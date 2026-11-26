Canadian Dental Care Plan for Seniors: The Basics

Seniors qualify for the CDCP only with no access to dental insurance, adjusted family net income under $90,000, Canadian tax residence and a filed tax return for both spouses.

Below $70,000 of adjusted family net income there is no co-payment. Income of $70,000 to $79,999 means a 40 percent co-payment, and $80,000 to $89,999 means 60 percent.

Access to a retiree or spousal dental plan disqualifies you even if you never use it, but provincial seniors’ dental programs do not.

Snowbirds who keep their Canadian home and ties generally remain residents and can qualify. Retirees who have moved abroad usually cannot.

Timing RRIF withdrawals, capital gains and dividends can move a couple under a threshold, and unfiled returns should be brought up to date before applying.

Canadian Dental Care Plan for Seniors: Overview

For many Canadian retirees, dental care is the largest health expense that provincial health insurance does not cover. Employer dental plans usually end at retirement. Dentures, crowns and root canals can cost thousands of dollars, and seniors are more likely than any other group to need them. The federal government’s response is the Canadian Dental Care Plan, commonly called the CDCP, which provides free or subsidized dental coverage to Canadian residents without access to dental insurance whose adjusted family net income is below $90,000.

Seniors aged 65 and over were the first Canadians allowed into the plan. Today the program is open to eligible residents of all ages, but seniors remain its largest group of members. What many seniors and their advisors do not realize is that eligibility for the CDCP is a tax question as much as a health question. Whether you qualify, and how much you pay at the dentist, depends on your tax return, your net income, your spouse’s tax filing and, critically, whether you are a resident of Canada for tax purposes.

This article explains who qualifies for the Canadian Dental Care Plan as a senior, how the income test works, what the co-payment tiers mean in dollars, and the tax planning and residence issues that an experienced Canadian tax lawyer would flag before you apply.

Background: How the Canadian Dental Care Plan Works

The CDCP is a federal program run by Health Canada. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada administers the plan by processing claims and issuing member cards. The program is not part of the Income Tax Act, but it borrows the Act’s concepts. Eligibility is assessed using information on your filed income tax return, and the CRA shares that information with Service Canada and Health Canada when you apply.

The rollout was staged. Applications opened first to seniors aged 70 and over in late 2023 and early 2024, then to seniors aged 65 to 69, then to children under 18 and adults with a valid Disability Tax Credit certificate, and finally to adults aged 18 to 64. For the 2026 to 2027 benefit year, which opened to applications on June 2, 2026, the age-based phases are gone and every eligible resident applies under the same rules.

The plan covers a broad range of medically necessary care. That includes exams, X-rays and cleanings, fillings, root canals, extractions, and complete and partial dentures, which matter most to seniors. Some services such as crowns may require pre-authorization. Dental implants, bridges and cosmetic procedures are not covered.

Key Issues: CDCP Eligibility Requirements for Seniors

To qualify, a senior must meet every one of the following conditions. Failing any single condition means no coverage.

You do not have access to dental insurance from any source. That includes an employer plan, a pension or retiree benefits plan, a professional or student association plan, or a plan available through your spouse or common-law partner.

Your adjusted family net income is less than $90,000.

You are a resident of Canada for tax purposes.

You have filed your income tax return for the previous year, and so has your spouse or common-law partner if you have one.

You are not covered by another federal dental program, such as those for members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP or eligible veterans.

The “access to insurance” test

The wording matters. The test is whether you have access to dental insurance, not whether you use it. A retiree who declined to enrol in a former employer’s retiree dental plan, or who could be added to a spouse’s workplace plan, is generally ineligible. Government-funded social programs, such as provincial seniors’ dental programs, do not count as access to insurance, so seniors in those programs may still qualify for the CDCP.

Retired public servants, teachers, health-care workers and long-service corporate employees most often get this wrong. Many have retiree dental coverage that they have forgotten about or never used. Applying anyway is not a solution. Applicants attest to having no access to dental insurance, and coverage obtained on an inaccurate attestation can be clawed back.

Adjusted family net income

The income test uses adjusted family net income, which starts from net income on line 23600 of your return and adds your spouse’s or common-law partner’s line 23600 amount. Some amounts are adjusted out, such as Universal Child Care Benefit and Registered Disability Savings Plan income, but these rarely apply to seniors. For most retired couples, adjusted family net income is simply the sum of their two line 23600 figures.

That has an important consequence. Everything that raises net income counts. RRIF withdrawals, CPP and OAS, defined benefit pension income, the taxable half of capital gains, and the grossed-up amount of eligible dividends all push you toward the income ceiling, even if you don’t spend the money. The OAS recovery tax, sometimes called the clawback, is deducted in arriving at net income, so it partly offsets this for higher-income seniors.

