CRA Requirement For Information And Compliance Orders: Why A New Appeals Court Decision Means You Can’t Stall Audits In Canada

(National Revenue) v. Zeifmans LLP, 2026 FCA 147

Overview: CRA Requirements for Information, Unnamed Persons, and the Zeifmans Compliance Order

If the CRA has served you or your accounting firm with a CRA requirement for information, and you are wondering whether you can refuse it, delay it, or fight it later, the Federal Court of Appeal has now answered that question. The answer is that you get one proper chance to challenge a requirement, and a losing challenge does not buy a second one when the CRA applies for a compliance order.

On September 2, 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal allowed the CRA’s appeal in Canada (National Revenue) v. Zeifmans LLP, 2026 FCA 147, and granted a compliance order under section 231.7 of the Income Tax Act. The order requires Toronto accounting firm Zeifmans LLP to produce the documents and information that the CRA demanded in a requirement issued under subsection 231.2(1), a requirement the CRA issued on January 30, 2019 (at para. 11). Justice Biringer wrote the unanimous reasons, with Justices Webb and Rennie concurring. The appeal was heard on December 18, 2024, more than 20 months before judgment.

The decision confirms four points that matter to every accountant, bookkeeper, financial institution, and business owner who holds records about someone else.

First, the CRA needs prior judicial authorization where a purpose of the requirement is to verify unnamed persons’ own tax compliance, and the court rejected the CRA’s argument that a “primary purpose” of conducting a tax audit of named taxpayers is enough to avoid that step (at para. 51). Second, the fact that some unnamed persons are also under CRA tax audit does not, by itself, trigger the authorization requirement, and a merely possible future use of the information in their tax audits is not a purpose (at paras. 56-59, 71-72). Third, a requirement addressed to a partnership is valid, and a broadly worded requirement is not void for vagueness simply because it calls for some interpretation (at paras. 106-112). Fourth, a third party who loses a judicial review of a requirement generally cannot re-litigate the same validity arguments when the CRA later seeks a compliance order; the court held that doing so here was an abuse of process (at para. 148), a question it chose to address even though it was not strictly necessary to decide the appeal (at para. 125).

For Canadian taxpayers, the message is practical. The records your accountant holds about you and about entities connected to you can be compelled, the timing and forum of any challenge will decide the outcome, and the CRA’s enforcement toolkit is about to get sharper if Bill C-31 passes in its current form.

Background: How CRA Requirements for Information Under Section 231.2 and Compliance Orders Under Section 231.7 Work

The CRA’s Power to Compel Third-Party Information

Subsection 231.2(1) of the Income Tax Act allows the CRA, for any purpose related to the administration or enforcement of the Act, to require any person to provide any information or document within a reasonable time set out in the notice. The recipient does not have to be the taxpayer under tax audit. Banks, accountants, payment processors, crypto exchanges, suppliers, and business partners routinely receive these demands.

Subsections 231.2(2) and (3) create an important limit. The CRA cannot impose a requirement on a third party for information about one or more unnamed persons unless a Federal Court judge first authorizes it. The judge must be satisfied that the person or group is ascertainable and that the requirement is made to verify compliance by that person or group with the Act. This is the unnamed persons requirement, or UPR, that the CRA has used against large data holders. The CRA’s own guidance on unnamed persons requirements describes these orders as a tool to detect non-compliance in sectors such as construction, crypto-assets, e-commerce, and real estate. The firm has analyzed how this process works in practice, including the CRA’s agreement with Coinsquare to disclose crypto user information and the Federal Court’s refusal of a broad UPR, now under appeal, in Canada (National Revenue) v. Shopify Inc., 2025 FC 968.

