How far can the federal government go in directing the CRTC before broad policy guidance becomes regulatory intervention?

A new publication by McCarthy Tétrault Counsel, Grant Buchanan, examines the history and continuing significance of the statutory requirement that federal directions to the CRTC be “of general application on broad policy matters,” under section 7 of the Broadcasting Act and section 8 of the Telecommunications Act.

This question has taken on new urgency since June 2026, when the CRTC issued decisions to implement the Online Streaming Act. In response, the federal government announced that it would develop new policy directions to adjust the Act’s implementation. With those directions not yet determined, regulated parties and other stakeholders remain uncertain about whether—and how—the government may seek to alter the framework established by the CRTC’s decisions, and whether the CRTC’s institutional independence will be preserved.

In addition, SaskTel’s legal challenge puts the same language used in the Telecommunications Act in front of the courts for the first time.

The publication traces the origins of this limitation, the concerns that produced it, and the ways the direction-making power has since been understood and used. It also identifies recurring distinctions between general policy and particular decisions, and between broad objectives and detailed implementation.

This history provides insightful context for assessing the limits of government influence over an independent regulator in an evolving broadcasting and telecommunications landscape.

Directions Of General Application On Broad Policy Matters

A Review of the Governor in Council’s General Power of Direction Under the Broadcasting Act and the Telecommunications Act

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