Federal Budget 2026: Key Measures For Charities And Non-Profit Organizations

Budget 2026 includes a small number of targeted measures affecting the federal income tax and regulatory framework for charities and non-profit organizations. These include the proposed elimination of the excess corporate holdings regime for private foundations, a streamlined process for registering foreign charities as qualified donees, and confirmation that the government will proceed with previously announced reporting requirements for non-profit organizations. However, the Budget’s greatest significance for the sector lies in substantial federal spending commitments in areas in which charities and non-profit organizations play an important role, including affordable housing and homelessness, arts and culture, recreation, conservation, food security, Indigenous programming, employment (including for persons with disabilities) and skills development, and equity and diversity initiatives. This article first summarizes the tax and regulatory measures and then reviews the spending commitments.

Importantly, not all of the spending described below is funding specifically earmarked for charities or non-profit organizations. In many cases, the Budget establishes a broader government funding envelope under which charities and non-profits may be eligible recipients, partners or service providers. Program eligibility and the extent of funding ultimately available to the sector will depend on the terms of the individual programs as they are implemented.

Excess Corporate Holdings Regime

The Budget proposes to eliminate the excess corporate holdings regime for private foundations, effective for the 2027 and subsequent taxation years. Under the current rules, a private foundation that holds more than 2% of any class of shares of a corporation can become subject to detailed monitoring and reporting requirements relating to its holdings and those of certain non-arm’s-length or otherwise relevant persons. Broadly, where the combined holdings of the foundation and relevant persons exceed 20% of a class of shares, the foundation may be required to divest shares to reduce its holdings to permitted levels, subject to detailed rules concerning material interests, exempt shares and other circumstances. Failure to comply with applicable divestment obligations can result in financial penalties and, ultimately, more serious consequences for the foundation’s registered status.

The regime was introduced to limit the ability of private foundations and related persons to use a foundation to maintain significant corporate interests, but it has also resulted in considerable compliance and administrative complexity, particularly for foundations funded with shares of closely held family businesses. Budget 2026 proposes to eliminate this regime and instead rely on the simpler corporate holdings rules that apply to public foundations.

Specifically, public foundations are not subject to the 2% and 20% share-ownership thresholds that apply under the excess corporate holdings regime. Their corporate holdings are instead governed by the general business and control restrictions in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (Tax Act). A public foundation may hold shares as a passive investment, but it risks penalties and revocation of its registration if it acquires control of a corporation. Under the proposal, a private foundation would be subject to this simpler framework in place of the excess corporate holdings regime. It would be restricted from controlling corporations, but not from holding minority share interests.

For private foundations, the change should materially reduce the compliance burden associated with receiving and holding corporate shares and remove the existing excess corporate holdings divestment requirements, providing foundations with greater flexibility in managing donated or endowed shareholdings and allowing them to focus more of their resources on charitable activities and grant-making. The change may be particularly significant for family and entrepreneur-funded private foundations that receive substantial gifts of shares in privately held corporations, although other Tax Act rules applicable to charities, including the disbursement quota and rules concerning non-arm’s-length transactions and charitable expenditures, would continue to apply.

Streamlining the Qualified Donee Regime

Budget 2026 proposes to streamline the process by which certain foreign charities may be registered as qualified donees under the Tax Act. Under the current rules, the Minister of National Revenue must consult with the Minister of Finance before registering an eligible foreign charity as a qualified donee. Budget 2026 proposes to remove this consultation requirement, allowing the Minister of National Revenue to make the designation without first consulting the Minister of Finance. The change would take effect upon royal assent of the implementing legislation.

The proposal is principally an administrative simplification rather than an expansion of the foreign charity rules. Budget 2026 does not propose, as part of this measure, to make foreign charities generally eligible for qualified donee status or to change the substantive conditions governing which foreign charitable organizations may qualify. Instead, it removes a step from the governmental approval process for organizations that otherwise meet the applicable requirements. The change could therefore make the process of obtaining qualified donee status more efficient for eligible foreign charities.

The Budget also proposes a related administrative change affecting charities and other qualified donees. Certain matters that currently must be prescribed in the Income Tax Regulations, including requirements concerning the content of donation receipts and the identification of organizations as prescribed donees, would instead be capable of designation by the Minister of National Revenue. This measure would generally take effect 90 days after royal assent and is intended to allow these administrative requirements to be updated more efficiently.

Previously Announced Measures

Reporting Requirements for Non-Profit Organizations

The government also announced in the Budget that it will proceed with the previously announced draft legislative proposals released on January 29, 2026, to implement expanded reporting requirements for non-profit organizations. For further discussion, please see our earlier Cassels Comment, From Surplus Management to Reporting Obligations: Key Regulatory Considerations and Developments for NPOs.