The harder question is what happens when a requirement is aimed at named taxpayers but, by its nature, sweeps in information about people or entities the CRA has not named. The Federal Court of Appeal addressed that question in Canada (Customs and Revenue Agency) v. Artistic Ideas Inc., 2005 FCA 68, and eBay Canada Ltd. v. Canada (National Revenue), 2008 FCA 348, and the Supreme Court of Canada commented on it in Redeemer Foundation v. Canada (National Revenue), 2008 SCC 46. The resulting principle, reaffirmed in Zeifmans (at paras. 39-40, 48), is that prior authorization is not required where the information is sought to verify the compliance of the named taxpayer being tax audited, even if it also reveals information about others. The firm’s analysis of the limits on the CRA’s power to compel third-party information under section 231.2 covers how the Federal Court applied these principles in the related Ghermezian litigation.

Section 231.7 Compliance Orders and the Consequences of Non-Compliance

When a person does not comply with a section 231.1 or 231.2 demand, the CRA can bring a summary application to the Federal Court under section 231.7. The judge may order compliance if satisfied that the person was required to provide the access, assistance, information, or document and did not do so, and that the material sought is not protected by solicitor-client privilege. The text of the provision is available on the Justice Laws website.

A compliance order changes the stakes. Failure to obey it is contempt of court, which can lead to fines, costs, and potential imprisonment. The firm has examined how the Federal Court sanctions non-compliance in Minister of National Revenue v. 1718743 Ontario Inc. (Sanderson Outdoor), 2026 FC 435, and how the high evidentiary bar for contempt operates in MNR v. Carflex Distribution Inc. Separately, failing to comply with a requirement is an offence under section 238 of the Act, which must be prosecuted in a court of criminal jurisdiction and proven beyond a reasonable doubt; the Federal Court of Appeal described section 231.7 as an alternative that avoids that quasi-criminal route (at para. 24). Section 231.8 also stops the clock on the normal reassessment period while a judicial review of a requirement or a compliance order application is pending, so prolonged litigation over a requirement does not run out the CRA’s time to reassess.

The Long Road of the Zeifmans Litigation

The CRA was conducting a tax audit of Marc and Diana Vaturi and of Nader Ghermezian, Diana Vaturi’s father. Zeifmans, a Toronto tax and accounting partnership that was not itself under tax audit, was the Vaturis’ authorized representative with the CRA. According to the CRA, the individuals’ repeated failures to respond to its requests led it to issue a requirement to Zeifmans as a third party (at paras. 9-10). The requirement, issued on January 30, 2019 with a 30-day deadline, covered January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2017. It sought eleven categories of material, including correspondence and emails, accounting records and working papers, bank statements, tax planning letters, loan documents, and memos to file, for the three individuals and for all “entities owned, operated, controlled or otherwise connected to” them (at para. 11).

Zeifmans refused to comply and brought a judicial review. The firm reported on that first round in its 2021 analysis, CRA Compelling Disclosure vs Anonymous Taxpayers Affirmed by Court. What followed was a four-decision journey through the Federal Courts.

Decision Court Proceeding Result Zeifmans LLP v. Canada (National Revenue), 2021 FC 363 Federal Court (Walker J.) Zeifmans’ judicial review of the requirement Judicial review dismissed; requirement found reasonable Zeifmans LLP v. Canada (National Revenue), 2022 FCA 160 Federal Court of Appeal Zeifmans’ appeal of the judicial review Appeal dismissed; CRA’s decision to issue the requirement confirmed as reasonable Canada (National Revenue) v. Zeifmans LLP, 2023 FC 1000 Federal Court (Pallotta J.) CRA’s section 231.7 compliance order application Compliance order refused; court held prior judicial authorization was required Canada (National Revenue) v. Zeifmans LLP, 2026 FCA 147 Federal Court of Appeal (Biringer J.A., Webb and Rennie JJ.A. concurring) CRA’s appeal of the refusal Appeal allowed; compliance order granted



The third decision is what made this case unusual. After losing the judicial review at both levels, Zeifmans still did not produce the material. When the CRA applied for a compliance order, the Federal Court treated its task as deciding whether issuing the requirement without authorization was correct, not merely reasonable. It found the new record “materially different” because cross-examination of the CRA’s lead case manager revealed that some unnamed entities were under tax audit, held that Zeifmans could therefore challenge the requirement again, and refused the order on the basis that a purpose of the requirement was to further those tax audits (at paras. 6, 20-21, 67-68). The Federal Court of Appeal has now reversed that result on every ground.