Co-payment tiers

The plan charges no premiums. What you pay at the dentist depends on your adjusted family net income:

Under $70,000: no co-payment. The CDCP pays the full plan fee for covered services.

$70,000 to $79,999: 40 percent co-payment.

$80,000 to $89,999: 60 percent co-payment.

$90,000 or more: not eligible.

Consider a simple example. Margaret and Robert, both 72, have combined adjusted family net income of $76,000 and no retiree dental plan. They qualify at the 40 percent tier. If Margaret needs a partial denture with a CDCP plan fee of $1,500, the plan pays $900 and Margaret pays $600. If her denturist charges more than the CDCP fee schedule, she also pays the difference, so she should always ask for a written estimate before treatment.

Key Issues: Tax Residence and the Snowbird Problem

The residence requirement is where Canadian seniors most often misunderstand their position. The CDCP looks to residence for tax purposes, not citizenship and not provincial health coverage. A Canadian citizen who has moved abroad may have quietly become a non-resident for tax purposes, and if so, that person is not eligible for the CDCP.

Residence under Canadian tax law is a question of fact. The courts and the CRA look at where a person’s significant residential ties are located, mainly a home, a spouse or common-law partner and dependants.

Secondary ties include provincial health coverage, a driver’s licence, bank accounts, club memberships and personal property. Where a person is also resident in another country under that country’s law, the residence tie-breaker rules in the relevant tax treaty may make the person a non-resident of Canada for treaty purposes.

For a detailed explanation of the residence test, see our 2026 guide to Canadian tax residence rules for individuals. Seniors who have left Canada may also want to review our article on obtaining a CRA residence determination using Form NR73.

Seniors who winter in Florida or Arizona and keep their Canadian home, spouse and ties generally stay Canadian residents and can qualify. Retirees who have sold their Canadian home and moved abroad, returning only for summers, usually cannot. Their position should be analyzed before they apply, both to avoid an improper claim and because an application can draw attention to an unsettled residence position.

“The Canadian Dental Care Plan is a health program, but the gatekeeper is your tax return,” says David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation and founding tax lawyer of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch Professional Corporation. “If you haven’t filed, if your net income is just over the line, or if your tax residence is uncertain, you can lose a benefit worth thousands of dollars a year. Those are tax problems, and they should be solved with tax planning before you apply.”

Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

For seniors near the thresholds, ordinary retirement income planning now has a dental-care dimension. Because the CDCP looks at combined family income, pension income splitting does not by itself move a couple under the line. It shifts income between spouses but leaves the family total unchanged. What does change the family total is the timing and size of discretionary income. That includes RRIF withdrawals above the minimum, the realization of capital gains, and taking dividends from a private corporation.

Consider a couple with adjusted family net income of $91,000. They are not eligible. If they had planned a $10,000 discretionary RRIF withdrawal or deferred a capital gain to a later year, they could have landed at $81,000 and qualified at the 60 percent tier. If they could get below $70,000, they would pay nothing for covered services. These decisions should be weighed against the overall tax result, OAS recovery tax and estate planning goals, not made for dental coverage alone.

Our articles on RRSP and RRIF withdrawal rules and RRSP meltdown tax planning explain how withdrawal timing affects net income.

Filing compliance is equally important. A senior who has fallen behind on filing, or whose spouse has, cannot qualify until the returns are filed. Seniors with years of unfiled returns or unreported income, including unreported foreign income, should consider whether the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program is appropriate before filing, rather than simply filing late and hoping for the best.

Timing matters. Under the CRA’s current policy, an unprompted application, filed before the CRA contacts you, normally receives full penalty relief and 75 percent interest relief. Once the CRA has sent a request to file, the application is likely to be treated as prompted and interest relief generally falls to 25 percent.

Recent CRA guidance on these rules is discussed in our article on the 2026 STEP webinar clarifications of the VDP rules for non-filers. Our practical guide to unfiled tax returns in Canada explains the deadlines, penalties and options.

Finally, eligibility is assessed each benefit year. A senior who qualifies this year must continue to file on time and must reassess eligibility if circumstances change, for example on gaining access to a spouse’s new workplace plan or on a change of residence.

Takeaway: Protecting Your Canadian Dental Care Plan Eligibility

The Canadian Dental Care Plan can save eligible seniors thousands of dollars, particularly for dentures, extractions and restorative work.

But eligibility turns on tax facts: a filed return, adjusted family net income under $90,000, Canadian tax residence and no access to dental insurance. Seniors should confirm whether they have any pension or spousal dental coverage, review their expected net income before year-end, make sure both spouses file on time, and get advice if their residence status is unclear. A knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer can review these issues before you apply.

Pro Tax Tips: Protecting Your CDCP Eligibility

Before applying, check every source of possible dental coverage, including former employer retiree plans, pension plan health benefits, association plans and your spouse’s workplace plan. Having access to coverage you have never used still disqualifies you, and an inaccurate attestation can lead to recovery of benefits paid.

