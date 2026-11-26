Some businesses want to run online prize competitions that look much like lotteries or casino games. Participants buy tickets for draws or instant-win games, often revealing results through a digital scratch card or similar feature. Unlike a traditional promotional contest, there is often no separate product being promoted: the business earns its revenue by selling chances to win.

Operators often rely on two familiar contest features: a free entry option and a mathematical skill-testing question. These work well in conventional promotional contests, but their legal effect is less certain where selling entries is the business itself. That effect depends on what participants pay for, how winners are chosen and how prizes are awarded.

Canadian lottery and contest laws

In our earlier article, “Demystifying Contest Laws in Canada,” we discussed two features commonly used to structure promotional contests in Canada:

No purchase necessary: Participants can enter without buying a product or paying an entry fee.

Skill-testing question: A selected participant must correctly answer a mathematical question before becoming entitled to a prize.

These features address different concerns. Free entry addresses payment for the opportunity to participate. A skill-testing question addresses whether a prize is awarded purely by chance. But neither is a universal exemption from Canada’s lottery laws. For example, paragraph 206(1)(f) of the Criminal Code prohibits disposing of merchandise through a game of chance or mixed chance and skill where participants pay money or other valuable consideration. A skill component does not avoid that prohibition.

Section 206 contains other prohibitions as well, covering schemes for distributing property by chance, selling lottery tickets, determining winning tickets and arrangements where participants pay to receive a larger amount. Each has its own elements, and ordinary promotional contest measures will not necessarily satisfy all of them.

The Competition Bureau’s promotional contest guidelines recognize alternative entry methods as a way to address the purchase requirement under paragraph 206(1)(f). That guidance is helpful, but it is limited. The Bureau does not administer the Criminal Code, and its guidelines are not a complete account of the criminal law rules. A business selling entries cannot treat them as confirmation that its particular model is lawful.

Certain lottery schemes are permitted in Canada, including provincial lottery schemes and certain provincially licensed or authorized schemes, such as charitable or religious lotteries and other limited categories. There is no general licence under section 207 for a private company to run its own commercial online lottery. A business that wants to operate independently of that framework needs a sound basis for concluding that its activities do not fall within the applicable prohibitions.

Does a contest have to promote another product or service?

A retailer might give customers a chance to win a vacation. A manufacturer might offer a vehicle as a promotional prize. In both cases, the contest supports another business. A standalone prize-competition platform is different: selling entries is how it earns money. That difference is commercially important, but it does not, on its own, make the business unlawful.

The Criminal Code does not generally require a lawful contest to promote a separate product or service. Section 74.06 of the Competition Act also regulates contests that serve to promote a product or any business interest, which could include a prize-competition business promoting itself. But meeting the promotional contest disclosure rules does not authorize conduct that criminal law otherwise prohibits. What matters is the arrangement itself, including what participants pay for and how the prizes are awarded.

The no-purchase-necessary requirement

An online prize-competition platform might let someone buy tickets immediately or request free tickets by mail. Using purchases and free entries in the same contest is not unusual. Nor does the fact that many people choose to pay automatically mean payment is required to enter. The harder question is whether the free route is a genuine alternative and what effect it has under the particular prohibitions being considered.

Consider a competition in which customers can buy several tickets in seconds, while free entrants must mail a separate request for each one. If the competition closes as soon as its ticket supply runs out, postal entries may never arrive in time. Postal and online entries do not need identical procedures, but the free route should provide a meaningful opportunity to participate.

In practice, operators should look closely at:

Prize eligibility and odds: Do free entrants have access to the same prizes and equal chance of winning for each entry?

Entry limits: Can free entrants obtain a meaningful number of entries, particularly where paying customers can purchase multiple tickets?

Timing: Can postal entries reasonably arrive and be processed before the competition closes or tickets run out?

Ticket allocation: Does the method of assigning tickets disadvantage either group?

Disclosure: Do the rules clearly explain how to enter for free, along with the deadlines, limits and eligibility requirements?

These are practical applications of what contest lawyers often call equal integrity of entry. It is a compliance principle, not a separate statutory test requiring mail and online entries to be handled in precisely the same way. Operators should also keep records of free entry requests, processing times and ticket allocations. If their process is challenged, those records will be more useful than a statement in the rules that no purchase is necessary.

Instant-win competitions

Instant-win games make the timing problem more obvious. Suppose a competition has 10,000 numbered tickets, with 100 winning numbers set before sales begin. Paying customers get tickets immediately; postal entrants get them only once their requests are processed. By then, some winning tickets may already be gone.

That does not necessarily mean postal entrants have worse odds. If everyone receives tickets randomly from the same remaining pool, the chance of winning at any given point depends on how many winning tickets and total tickets are left. Those odds can change as tickets are issued. The concern is that free entrants might have far less opportunity to obtain a ticket at all before the pool is exhausted. Equal treatment when a ticket is assigned does not necessarily mean equal opportunity to enter.

The appearance of the game is another consideration. A scratch card, spinning wheel, or Plinko-style animation might simply reveal a result that has already been assigned to a ticket. In that case, the animation does not determine the winner. But there is still chance in the selection of winning numbers and the allocation of tickets. To understand the competition, you need to follow the process from the creation of the prize pool through to the awarding of the prize.