Key Issues and Findings: How the Federal Court of Appeal Resolved the Zeifmans Compliance Order Appeal

The only contested condition for a compliance order was whether Zeifmans “was required” to comply; there was no dispute that it had not produced the material, and no privilege claim was made (at para. 29). The court addressed four merits questions: whether the Federal Court misinterpreted the law on prior judicial authorization; whether it erred on the facts; whether the requirement was invalid for vagueness or because it was issued to a partnership; and whether residual discretion should be exercised to refuse the order. It then separately addressed abuse of process (at paras. 30-31).

Prior Judicial Authorization Turns on the CRA’s Purpose

The court held that the Artistic Ideas test looks to the CRA’s purpose, meaning the intended use of the information sought (at para. 54). If a purpose of the requirement is to verify unnamed persons’ compliance, prior judicial authorization is needed. The CRA had argued that a “primary purpose” of conducting a tax audit of the named taxpayers would be enough even if verifying unnamed persons was a secondary purpose; the court rejected that argument, finding that Redeemer did not create a primary-purpose test and that the labels “primary” and “secondary” confuse more than they clarify (at paras. 46-51). This is consistent with the Federal Court of Appeal’s statement in Ghermezian v. Canada (National Revenue), 2023 FCA 183, that authorization is required only where the CRA seeks information about ascertainable unnamed persons with the intention of using it to verify their compliance. It is also consistent with the 2022 Zeifmans appeal, in which the court confirmed that Artistic Ideas, eBay, and their progeny correctly interpret section 231.2 and that the older Canada (Minister of National Revenue) v. Toronto Dominion Bank approach should not be followed.

On the facts, the court found that the Federal Court made palpable and overriding errors (at paras. 77, 94). The CRA’s information sheet listed purposes tied to the named individuals: tracing electronic fund transfers to the Vaturis, testing whether the funds formed part of a series of loans or transactions, verifying whether offshore entities were managed and controlled from Canada, verifying reported income, and verifying compliance with foreign reporting requirements (at para. 75). The CRA’s lead case manager testified consistently that the only purpose was to verify the named individuals’ compliance (at paras. 79-80), including whether transfers from offshore entities were shareholder loans taxable under subsection 15(2) (at paras. 87, 89). The court added that the CRA need not particularize how each document will be used, since it often will not know until it examines the material (at para. 91). Deciding the point itself because more than seven years had passed since the requirement was issued, the court concluded that authorization was not required (at para. 97). It also observed that if the CRA had simply named the connected entities, the authorization issue would not have arisen (at para. 36).

An Unnamed Person Being Under Tax Audit Is Not Determinative

The Federal Court’s 2023 refusal rested on the fact that certain unnamed entities were themselves under tax audit. The Federal Court of Appeal held that reasoning that a requirement automatically needs authorization whenever unnamed persons are under tax audit is a legal error (at paras. 56, 70). Active tax audit status may be relevant, but only if it reflects the CRA’s purpose in issuing the requirement; the question is always whose tax compliance the CRA is seeking to verify (at paras. 58-59). The case manager conceded only that the material “might” be used in the unnamed entities’ tax audits at some point, and called that speculation (at para. 84). The court held that to trigger authorization, the evidence of use against unnamed persons must be more than a future possibility or an admission that it cannot be ruled out (at paras. 71-72).

This finding speaks directly to a concern the firm raised in 2021. At that stage, David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, and a Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation (one of 16 in Ontario), warned that the Zeifmans approach could allow the CRA to gather information about unnamed parties without authorization and use it against them later. The Federal Court of Appeal has now signalled that such a concern will not defeat a requirement unless the evidence shows that verifying the unnamed persons’ compliance was actually the purpose. Taxpayers who want to raise that argument need evidence, not inference.