Funding Commitments

Affordable Housing and Homelessness

Housing is among the most significant areas of Budget 2026 for the non-profit sector. The government proposes to triple non-market housing construction in Canada over the next decade. A central role will be played by Build Canada Homes, the federal housing agency launched in 2025, which is intended to bring together public land, financing, investment and development expertise to build affordable, non-market, supportive and transitional housing. Significantly for the sector, the Budget expressly identifies non-profit organizations, together with Indigenous, public and private partners, as organizations with which Build Canada Homes will work directly. The government also proposes to increase capital available to the agency and make additional federal lands available for housing development.

The Budget also addresses homelessness through investments in transitional housing and related supports. Its approach contemplates not simply providing temporary shelter, but assisting individuals in transitioning to permanent housing with appropriate health and social supports. The Budget identifies a potential role for philanthropic partners in supporting individuals through that transition. This could create opportunities for shelters, supportive-housing providers, health and social-service charities, community foundations and other organizations serving people experiencing homelessness.

Taken together, these measures are particularly significant because the federal government is not merely funding an area in which non-profits happen to operate. The Budget expressly contemplates non-profit organizations as participants in the delivery of non-market housing. Organizations involved in affordable housing, supportive housing, transitional housing and homelessness services should therefore monitor the implementation of Build Canada Homes and related programs closely.

Arts, Culture and Heritage

Budget 2026 also announces a substantial expansion of federal support for Canadian culture and recreation, describing the overall level of support as more than five times the record level in the previous budget. The measures include support for museums and galleries and for granting bodies operating in film, music and the arts. While some of this funding will flow through federal institutions rather than directly to charities, these investments may create significant opportunities for charitable and non-profit cultural organizations.

The government also proposes support for local festivals and performing arts events in connection with Canada’s 160th anniversary, as well as additional support for young Canadian artists and creators. These measures may be particularly relevant to performing arts organizations, cultural festivals, arts councils, heritage organizations and other community-based cultural non-profits.

The Budget also proposes to make the Canada Strong Pass permanent, providing access to museums and national parks, and proposes a new individual tax measure under which up to $45,000 of qualifying artistic earnings would be tax-free. The latter is not funding for charities or non-profits, but may be relevant to cultural organizations and the artists with whom they work.

Sport, Recreation and Community Infrastructure

The government’s cultural investment is accompanied by increased support for recreation and community infrastructure. Budget 2026 identifies investments in recreational facilities, sports complexes and hockey rinks, alongside support for local festivals and other community events.

These investments may be relevant to non-profit sport and recreation organizations, community associations and charities that own or operate community facilities. However, organizations should review the eligibility requirements of the applicable infrastructure programs once released, as the Budget itself does not establish that registered charities or non-profit organizations will necessarily be eligible for every capital funding stream.

Food Security and Poverty Reduction

Food security is another significant area of federal spending. The government’s National Food Security Strategy represents approximately $3.2 billion in measures intended to strengthen Canada’s food system, increase production and competition and improve food affordability. Although food banks and other food-security organizations may benefit from elements of the strategy, the $3.2 billion should not be characterized as funding dedicated to charitable food-security organizations, as the strategy includes broader investments in food production and the commercial food system.

The Budget also provides for further investment in Nutrition North Canada, with the objective of reducing the cost and improving the availability of food in remote northern communities. These measures may be relevant to Indigenous organizations, northern community organizations and charities engaged in food security and poverty reduction.

Environment and Conservation

Environmental and conservation organizations may benefit from the government’s $3.7 billion Nature Strategy. The strategy includes measures to protect and recover species at risk, conserve terrestrial and marine areas, and protect and restore wild Pacific salmon in British Columbia and Yukon. It also supports the government’s objective of conserving 30% of Canada’s land and waters by 2030.

The Budget contemplates working with partners to achieve these conservation objectives, potentially creating opportunities for environmental charities, land conservation organizations, Indigenous organizations, watershed groups and other conservation-focused non-profits. As with the food-security measures, however, the $3.7 billion represents the broader government strategy and should not be presented as an amount specifically allocated to charities and non-profits.

Indigenous Organizations and Workforce Development

Budget 2026 also proposes a new Partnerships for Indigenous Workforce Readiness Fund to support Indigenous employment and skills development. The initiative may be relevant to Indigenous charities and non-profit organizations involved in employment, education, skills training and economic development.

More broadly, the Budget proposes $2 billion for provinces and territories to increase pre-apprenticeship and technical training capacity. Although the funding is directed principally through provincial and territorial governments rather than directly to non-profits, community and non-profit training organizations may ultimately participate in the delivery of funded programs.

Youth Employment

The Budget also provides for approximately 175,000 work and skills-development opportunities in 2026-27 through programs that include Canada Summer Jobs, the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy and the Student Work Placement Program.

