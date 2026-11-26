Published: April 20, 2020

Last Updated: November 23, 2026

Employee Stock Options: At a Glance

No tax arises when a stock option is granted. The taxable employment benefit arises on exercise under subsection 7(1), and employees of a CCPC defer it until they sell the shares.

A qualifying employee can deduct one-half of the benefit under subsection 110(1), so it is taxed at rates similar to a capital gain.

Since July 1, 2021, options from a large non-CCPC employer qualify for the deduction only on up to $200,000 of options vesting each year.

The 2024 proposal to cut the deduction to one-third was cancelled on March 21, 2025. The deduction remains one-half.

A large exercise can trigger alternative minimum tax, so it is worth modelling before you exercise.

Overview: How Employee Stock Options Are Taxed in Canada

An employee stock option gives an employee the right to buy shares of the employer at a fixed price for a set period. If the shares rise above that price, the employee can exercise the option, buy at the bargain price, and hold or sell the shares. The tax treatment is more involved than most employees expect, and two developments since this article was first written have changed it: a $200,000 annual cap introduced in 2021 that denies the usual deduction on larger option grants at big employers, and the 2024 proposal to cut the stock option deduction, which was deferred and then cancelled in March 2025.

This article explains the current rules: when the taxable benefit arises, the one-half deduction and who still qualifies for it, the $200,000 vesting limit and the two-track regime it created, the adjusted cost base of the acquired shares and the capital gain on sale, the alternative minimum tax exposure that now accompanies large option exercises, and where the 2024 to 2025 changes actually landed.

Background: The Benefit Arises on Exercise, Not on Grant

No tax arises when an employee receives a stock option. The tax consequences arise on exercise, when the employee acquires the shares. Under subsection 7(1) of the Income Tax Act, the employee must include an employment benefit equal to the fair market value of the shares at the time of exercise, minus the exercise price and any amount the employee paid for the option itself. If the option price is $10, the employee paid $5 for the option, and the shares are worth $20 when exercised, the benefit is $20 minus $10 minus $5, which is $5.

The year in which that benefit is reported depends on the employer. If the shares are those of a Canadian-controlled private corporation, the employee does not report the benefit until the shares are sold, because the market for CCPC shares is often illiquid and an employee should not have to pay tax on shares that cannot readily be sold. If the shares are those of a public corporation, the employee reports the benefit in the year of exercise, whether or not the shares are sold.

Key Issues and Findings

The One-Half Deduction and Who Qualifies

The stock option benefit is employment income taxed at full rates, but subsection 110(1) lets a qualifying employee deduct one-half of it, so that the benefit is effectively taxed like a capital gain. Under paragraph 110(1)(d) the one-half deduction is available where the employee received common shares, dealt at arm’s length with the employer, and the exercise price was not less than the fair market value of the shares when the option was granted. Under paragraph 110(1)(d.1), an employee who acquires CCPC shares gets the same one-half deduction on the easier condition that the shares are held for at least two years.

“The single most valuable feature of a stock option is the one-half deduction, because it turns what is technically employment income into something taxed at capital-gains-like rates,” says David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, and a Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation. “Everything in the planning turns on protecting that deduction, and since 2021 it is no longer automatic for employees of large public companies.”

The $200,000 Annual Vesting Limit

The change that this article’s earlier version predated is the annual vesting limit that took effect on July 1, 2021. For options granted by a large employer, meaning a non-CCPC that is part of a group with annual gross revenue over $500 million, there is now a $200,000 limit on the amount of options that can vest in a calendar year and still qualify for the employee’s one-half deduction. The limit is measured by the fair market value of the underlying shares at the time the option was granted.

Options within the $200,000 annual limit remain qualified, and the employee keeps the one-half deduction. Options above the limit are non-qualified: the employee includes the full benefit with no one-half deduction, and in exchange the employer may claim a deduction under paragraph 110(1)(e) for the amount of the non-qualified benefit. The practical effect is a two-track regime at large employers, in which the first $200,000 of annual vesting is taxed favourably to the employee and the excess is taxed as ordinary employment income.

CCPCs are outside the limit entirely, as are non-CCPC employers whose group revenue does not exceed the $500 million threshold. For most start-ups and private companies, therefore, the full one-half deduction continues to be available without a cap.