“An accountant’s file is open to a CRA requirement for information. A tax lawyer’s privileged file is not. The law the CRA used to compel information from Zeifmans cannot be used to compel privileged communications from Canadian tax lawyers.” — David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario)

A Requirement Issued to a Partnership Is Valid, and Broad Wording Is Not Vagueness

Zeifmans argued that a requirement cannot be issued to a limited liability partnership because a partnership is not a “person,” and that the requirement was too vague to be enforceable. The court rejected both arguments. Subsection 244(20) of the Act is a deeming provision that applies for all purposes of the Act, and issuing the requirement in the partnership’s name did not invalidate it (at para. 111). On vagueness, the court accepted that a requirement must be worded with enough precision to enable meaningful compliance, and found that this one met the standard when read with the CRA’s information sheet (at paras. 106, 109). Terms that are open to some interpretation do not make a requirement void, and the court noted that if Zeifmans had been genuinely unsure what was covered, it could have asked the CRA for clarification, which it apparently did not do (at para. 109). A phrase such as “otherwise connected to” may be broad, but breadth is not the same as uncertainty. The court decided these issues itself rather than sending them back (at para. 102).

Re-Litigating a Failed Judicial Review Is an Abuse of Process

The most practically important holding concerns procedure. Zeifmans had already challenged the requirement through judicial review and lost at both the Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal. The court declined to exercise its residual discretion to refuse the order. That discretion exists to protect privacy interests under section 8 of the Charter and to prevent abuse of the court’s process, and Zeifmans’ concerns, such as its obligations to clients and the fact that it was not itself under tax audit, simply revived arguments about the requirement’s validity (at paras. 116-117, 123-124).

On abuse of process, the court acknowledged real procedural differences between the two proceedings. A compliance application is heard afresh, with the burden on the CRA to prove its case on a balance of probabilities, while judicial review defers to the CRA’s decision, puts the burden on the challenger, and is generally limited to the record before the decision-maker (at paras. 139-142). But on the question of whether the requirement was issued without lawful authority, the court found “a very thin, if not invisible, line” between reasonableness and correctness review (at para. 146), and the new evidence, properly understood, did not change the answer (at para. 147). Allowing Zeifmans a “second kick at the can” would frustrate enforcement of the Act and bring the administration of justice into disrepute (at para. 148). The court indicated that the same reasoning would likely apply to re-arguing vagueness and the partnership issue (at para. 149).

This matters because a section 231.7 application is designed to be summary. If a third party could lose a judicial review and then re-run the same arguments as a defence to a compliance application, every requirement could be litigated twice, and the CRA’s summary enforcement mechanism would lose its purpose. The Joint Committee on Taxation of the Canadian Bar Association and CPA Canada had noted the oddity of the Zeifmans result, in which the same requirement was upheld as reasonable on judicial review and then found invalid in the compliance proceeding. The 2026 decision largely removes that inconsistency. The court did leave room for re-litigation where the first process was not robust, fairness requires it, or genuinely new evidence changes the result (at para. 132), but those exceptions will be difficult to meet.

Practical Implications: What the Zeifmans Decision Means for Canadian Taxpayers, Accountants, and Other Third Parties

For Accountants and Other Record Holders

A third party that receives a CRA requirement for information must decide early whether to comply, negotiate, or challenge. A judicial review of the CRA’s decision to issue a requirement must generally be filed within 30 days after the decision is first communicated, under subsection 18.1(2) of the Federal Courts Act. That application is decided on the record and reviewed on a reasonableness standard. It is not a trial: there is no fresh hearing of witnesses on the merits of the underlying tax issue, and the court asks whether the CRA’s decision was reasonable in light of the law and the evidence before it. After Zeifmans, all validity arguments should be raised in that application, and any ambiguity in the requirement should be raised with the CRA in writing first (at para. 109). Holding arguments in reserve for a later compliance hearing is unlikely to succeed.

