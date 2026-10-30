Doing Business In Canada: Drone Regulations For Businesses

Category Question Answer

Core framework What are the primary laws governing drones in Canada? The principal federal framework consists of the Aeronautics Act and Part IX of the CARs, which regulate remotely piloted aircraft systems (“RPAS”). Transport Canada administers the aviation safety regime. Depending on the nature of the service being provided, additional requirements may arise under the Canada Transportation Act and the Air Transportation Regulations, administered by the CTA, including when a business uses drones to transport goods for compensation as part of a publicly available service.

Commercial operations Are there separate aviation rules for recreational and commercial drone operations? Generally, no. The applicable aviation requirements are determined by the drone’s operating weight, where and how it is flown and the complexity of the operation, rather than whether the flight is recreational or commercial. Additional requirements may apply, however, if the operation constitutes a commercial air service.

Weight classifications Does the weight of the drone matter? Yes. Microdrones weigh less than 250 grams. Small drones weigh at least 250 grams but not more than 25 kilograms. Medium drones weigh more than 25 kilograms but not more than 150 kilograms. Large drones weigh more than 150 kilograms. The available operating categories and applicable requirements vary depending on the drone’s operating weight and the proposed operation.

Registration Do businesses need to register their drones? Generally, yes. An RPA weighing 250 grams or more must ordinarily be registered with Transport Canada and marked as required. The registered owner must satisfy the applicable eligibility requirements, and the pilot must have ready access to the registration certificate throughout the operation. Registration does not, by itself, authorize a particular flight.

Pilot certification Do employees operating drones need a pilot certificate? Generally, yes. Pilots operating small or medium drones require the certificate appropriate for the operation. The three principal levels are Basic, Advanced and Level 1 Complex. Basic certification requires an online examination. Advanced certification generally requires an examination and flight review. Level 1 Complex certification requires additional training, examinations and a flight review. However, holding an appropriate pilot certificate is only one element of compliance. Aircraft eligibility, airspace, proximity to people, operating declarations, operator certification requirements and any required authorizations must also be satisfied for the proposed flight.

Beyond visual line-of-sight Can businesses operate drones beyond the pilot’s visual line-of-sight? Yes, in specified circumstances. Lower-risk BVLOS operations may be conducted under the Level 1 Complex framework without obtaining an SFOC for an RPAS (“SFOC-RPAS”). However, these operations remain subject to a range of regulatory requirements. Among other things, the flight must be conducted in uncontrolled airspace below 122 metres (400 feet), satisfy applicable distance requirements from airports, aerodromes and populated areas, use an eligible RPAS, and be conducted by a Level 1 Complex pilot operating under an RPAS Operator Certificate (“RPOC”). The specific distance requirements from populated areas vary depending on the type of operation. Other BVLOS operations may require an SFOC RPAS.

Media, marketing and events Can a business fly a drone at a concert, festival, market or sporting event? Not necessarily. Special restrictions apply to advertised events, including certain operations involving microdrones. Businesses should not assume that a drone's sub-250-gram weight permits unrestricted flight over or near a concert, festival, market, sporting event or other advertised event. The availability of a particular operation will depend on the applicable regulatory requirements and the circumstances of the proposed flight.

Operator certification Does a business need an RPAS Operator Certificate? Yes. An RPOC is required for Level 1 Complex operations. The RPOC applies at the operator level rather than the individual pilot level and requires the operator to establish policies and procedures appropriate to the size and complexity of its operations. Pilots conducting Level 1 Complex operations must operate under an RPOC.

Foreign businesses Can a foreign company bring its drones and pilots to Canada to perform work? Additional requirements apply. Foreign businesses and pilots operating drones in Canada may be subject to Canadian pilot certification, aircraft registration and operational authorization requirements, including a Foreign SFOC-RPAS in certain circumstances. The applicable requirements will depend on the nature of the operation, the aircraft and the operator. Foreign operators should obtain operation-specific advice before bringing personnel or aircraft into Canada.

Drone delivery Does a company need a CTA licence to deliver goods by drone? Potentially, yes. Where a business uses drones to provide a publicly available service transporting goods for compensation, CTA licensing requirements may apply. Depending on the circumstances, those requirements may include satisfying applicable Canadian ownership and control requirements, holding the necessary Canadian aviation document and maintaining prescribed liability insurance coverage. Businesses should assess the licensing implications before offering drone delivery services. A compliant RPAS operation is not necessarily a licensed air service, and holding an air service licence does not authorize an otherwise non compliant flight.

Privacy and local laws Is compliance with Transport Canada’s rules enough? No. Compliance with aviation requirements does not determine whether a business is entitled to collect, use, retain or disclose images, audio, geolocation data or other information captured by a drone. Depending on the operator, province, sector and activity, federal or provincial privacy legislation may apply, including to information relating to identifiable individuals. This may include photographs and video recordings, audio recordings, licence plates, addresses, geolocation information, employee activity, information about neighbouring properties and other data collected during drone operations. Before deployment, businesses should identify the purposes for which information is being collected, determine whether consent or another lawful authority is required, minimize incidental collection, implement appropriate retention and access controls, secure collected information and assess any third-party service providers involved in its processing or storage. In some circumstances, including operations involving recurring collection, sensitive locations or systematic monitoring, a privacy impact assessment may be appropriate. Businesses should also consider property, land-use and location-specific restrictions. Additional permissions or approvals may be required for takeoff or landing in certain locations, including under applicable provincial, regional or municipal requirements. For example, Parks Canada generally prohibits recreational drone use in national parks and other Parks Canada administered locations, while certain non recreational operations may be permitted only with authorization from the applicable Field Unit Superintendent and compliance with Transport Canada requirements.