The 2024 to 2025 Changes: Proposed, Deferred, Cancelled

Because the one-half deduction is designed to track the capital gains inclusion rate, the 2024 federal budget proposal to raise that rate swept in stock options as well. The budget proposed a two-thirds inclusion rate on capital gains above a combined annual threshold of $250,000, and a corresponding reduction of the stock option deduction from one-half to one-third on option benefits above that same combined threshold.

Neither took effect. On January 31, 2025, the federal government deferred the measures from June 25, 2024 to January 1, 2026, and on March 21, 2025 it cancelled the capital gains inclusion rate increase altogether, which carried the stock option change with it. The result for current planning is that the capital gains inclusion rate remains one-half and the stock option deduction remains one-half, with no $250,000 reduction in effect. Earlier commentary, including some written in 2024 and early 2025 that describes the increase as implemented, no longer reflects the law.

“Clients spent 2024 and 2025 planning around a stock option change that never happened,” Rotfleisch adds. “The deduction is still one-half. The trap now is acting on advice, or on an article, that was written during the window when everyone expected the increase to stick.”

Adjusted Cost Base and the Capital Gain on Sale

The acquired shares are capital property, and a later sale can produce a capital gain. To avoid taxing the same appreciation twice, paragraph 53(1)(j) adds the full amount of the exercised benefit to the adjusted cost base of the shares, even though only half of the benefit was taxed. If an option with a $10 exercise price is exercised when the shares are worth $15, the benefit is $5, of which $2.50 is taxed after the one-half deduction. The adjusted cost base of the shares becomes $10 plus $5, which is $15, so a later sale at $17 produces a capital gain of $2, half of which is taxable.

A capital loss cannot be used against the option benefit. The benefit is employment income and the loss is a capital loss, and the two do not meet. An employee who exercises, holds, and then sells at a loss is taxed on the full benefit while the loss is trapped as a capital loss usable only against capital gains. That mismatch is the single most common way employees of volatile companies are taxed on paper gains they never realized.

Alternative Minimum Tax on Large Exercises

A large option exercise can now trigger alternative minimum tax, which this article’s earlier version did not address because the AMT regime was overhauled only for 2024 and later years. The stock option benefit enters the minimum tax base, and the one-half deduction under subsection 110(1) is recognized at only 50% for minimum tax purposes, in the same way a capital gains deduction is. An employee who exercises a large public-company option in a single year, particularly one who holds the shares rather than selling, can face a minimum tax liability in a year with no cash from a sale to pay it. The interaction should be modelled before a large exercise, not discovered on filing.

Practical Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

For an employee of a large public company, the first question is whether the vesting falls within or above the $200,000 annual limit, because the answer determines whether the one-half deduction is available and whether the exercise should be staged across years.

The timing difference between CCPC and public-company shares matters: a public-company option is taxed on exercise even if the shares are not sold, so exercising without a plan to sell can create a tax bill with no proceeds behind it.

Because a capital loss cannot offset the option benefit, an employee who exercises and holds should understand that a later drop in the share price does not undo the tax already triggered on exercise.

A large exercise should be run through an alternative minimum tax projection, and staged where possible, in the same way a large capital gain is.

Employees leaving Canada hold options into a departure-tax analysis that has its own rules, addressed in our guide to emigrating with stock options.

Options that are bought out or cancelled rather than exercised are taxed under their own rules, covered in Everything Canadians Need to Know About Unexercised Employee Stock Options.

Takeaway

The core treatment of employee stock options is unchanged: no tax on grant, an employment benefit on exercise under subsection 7(1), a one-half deduction under subsection 110(1) for qualifying options, a cost-base bump under paragraph 53(1)(j), and a capital gain on sale.

What has changed since this article first appeared is around the edges that now decide the tax bill: the $200,000 annual vesting limit that removes the deduction on large grants at big employers, the alternative minimum tax that a large exercise can trigger, and the 2024 proposal to cut the deduction that was ultimately cancelled, leaving the one-half deduction intact.

Because exercising is a taxable event whether or not the shares are sold, the time to involve an experienced Canadian tax lawyer is before exercise, not after.

Pro Tax Tips: Exercising Stock Options Without an Unexpected Tax Bill

The most important discipline is to treat the exercise of a public-company option as the taxable event it is, and to plan for the tax before exercising rather than after.