This is particularly relevant to charities and non-profits because organizations in the sector regularly access Canada Summer Jobs funding to subsidize youth employment. Unlike some of the larger sector-wide spending envelopes, this is an established funding pathway through which eligible non-profit organizations may directly benefit.

Persons with Disabilities

Budget 2026 also includes a measure aimed at removing barriers to employment for persons with disabilities. Through its Ready, Willing and Able initiative, Inclusion Canada has supported participants with work experience, helped employers strengthen their ability to hire and support persons with disabilities, and provided career advancement support. To build on this progress, the Budget proposes to use funding from the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities to extend the initiative until March 31, 2028, with the stated aim of helping more persons with disabilities find meaningful employment and advance in their careers.

Research and Public-Interest Innovation

The Budget’s technology and artificial intelligence investments also include support for organizations operating on a not-for-profit basis. In particular, the Budget highlights federal investment in LawZero, a Montréal-based not-for-profit organization developing approaches to advanced artificial intelligence intended to be trustworthy, transparent and safe.

This forms part of a much broader federal investment in artificial intelligence, research and commercialization. Consequently, the overall AI funding envelope should not be viewed as dedicated non-profit funding, but there may be opportunities for universities, research institutes and public-interest non-profits participating in the research and innovation ecosystem.

Child Care and Family Services

The Budget also continues federal support for the Canada-wide early learning and child care system. This is relevant to the charitable and non-profit sector because non-profit organizations are significant providers of child-care services in Canada.

However, this is largely a continuation of a federal-provincial/territorial funding framework rather than a new grant program directed specifically to charities or non-profits. Accordingly, it is better understood as an important sectoral commitment affecting non-profit service providers rather than new charitable-sector funding.

Equity and Diversity

Budget 2026 includes several funding measures intended to advance equality, address systemic barriers and support community-based organizations serving women, Black communities, and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

For charities and nonprofit organizations, these measures are particularly relevant as several contemplate funding for community-based, Black-led and other community-serving organizations. Organizations whose activities align with these program objectives may therefore wish to monitor the applicable federal programs for future funding opportunities and eligibility requirements.

Women

Budget 2026 proposes renewed support through the Women’s Program for organizations working to advance equality for women and address systemic barriers, including projects supporting women entrepreneurs, increasing women’s representation in leadership and addressing gender-based violence. It also renews the Menstrual Equity Fund, which supports access to menstrual products and menstrual health education and awareness, and provides continued support for the National Women’s Health Research Initiative.

Black Communities

The Budget provides additional funding to continue implementing Canada’s Black Justice Strategy, with support for community-based diversion, rehabilitation and reintegration initiatives for Black youth, victim services, access-to-justice services and Impact of Race and Culture Assessments. Funding will also support community reintegration services delivered by Black-led organizations, record-suspension application services, research and public-safety initiatives, as well as employment and skills programming for Black youth.

2SLGBTQI+

Budget 2026 also renews funding under the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan for community-based projects, public awareness initiatives, research and the 2SLGBTQI+ Secretariat. The ongoing support is intended to provide greater stability for 2SLGBTQI+ organizations and enable them to strengthen community networks and deliver projects aimed at improving outcomes for 2SLGBTQI+ people.

What the Budget Means for the Sector

Overall, Budget 2026 is more significant for charities and non-profits as a spending and program-delivery budget than as a charity-tax budget. The most notable tax change, the proposed elimination of the excess corporate holdings regime, will principally affect private foundations, particularly those holding shares of closely held businesses, while the qualified donee and non-profit reporting measures are largely administrative.

Notably, we did not see in the Budget the foundation tax or levy recommended by the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance in its pre-budget report, which would have financed a proposed social sector fund through either a 0.025% annual levy on unused foundation assets or a 1% tax on foundation investment income. For background on that recommendation, please see our earlier Cassels Comment, Charity and NPO Insights: Key Committee Recommendations for the 2026 Federal Budget.

The most significant opportunities appear to be concentrated in non-market and supportive housing, homelessness, arts and culture, recreation and community infrastructure, conservation, food security, Indigenous workforce development, youth employment, employment for persons with disabilities and community-based equity and diversity programming. Of these, housing stands out because Build Canada Homes expressly contemplates working directly with non-profit partners and because of the government’s stated objective of tripling non-market housing construction over the next decade.

While we will be monitoring the implementing legislation, charities and non-profit organizations should monitor contribution agreements and program guidelines that follow the Budget. Private foundations holding corporate shares and non-profit organizations that will be subject to the new reporting requirements should pay particular attention to the legislative proposals and their effective dates. The amounts announced for housing, food security, nature conservation and other priorities are generally whole-of-program spending commitments, not amounts specifically earmarked for charities and non-profits. The extent to which the sector ultimately benefits will therefore depend on program eligibility, application requirements and the government’s choice of delivery partners.