Response option Typical timing What it can achieve Key risk after Zeifmans Negotiate scope with the CRA tax auditor Immediately after receipt Narrow categories, extend deadlines, clarify ambiguous terms Informal agreements must be documented; the formal requirement remains in force Judicial review in the Federal Court Generally within 30 days Quash an unreasonable requirement Losing forecloses re-litigating the same issues later Defend a section 231.7 application When the CRA applies Raise non-compliance facts, privilege, or genuinely new issues Re-arguing issues already decided is an abuse of process Comply in full By the stated deadline Avoid compliance order, costs, and contempt exposure Records may be used in the tax audit of named clients



For Clients Whose Advisors Receive Requirements

Documents your accountant prepares or holds are generally not protected by solicitor-client privilege. The firm explains why solicitor-client privilege only applies to tax lawyers, not accountants, and how the Tax Court has refused to let the CRA reach privileged material in Stack v. The King, 2024 TCC 137. The limits of privilege claims asserted by third-party tax advisors were also tested in the Federal Court’s June 12, 2026 decision in Minister of National Revenue v. KPMG Canada LLP (T-139-26), which arose from a section 231.2 requirement issued to an accounting firm. Where sensitive tax planning or a potential tax dispute is involved, the more reliable approach is to retain an experienced Canadian tax lawyer who can, where appropriate, retain the accountant, so that the accountant’s work can fall within the lawyer’s privilege.

For Related and Connected Entities

A requirement aimed at named individuals can reach every entity “owned, operated, controlled or otherwise connected to” them. Corporations, trusts, and offshore structures that are not named still have their records produced. Their controllers should assume that anything held by the family’s accountant may reach the CRA tax auditor.

For Taxpayers Considering a Voluntary Disclosure

Once the CRA has opened a tax audit into a specific issue for a taxpayer, or for a related taxpayer, a voluntary disclosure on that issue will not be accepted as voluntary. Under IC00-1R7, as clarified by the CRA in its June 18, 2026 STEP Canada webcast, voluntariness is assessed issue by issue, not file-wide, so a disclosure may still be available on matters the tax audit has not reached. Routine system-generated notices do not automatically destroy voluntariness, but they will likely lead to prompted treatment, with 25% interest relief rather than the 75% available for unprompted applications. Timing is everything, and the firm does not recommend using the CRA’s Pre-Disclosure Discussion, which creates a record of contact with the CRA without binding protection or a secured effective date of disclosure. The firm’s guide to the CRA Voluntary Disclosure Program explains the current rules.

Bill C-31 Would Raise the Stakes Further

Bill C-31, the Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 2, was at consideration in committee in the House of Commons as of this writing, with a Senate pre-study under way, according to LEGISinfo. If enacted as currently drafted, it would add a notice of non-compliance under proposed section 231.9, carrying a penalty of $50 per day to a maximum of $25,000 and suspending the normal reassessment period while the notice is outstanding. It would also add a penalty under proposed subsection 231.7(6) equal to 10% of the tax payable for each year to which a compliance order relates, subject to exceptions including where the tax payable for each such year is under $50,000 and where the taxpayer reasonably believed the material was privileged. That 10% penalty would not apply to a third party’s failure to comply with a requirement about another taxpayer. Proposed subsection 231.9(2) would require the CRA to obtain a compliance order before issuing a notice of non-compliance for an unnamed persons requirement or a third-party requirement about unrelated persons. After Zeifmans, that compliance order will be harder to resist.

Takeaway: Challenge a CRA Requirement for Information Once, Early, and Properly

Canada (National Revenue) v. Zeifmans LLP, 2026 FCA 147, confirms that the CRA’s power to compel third-party information under subsection 231.2(1) is broad. Prior judicial authorization is needed only when the CRA’s purpose is to verify unnamed persons’ compliance, and a speculative future use of the information does not establish that purpose. A requirement can be addressed to a partnership, and broad wording is not fatal. Most significantly, the decision generally closes the door on a second round of validity arguments once a judicial review has failed, and it rejects the idea that a CRA “primary purpose” can excuse the CRA from seeking authorization where verifying unnamed persons is also a real purpose. Accountants and other record holders who receive a requirement should get advice immediately, make a considered decision about whether to challenge it, and raise every argument in the first proceeding. Taxpayers whose records sit with a third party should assume those records are reachable and plan accordingly.

