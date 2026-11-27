When someone shows up wearing a priest’s collar, most people do not ask to see their credentials. That assumption is being tested in Mexico, where a recent Reuters investigation reported a growing problem of people allegedly posing as Catholic priests and performing funerals, baptisms, weddings and other religious ceremonies without Church authorization. In one case, a family learned that the man who had presided over a funeral was not recognized as a priest by the Archdiocese of Mexico City. In another, a religious certificate dated 2025 purportedly bore the signature of a priest who had died in 2020. Church officials have linked the opportunity for impostors, at least in part, to a shortage of legitimate clergy.

There is a workplace lesson here for employers, and not just those recruiting priests. Employers operating in tight labour markets may feel pressure to hire quickly, particularly for difficult-to-fill, specialized or regulated positions. But scarcity can make shortcuts in hiring particularly risky. A polished résumé, impressive LinkedIn profile, professional jargon and confident interview may all suggest that someone is qualified, but they don’t prove that the degree, licence, designation or experience actually exists. Confidence is not a credential, and the harder it is to find qualified candidates, the more important it can become to verify that the candidate crossing the finish line was qualified to enter the race.

The story also offers a cautionary tale about relying on intermediaries. The family in the Reuters report had paid a large funeral-services company to arrange for the purported priest. A company representative told Reuters that it did not have a formal system for verifying clergy. The workplace equivalent is familiar: “the recruiter sent them,” “the staffing agency checked,” or “the contractor told us everyone was qualified.” Employers using recruiters, staffing agencies and contractors should clearly set out in their agreements exactly who is responsible for checking credentials, licences, references and other job requirements, particularly where the position involves public safety, vulnerable persons, money or confidential information. Outsourcing recruitment does not necessarily outsource the consequences when the person who arrives is not who everyone thought they were.

The Hot Take? Labour shortages may explain why employers are tempted to quickly open the gates, but that should not be the reason to stop checking who is coming through. Inadequate screening processes can result in hiring unqualified employees, or even worse, foxes in your henhouse. Employers should have a background check process appropriate for the position and periodically re-check licences or certifications that can expire or be revoked. And if your background check consists of “Well, they certainly looked like a priest,” congratulations: you do not have a background check process. Having a bit of faith isn’t a bad thing, but sometimes faith could use a background check.