VIDEO · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Forum Tech 2026 (Video)
Gowling WLG
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Gowling WLG's flagship technology event brings together legal experts and industry leaders to examine how organizations can harness AI's value creation potential while navigating the complex landscape of investments, governance, and regulatory frameworks in Québec and Canada. The panels address critical questions around balancing innovation with risk management, evolving M&A strategies, and adapting governance priorities in an era of rapid technological change.
Watch (video in French) our flagship event exploring the opportunities, challenges, and legal issues shaping Québec’s technology landscape.
The panels highlight a timely and compelling theme: AI value creation, investments and governance in Canada. Hear from Gowling WLG’s Technology Group lawyers and patent agents, alongside leading industry voices, as they share pragmatic insights on emerging technologies, federal and provincial legal frameworks, and what organizations should be preparing for next.
- AI Adoption: Balancing Value Creation & Risk Management: The adoption of AI offers significant value creation potential, but requires an understanding of the key risks it raises. This panel will explore the legal, business, and operational considerations that enable organizations to innovate with confidence, with a particular emphasis on the intellectual property and privacy issues related to value creation.
- Investments and Mergers & Acquisitions in the AI Era: In the age of AI, technology investments and M&A strategies are rapidly evolving. Using real-world examples, our panelists will discuss their decision-making process and key market trends.
- AI Governance in a Changing Environment: Strategic Priorities: Boards of directors and executive leadership teams must adapt their AI strategy in a constantly evolving environment. This panel will address governance priorities, the geopolitical and regulatory landscape, as well as steps to be taken in order to confidently manage AI adoption while remaining competitive.
External panelists
- Mathieu Provost, CFA - Managing Director, Venture Capital and Technology - La Caisse
- Mario Rivero Huguet - Head of UK Science and Technology Network, National AI Lead - Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
- Kate Whitelaw - Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Managing Director - Bell Ventures
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