ARTICLE · 23 NOVEMBER 2026
Ontario’s October 26 Municipal Election: What Employers Need To Know
Ontario's municipal elections are approaching on October 26, 2026, and employers must understand their legal obligations under the Municipal Elections Act, 1996. Eligible employees are entitled to three consecutive hours to vote on election day, and employers may need to provide time off without pay deductions or penalties when work schedules don't naturally provide this window.
With Ontario’s municipal elections scheduled for October 26, 2026, employers should be prepared to meet their legal obligations under the Municipal Elections Act, 1996. In particular, employers must ensure that eligible employees have three consecutive hours to vote on voting day. Where an employee’s work schedule does not provide this window, the employer must allow sufficient time off to accommodate voting, without deducting the employee’s pay or imposing another penalty.
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