Pro Tax Tips: Responding to a CRA Requirement for Information After Zeifmans

Treat the date on a CRA requirement for information as the start of a short and unforgiving clock. The 30-day window for a judicial review generally runs from when the decision is communicated, not from when you finally decide the requirement is unfair. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can review the requirement, identify whether it genuinely targets unnamed persons, assess whether any material is privileged, and advise whether a challenge is worth bringing before the window closes.

Before litigating, try to narrow the requirement. CRA tax auditors will often clarify ambiguous categories, extend deadlines, or accept staged production when asked in writing and with reasons. Document every accommodation. An informal agreement does not change the formal requirement, and a clear written record protects you if the CRA later alleges non-compliance or, under Bill C-31, issues a notice of non-compliance.

If you do challenge a requirement, bring your full case at once. After Zeifmans, the courts will generally not let a third party hold arguments in reserve and re-run them when the CRA applies for a compliance order. If the challenge fails, comply promptly and completely. Partial or grudging compliance after a court order invites contempt proceedings, costs awards, and, once the proposed amendments are enacted, penalties that can dwarf the cost of producing the documents.

Finally, structure sensitive advice so that it is protected before any dispute arises. Accountants cannot claim solicitor-client privilege on their own files, but where a tax lawyer retains the accountant to assist in providing legal advice, the accountant’s work product may be protected. Taxpayers with foreign reporting obligations, offshore entities, or complex family structures should consider that arrangement well before a CRA tax audit begins, and should consider whether a voluntary disclosure is still available on issues the CRA has not yet reached.

FAQs: CRA Requirements for Information, Unnamed Persons, and Compliance Orders

What did the Federal Court of Appeal decide in Canada (National Revenue) v. Zeifmans LLP, 2026 FCA 147?

On September 2, 2026, a unanimous panel (Biringer J.A., with Webb and Rennie JJ.A. concurring) allowed the CRA’s appeal and ordered Zeifmans LLP to comply with a section 231.2 requirement (at para. 150). The court held that prior judicial authorization was not required because the requirement’s purpose was to verify the compliance of three named individuals (at para. 97), that the requirement was neither vague nor invalid for being issued to a partnership (at para. 112), and that re-litigating the authorization issue after a failed judicial review was an abuse of process (at para. 148). It awarded the CRA $5,000 in costs on the appeal (at para. 151).

What is a CRA requirement for information?

A CRA requirement for information is a formal written demand under subsection 231.2(1) of the Income Tax Act requiring a person to provide information or documents within a reasonable time for a purpose related to the administration or enforcement of the Act. It can be sent to the taxpayer under tax audit or to a third party such as an accountant, bank, or business partner.

Can the CRA demand information about me from my accountant?

Yes. The CRA can issue a requirement to your accountant for information and documents about you if it relates to the administration or enforcement of the Act, such as a CRA tax audit of your returns. Your accountant’s files are generally not protected by solicitor-client privilege, so working papers, correspondence, and planning documents can be compelled.

What is an unnamed persons requirement?

An unnamed persons requirement is a demand for information about one or more persons who are not named, such as a class of customers or users. Under subsections 231.2(2) and (3), the CRA must first obtain authorization from a Federal Court judge, who must be satisfied that the group is ascertainable and that the requirement is made to verify the group’s compliance with the Act.

When does the CRA need Federal Court authorization before issuing a requirement?

After Zeifmans, authorization is required where a purpose of the requirement is to verify unnamed persons’ own tax compliance, even if verifying a named taxpayer is the main purpose (at para. 51). Where the only purpose is to verify the compliance of a named taxpayer under tax audit, the CRA does not need authorization even if the information also concerns other people or entities (at para. 48).

