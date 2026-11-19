Last month, the Ontario Court of Appeal (“ONCA”) released its decision in Taylor v Salytics Inc., (“Taylor”), affirming the trial judge’s findings and dismissing the employee’s appeal. The ONCA held that a temporary layoff provision in an employment contract is not a “termination provision” and therefore remains enforceable even where the termination provisions in the same agreement contravene Ontario’s Employment Standards Act, 2000 (the “ESA”). The Court of Appeal’s unanimous decision provides welcome confirmation for employers that well-drafted temporary layoff clauses will survive ESA non-compliance elsewhere in an employment agreement.

Background

As we wrote about in our bulletin on the trial decision, the employee, Mr. Taylor, had been employed by Salytics Inc. (“Salytics”) as a Senior Technical Consultant for approximately 11 years when he was placed on a temporary layoff in April 2024. Mr. Taylor did not accept the layoff and brought an application seeking a declaration that the layoff constituted a constructive dismissal. However, at the time of his temporary layoff, his employment was governed by an employment agreement that contained the following provisions under the heading “Termination”:

Salytics may terminate your employment at any time for cause.

Salytics may terminate your employment without cause at any time by providing you with the minimum notice, or pay in lieu of such notice, and any severance pay required by the Employment Standards Act, 2000 and no more except in the event a lay-off is required within the first six (6) months of your employment without cause, you will be entitled to continue receiving salary up to the end of this six month period.

In the event a temporary lay-off is ever required, it may be implemented in accordance with the requirements of the Employment Standards Act, 2000.

At trial, the Court found that the third clause in this provision – allowing for a temporary layoff in accordance with the ESA – was enforceable and that Salytics was therefore entitled to place Mr. Taylor on a layoff without triggering a constructive dismissal. Specifically, the Court held that the temporary layoff clause was not a “termination clause” and therefore remained enforceable despite the fact that the termination clause in the employment agreement violated the ESA. In doing so, the trial judge distinguished layoff clauses from the Court of Appeal’s 2020 decision in Waksdale v Swegon North America Inc. (“Waksdale”) where it was held that where any termination clause in an employment agreement violates the ESA, all termination provisions in the agreement are unenforceable.

The Issue on Appeal

Mr. Taylor appealed the trial judge’s decision, arguing that the trial judge made an error in law when determining that the temporary layoff clause in the employment agreement was not a termination clause. Mr. Taylor advanced two arguments at the appeal, first arguing that any layoff clause in an employment agreement is a termination clause, such that they should be captured by the rule from Waksdale; and second, that in this particular case, where the layoff provision was located within the “Termination” heading of the employment agreement, that it should be properly construed as a termination clause.

The Decision

The Court of Appeal rejected both arguments.

On the first argument, the Court agreed with the trial judge that a temporary layoff clause in an employment agreement is not automatically a termination clause. The ONCA found that this argument contradicted the plain language of the ESA, specifically section 56(1)(c), which states that a layoff is a termination “only if it exceeds the length of a temporary layoff as defined in s. 56(2)”. The ONCA also relied on section 56(4) of the ESA, which further clarifies that an employee is not terminated even if laid off without a specified date of recall, so long as the layoff period does not exceed that of a temporary layoff.

On Mr. Taylor’s second argument, the ONCA reviewed the specific wording of the layoff clause in Mr. Taylor’s agreement and found that to interpret this as a termination clause would contradict the ESA and defeat the legislature’s purpose of the layoff provisions within the ESA, which were introduced to provide relief to struggling businesses. By using the words “temporary lay-off” — a term defined in the ESA — the parties agreed to be governed by the provisions in the ESA applicable to temporary layoffs, not terminations. The ONCA found that to construe the layoff clause as a termination clause would not only defeat the longstanding legislative bargain, but would also ignore the actual text of the employment agreement.

In addressing Mr. Taylor’s argument regarding the location of the layoff provision (i.e., that it was located under the “Termination” heading), the ONCA confirmed that an employment agreement must be interpreted as a whole rather than on a piecemeal basis, and that the location of a clause in a contract is not determinative of whether it is a termination clause. As the application judge had stated, “It is the substance that matters, not the form.”

Key Takeaways

The Court of Appeal’s decision provides important and welcome confirmation for employers on several fronts:

Temporary layoff clauses survive ESA non-compliance elsewhere in the agreement. A temporary layoff clause is not a termination clause under the ESA. Because a temporary layoff that falls within the prescribed parameters of the ESA is not a termination, a clause permitting such a layoff is likewise not a termination provision. This means that even where an employer’s termination clause contains an ESA violation – which, under Waksdale, would void all termination clauses – a properly drafted temporary layoff clause will remain enforceable. Substance governs, not form or placement. The location of a clause within an employment agreement, including the heading it is found under, is not determinative of how that clause will be characterized. Courts will look at the substance of the clause in determining how it should be interpreted and applied.

The ONCA’s decision in Taylor is a good result for employers, particularly those operating in sectors prone to economic fluctuation where temporary layoffs may be required. It affirms that an ESA-complaint temporary layoff clause remains enforceable even where other parts of the employment agreement, such as the termination provision, have deficiencies.

Finally, the ONCA observed that courts should not dispense lightly with contractual freedom and should not be quick to characterize a temporary layoff clause as a termination clause when it does not actually function as one. This parting observation is another helpful development for employers seeking to enforce the written terms of their employment agreements.