If your family income is close to $70,000, $80,000 or $90,000, plan your discretionary income before December 31. The timing of RRIF withdrawals above the minimum, the sale of appreciated investments, and dividends from a private corporation can move you into a lower co-payment tier or into eligibility altogether, but always weigh that against your overall tax and estate position.

File your return, and make sure your spouse or common-law partner files theirs, on time every year. Eligibility is redetermined annually from filed returns, and a late filing by either spouse can interrupt coverage.

If you spend a large part of the year outside Canada, have your residence position reviewed by a seasoned Canadian tax lawyer before you apply. Applying as a resident when you are a non-resident creates exposure, and an application can prompt CRA questions about an unsettled residence position.

If you have unfiled returns or unreported income, speak with an expert Canadian tax lawyer about the Voluntary Disclosures Program before filing. Bringing your filings up to date is a precondition for the CDCP, and doing it through a properly prepared disclosure can limit penalties and prosecution risk.

FAQs: Canadian Dental Care Plan for Seniors

Do seniors qualify for the Canadian Dental Care Plan?

Yes. Seniors aged 65 and over were the first group eligible for the CDCP. A senior qualifies if they have no access to dental insurance, their adjusted family net income is below $90,000, they are a Canadian resident for tax purposes, and they and their spouse or common-law partner have filed the previous year’s tax return.

What is the income limit for the Canadian Dental Care Plan?

Adjusted family net income must be less than $90,000. Below $70,000 there is no co-payment, from $70,000 to $79,999 the co-payment is 40 percent, and from $80,000 to $89,999 it is 60 percent.

How is adjusted family net income calculated for the CDCP?

It is generally your net income from line 23600 of your tax return plus your spouse’s or common-law partner’s line 23600 net income, with minor adjustments for items such as Universal Child Care Benefit and RDSP income.

Can I get the CDCP if I have a retiree dental plan from my former employer?

Generally no. The plan excludes anyone who has access to dental insurance, including through a pension or retiree benefits plan, even if they choose not to enrol or never make a claim.

Can I get the CDCP if my spouse has workplace dental coverage?

If you can be covered under your spouse’s or common-law partner’s dental plan, you are generally considered to have access to dental insurance and are not eligible.

Does a provincial seniors’ dental program disqualify me from the CDCP?

No. Government-funded social programs, such as provincial or territorial seniors’ dental programs, are not treated as access to dental insurance for CDCP purposes.

Does the CDCP cover dentures for seniors?

Yes. Complete and partial dentures are covered services, subject to the plan’s fee schedule, frequency limits and any applicable co-payment.

What dental services are not covered by the CDCP?

Dental implants, bridges and cosmetic procedures such as teeth whitening are not covered. Some services, including crowns, may require pre-authorization.

Will my dentist charge more than the CDCP pays?

Possibly. Providers may charge more than the CDCP fee schedule, and you pay the difference in addition to any co-payment. Ask for a written estimate before treatment.

I am a Canadian citizen living abroad. Can I get the CDCP?

Only if you are still a resident of Canada for tax purposes. Citizenship is not enough. If you have given up your significant residential ties to Canada, or a tax treaty makes you a resident of another country, you are likely ineligible.

Can snowbirds who winter in the United States get the CDCP?

Usually yes, if they keep their Canadian home, spouse and other significant ties and remain Canadian residents for tax purposes. Their dental care must still be provided in Canada by participating providers.

Do I have to file a tax return to get the CDCP?

Yes. You must have filed the previous year’s return, and so must your spouse or common-law partner. Eligibility and co-payment levels are based on that filed information.

How do I apply for the Canadian Dental Care Plan?

Apply online through My Service Canada Account or by calling 1-833-537-4342. Applications for the 2026 to 2027 benefit year opened on June 2, 2026.

How does the CDCP work for seniors in Quebec?

Quebec seniors apply for the CDCP under the same federal rules as other Canadians. Where a Quebec dental program covers a service, Quebec pays and the CDCP does not. This mainly affects seniors receiving last-resort financial assistance with a RAMQ claim slip, who must use RAMQ first. For services Quebec does not cover, the CDCP can pay if the senior is eligible on the date of service. RAMQ does not offer general dental coverage to seniors, so for most Quebec seniors without private insurance the CDCP is the main source of coverage.

Do I need to reapply for the CDCP every year?

Eligibility is reassessed each benefit year based on your filed return and your circumstances. Keep filing on time and follow Service Canada’s renewal instructions to avoid a gap in coverage.

Can tax planning help me qualify for the CDCP?

Sometimes. Because eligibility depends on net income, the timing of RRIF withdrawals, capital gains and private corporation dividends can affect your co-payment tier. Pension income splitting does not change the combined family total. Planning should be done with professional advice and with regard to your overall tax position.