For an employee of a large non-CCPC employer, confirm whether the options vesting in the year fall within the $200,000 annual limit, because options above it carry no one-half deduction and are taxed as ordinary employment income, and staging exercises across calendar years can preserve the deduction that a single large exercise would waste.

Run a large exercise through an alternative minimum tax projection on Form T691 before acting, since the benefit enters the minimum tax base with only half of the subsection 110(1) deduction recognized, and a held position can produce a tax liability with no sale proceeds to fund it.

Remember that a capital loss on the shares cannot be applied against the option benefit, so an employee who exercises and holds a volatile stock is exposed to being taxed on a benefit that later evaporates.

Finally, disregard any advice or commentary that treats the 2024 proposal as law: the capital gains inclusion rate and the stock option deduction both remain at one-half after the March 2025 cancellation.

id='frequently-asked-questions-about-employee-stock-options')Frequently Asked Questions About Employee Stock Options

When is an employee taxed on a stock option?

Not when the option is granted. The taxable benefit arises on exercise, when the employee acquires the shares, under subsection 7(1) of the Income Tax Act. For public-company shares the benefit is reported in the year of exercise; for CCPC shares it is deferred until the shares are sold.

How is the stock option benefit calculated?

It is the fair market value of the shares at the time of exercise, minus the exercise price and any amount the employee paid to acquire the option. If the shares are worth $20 at exercise and the exercise price was $10, the benefit is $10, before any deduction.

What is the one-half stock option deduction?

Subsection 110(1) lets a qualifying employee deduct one-half of the option benefit, so it is effectively taxed at capital-gains-like rates. Paragraph 110(1)(d) requires common shares, an arm’s length employer, and an exercise price not below the share value at grant; paragraph 110(1)(d.1) gives CCPC employees the same deduction if the shares are held for two years.

Was the stock option deduction cut to one-third?

No. That reduction was proposed in the 2024 federal budget alongside the increase in the capital gains inclusion rate, then deferred in January 2025 and cancelled on March 21, 2025. The deduction remains one-half, and the capital gains inclusion rate remains one-half.

What is the $200,000 annual vesting limit?

Since July 1, 2021, options granted by a large employer, meaning a non-CCPC in a group with annual gross revenue over $500 million, qualify for the one-half deduction only up to $200,000 of options vesting in a year, measured by the share value at grant. Options above the limit are non-qualified: the employee gets no deduction and the employer may instead deduct the benefit under paragraph 110(1)(e).

Does the vesting limit apply to start-ups and CCPCs?

No. CCPCs are outside the limit entirely, and so are non-CCPC employers whose group revenue does not exceed $500 million. Most start-ups and private companies can still offer options that qualify for the full one-half deduction without a cap.

How are the shares taxed when I later sell them?

The acquired shares are capital property. Paragraph 53(1)(j) adds the full exercised benefit to their adjusted cost base, so a later sale produces a capital gain only on appreciation after exercise, half of which is taxable.

Can I use a capital loss on the shares against the option benefit?

No. The option benefit is employment income and a loss on the shares is a capital loss, which can only be applied against capital gains. An employee who exercises, holds, and then sells at a loss is still taxed on the full benefit.

Can exercising stock options trigger alternative minimum tax?

Yes. Since the 2024 overhaul, the option benefit enters the minimum tax base and the subsection 110(1) deduction is recognized at only 50% for minimum tax purposes. A large exercise, especially one where the shares are held rather than sold, can produce a minimum tax liability with no sale proceeds to pay it.

What happens to my options if I leave Canada?

Departure can trigger tax consequences on unexercised options and on acquired shares, under rules that differ from the ordinary exercise rules. The analysis is set out in our guide to emigrating with stock options.

What if my options are bought out or cancelled instead of exercised?

A buyout or cancellation payment is taxed under its own rules rather than the exercise rules, and the availability of the one-half deduction depends on how the arrangement is structured. The detail is in our guide to unexercised employee stock options.

When should I involve a Canadian tax lawyer?

Before exercising, particularly for a large exercise at a public company, where the vesting limit, the timing of the benefit, the alternative minimum tax exposure, and the plan to sell all need to be settled in advance. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can structure and stage the exercise and defend the position on a later CRA tax audit.