Does the CRA need judicial authorization if an unnamed entity covered by the requirement is also under tax audit?

Not automatically. The Federal Court of Appeal held that the fact that some unnamed persons are under tax audit is not determinative. The question is the CRA’s actual purpose in issuing the requirement, and a speculative possibility that the information might later be used in those other tax audits does not establish that purpose (at paras. 58-59, 71-72).

What is a CRA compliance order under section 231.7?

A compliance order is a Federal Court order, obtained by the CRA on summary application, requiring a person to provide the access, assistance, information, or documents sought under section 231.1 or 231.2. The judge must be satisfied that the person was required to comply and did not, and that the information is not protected by solicitor-client privilege.

What happens if I ignore a CRA compliance order?

Disobeying a compliance order is contempt of court under subsection 231.7(4) of the Act and Rule 466 of the Federal Courts Rules, punishable by fines or imprisonment (2026 FCA 147 at para. 142). The court can also award costs to the CRA. Failing to comply with a requirement is also a separate offence under section 238 of the Income Tax Act.

How do I challenge a CRA requirement for information?

The usual route is an application for judicial review in the Federal Court, generally filed within 30 days after the decision is communicated. Judicial review is not a trial; the court reviews the CRA’s decision for reasonableness based on the record rather than hearing the underlying tax dispute afresh. It is often worth first asking the CRA tax auditor, in writing, to narrow or clarify the requirement.

Can I challenge the requirement again when the CRA applies for a compliance order?

Generally not on issues already decided. In Zeifmans, the Federal Court of Appeal held that re-arguing the prior judicial authorization issue after losing a judicial review of the same requirement was an abuse of process (at para. 148). The court recognized that re-litigation may be justified where the first process was not robust, fairness requires it, or new evidence genuinely changes the result (at para. 132). A person responding to a compliance application can also still raise genuinely new matters, such as privilege or facts about what has already been produced.

Is a CRA requirement issued to a partnership such as an LLP valid?

Yes. The Federal Court of Appeal held that a requirement is not invalid because it is addressed to a partnership. Subsection 244(20) of the Income Tax Act is a deeming provision that treats each partner as having received it (at para. 111).

Can a CRA requirement be struck down for being too vague?

Only if it is so unclear that the recipient cannot meaningfully comply. In Zeifmans, the court found that a requirement covering entities “owned, operated, controlled or otherwise connected to” the named individuals was not vague. Some interpretation does not invalidate a requirement, and a recipient who is genuinely unsure what is covered should ask the CRA for clarification (at para. 109).

Are my accountant’s working papers protected by solicitor-client privilege?

Generally no. Solicitor-client privilege protects confidential communications between a lawyer and client for the purpose of legal advice. Where a tax lawyer retains an accountant to help provide legal advice, the accountant’s work may fall within the lawyer’s privilege, which is why structuring sensitive engagements through an experienced Canadian tax lawyer matters.

Does fighting a CRA requirement extend the CRA’s time to reassess?

Yes. Under section 231.8 of the Income Tax Act, the time during which a judicial review of a requirement or a compliance order application is pending is not counted in the normal reassessment period. Litigating a requirement for years, as in Zeifmans, does not run out the CRA’s reassessment clock.

How would Bill C-31 change CRA requirements and compliance orders?

If enacted as currently drafted, Bill C-31 would let the CRA issue a notice of non-compliance carrying a penalty of $50 per day up to $25,000 and suspending the normal reassessment period, and it would add a penalty of 10% of tax payable for each year covered by a compliance order, subject to exceptions. As of this writing, the bill was still at committee stage in the House of Commons.

Can I still make a voluntary disclosure after the CRA sends a requirement to my accountant?

It depends on the issue. A disclosure will not be voluntary on an issue already under CRA tax audit for you or a related taxpayer. Because the CRA assesses voluntariness issue by issue, relief may remain available for matters the tax audit has not reached, though CRA contact may lead to prompted treatment with reduced interest relief. Speak with an expert at our Toronto tax law firm before contacting the CRA.