The skill-testing question

In a conventional promotional contest, a person may be selected randomly but must correctly answer a mathematical question before receiving the prize. Courts have recognized that the distinction between selecting a potential winner and awarding a prize can matter (see R. v. Young, 1957 CanLII 661 (BCCA)), but its effect depends on the applicable provision and the contest mechanics. Selecting a potential winner is not necessarily the same as awarding a prize purely by chance.

The skill question does not make the contest a game of pure skill. It may change how the prize-awarding process is characterized under provisions aimed at pure chance. But other prohibitions expressly cover mixed chance and skill, so the analysis cannot stop at the mathematical question.

Some online competitions ask the question before issuing a ticket rather than after selecting a potential winner. That approach should not be assumed to work the same way, nor to fail in every case. The key questions are what happens after an incorrect answer, whether retries or assistance are allowed and whether a correct answer is genuinely required before a prize is won.

The courts have also explained why a game is not necessarily one of pure skill simply because skill plays the larger role. In Ross, Banks and Dyson v. The Queen, [1968] S.C.R. 786, the Supreme Court of Canada distinguished a systematic resort to chance from the ordinary unpredictability that may occasionally defeat skill. Courts apply that test in determining whether an activity is a “game” of chance or mixed chance and skill under subsection 197(1) of the Criminal Code. In Play for Fun Studios Inc. v. Ontario (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario), 2019 ONCA 648, leave to appeal to SCC refused, the Ontario Court of Appeal concluded that GotSkill was a game of mixed chance and skill within the Criminal Code definition despite the role played by the participant’s skill. More recently, in SBG-Skill v. Registrar, Alcohol and Gaming, 2025 ONSC 4938, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice found that a modified version of the game remained one of mixed chance and skill. The modifications allowed players to see more potential future prizes, but did not eliminate the game's systematic reliance on chance. The decision, which has been appealed, illustrates why changes to a game's mechanics do not necessarily alter its legal characterization.

These decisions do not decide whether a particular competition offering both paid and free entries is lawful. They do show why operators need to examine where chance enters the process, rather than simply pointing to a skill-testing question or an interactive game. Payment and prize arrangements then need to be considered separately.

Does the type of prize matter?

Prize type matters too. One provision covers disposing of goods, wares or merchandise, such as vehicles or electronics. Others refer more broadly to property, which can include cash. Cash prizes also raise a question under paragraph 206(1)(e), which targets schemes where a person pays money or valuable security and becomes entitled to a larger amount because others have paid.

A fixed cash prize does not necessarily avoid that concern. Courts have looked at the overall structure of prize schemes, including how participants’ payments relate to what they may receive (Dream Home Contests (Edmonton) Ltd. v. The Queen, [1960] S.C.R. 414). An operator guaranteeing or funding the prize does not settle the analysis on its own.

Competition Act requirements

Avoiding the criminal prohibitions is only part of the picture. Under the Competition Act, operators must adequately and fairly disclose the number and approximate value of prizes, their regional allocation and facts known to them that materially affect the chances of winning. The Act also addresses delays in distributing prizes and how winners are selected (section 74.06). These are civil reviewable-conduct provisions, and recent amendments have increased potential administrative monetary penalties and allowed private parties to seek leave to bring deceptive marketing applications before the Competition Tribunal.

For instant-win competitions, those disclosure obligations deserve particular attention. Ticket numbers, available prizes and the odds of winning may change as entries are issued, so the rules, website and advertising should be kept aligned with the competition as it is actually operating. An operator should not keep advertising a major prize as available once it has been awarded. Claims about prize availability, odds and ticket prices also need to comply with the rules against materially false or misleading representations (section 74.01). The advertising should describe the competition people are actually entering, not just how it looked on opening day.

Other legal considerations

Provincial rules can also affect where and how the competition is offered. Selling entries online may engage consumer protection requirements for contracts, prices, cancellations and refunds. Privacy, electronic marketing, age restrictions, and payment-processing requirements may also need attention.

Businesses offering contests to Québec residents must also comply with applicable requirements under the Charter of the French language. Depending on how the contest is offered, those requirements may affect contest rules, website content, entry materials, advertising, consumer contracts and communications with participants. Québec’s consumer protection and contractual requirements also continue to apply.

Advertising platforms and payment providers

A business may face another hurdle even where it considers its contest compliant: advertising platforms and payment providers have their own rules. Some may classify paid-entry competitions as gambling-related and may request a Canadian legal opinion before approving advertising or payment processing.

That opinion requires more than reading the contest rules. Counsel needs to understand how payments work, how free entries are handled, how tickets and prizes are allocated, and what the skill question actually does. The opinion must also answer the provider’s specific questions. Even a favourable opinion does not guarantee approval.

Looking beyond free entry and skill-testing questions

There is nothing inherently unlawful about making a business out of prize competitions. But the fact that a competition offers free entry and a mathematical question does not answer whether the business can operate lawfully in Canada. Those features need to do the job they are supposed to do under the particular provisions that apply.

For anyone considering this model, the real work is in the details: how paid and free entries are handled, how winners are chosen, when a prize becomes payable and how the prize relates to participants’ payments. The contest rules should also accurately reflect how the competition operates in practice. It’s much better to work through those issues before launching than after an advertising platform or payment processor asks for a legal opinion.

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