases illustrates how the concept of “establishment” can have a different scope depending on the relevant legislation. In Unifor and Brandt Tractor, the concept was interpreted in the context of anti-strikebreaker provisions, which strictly govern the use of replacement workers during a strike or lock-out. The Marchetta decision, however, dealt with the Act’s territorial scope, which requires a connection to Quebec for both the employee and the employer. This requirement that the employer have its own connection to Quebec thus helps delimit the Act’s territorial scope and prevent its extraterritorial application to an employer that lacks a sufficient connection to Quebec.

Is your organization ready to answer the question: “Where is your establishment?”

The concept of “establishment” does not have the same scope under anti-strikebreaker provisions as it does under the Act respecting labour standards. If your organization has employees working remotely or operates outside Quebec, your exposure may be different than you think.