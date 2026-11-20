Last week’s temporary shutdown of MS Outlook and other services got me thinking about the more analog aspects of the investigation process. Specifically, I thought about note-taking during investigation interviews. What I know from delivering our Workplace Investigation Fundamentals course is that the majority of investigators, particularly internal investigators, still do not audio record their interviews and there is an endless list of note-taking strategies that they employ instead. While note-taking might not seem like the most important of investigation topics, I’d argue that it is. Time moves quickly and your memory of interviews will fade; therefore, without a recording, if something that happened in the interview is not captured in the interview notes, it’s like it never happened at all. In this blog, I will discuss four note-taking considerations beyond the obvious things like documenting dates, location, attendee lists, etc.

1. The impact of paraphrased interview notes on credibility assessments

Generally, we do not rely on non-verbal factors – things like eye contact or crossed arms – in assessing credibility; instead, we focus on the way interviewees respond to our questions and, often, the specific language that they use. For example, we might prefer direct and forthright responses to responses that seem evasive or vague. Accordingly, it is essential that we use our notes to create as verbatim a record of our interviews as possible. A note-taker who paraphrases a respondent’s responses runs the risk of seeing vagueness in those responses that could be explained by the summary way in which the investigator captured the respondent’s more detailed answers. One tip I often share is to never write and talk at the same time. If you’re adding a question in the moment, write it in your notes in silence and then ask it. Otherwise, you’ll be playing catch-up in your notes throughout the time they are responding.

2. Document your questions as asked rather than as prepared

On that note, it is good practice to prepare a list of questions that you intend to ask during an interview. However, as most investigators know, that list is a starting point for a conversation that rarely goes exactly as planned. Questions often need to be added, or altered, in the moment and it is essential that these new questions also get documented in your notes. If a witness’s answer to your question is “no”, all the meaning to that answer lives in your question. If you do not accurately capture your question exactly as you asked it, arguably you have changed the meaning of their evidence.

3. Document the questions asked of you

It is not uncommon for the investigator to be asked a question by a party or witness during the interview. Often, these questions are process-related and the interviewee is entitled to an answer from the investigator. Given that these exchanges can be unexpected, they are often not documented by the investigator, but they should be. Such questions can be predictive of issues that might come up later because people are concerned about something and end up relying on information provided by the investigator. To be positioned to address potential future challenges to the process, it is important to have a record of the exchange.

4. The pros and cons of capturing observed behaviour in your notes

Interview notes are a tool for the investigator to assist in the accurate documentation of evidence gathered within the investigation process. Generally, they create an objective record of what was said by the investigator and by the party or witness during the interview. That said, there may be occasions where the investigator wishes to document observed behaviour as well. For example, the investigator might consider noting the sarcastic tone of a response or the seemingly dismissive laughter of a respondent when asked about serious allegations. The purpose of noting this could be to prevent misinterpreting the notes at a future date or, possibly, for future credibility assessments. However, because an investigator’s notes could be ordered to be disclosed in a future proceeding, it is important that any notes of this type be both objective and relevant. For example, one’s notes are not the place to muse about the character or integrity of the interviewee. One alternative to using the margins for observations is to consider whether simply asking the interviewee about the observed behaviour might have the dual benefit of both noting the observed behaviour and giving the interviewee a fair opportunity to speak to what was observed. For example, instead of writing (LAUGHED) in the margin, a better approach might be to say, “I noticed that when asked about these last two allegations, you laughed before responding. Can you help me understand what caused you to laugh?” Now the laughter is in the notes, but the respondent is given a chance to address what caused them to laugh before the investigator makes any assumptions about its meaning.

Key takeaways

Create in your notes as close to a verbatim record of the interview as possible

Document the questions that you actually asked, not the questions that you planned to ask

Document the questions asked of you; these questions can sometimes be predictive of issues that might come up later

Capture observed behaviour that you want to remember, but ensure objectivity and relevance and consider asking about the behaviour instead

Note-taking is a key skill for investigators that is often left out of the in-house or on-the-job training that many investigators receive. It is essential that care is taken to produce accurate and complete notes of every interview. In doing so, an investigator ensures that each interviewee is fairly represented in the reports that they produce and that decisions, particularly credibility assessments, are rooted in the words used by an interviewee and not the words paraphrased or poorly summarized by the investigator.