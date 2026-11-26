Published: April 11, 2020

Last Updated: November 23, 2026

Appeals to the Tax Court of Canada: The Basics

You have 90 days from the date on the CRA’s notice of confirmation or reassessment to file a notice of appeal. The clock runs from the date on the notice, not the date you receive it.

You must file a notice of objection first. An appeal filed without a prior objection cannot proceed.

If the CRA does not respond to your objection within 90 days (180 days for GST/HST), you can appeal to the Tax Court directly.

A missed deadline can sometimes be rescued with a section 167 extension, but it must be sought within one year and is rarely granted.

The Informal Procedure is faster and less costly for disputes up to $25,000 of federal tax per year. The General Procedure applies above that.

Overview: The Deadline Is What Decides Most Tax Court Appeals

When the CRA confirms a reassessment you disagree with, the Tax Court of Canada is where the dispute is finally decided by a judge rather than by the Agency that issued the assessment. The single most important fact about that step is the clock. You have 90 days from the date on the CRA’s notice of confirmation or reassessment to file a notice of appeal, and a missed deadline is the most common reason a taxpayer with a good case never gets heard.

This article sets out the mechanics of appealing: when the 90-day clock starts, when you can go to Court without waiting for the CRA at all, what happens if you miss the deadline, how to choose between the two procedural tracks, and how a notice of appeal is filed.

For the detailed comparison of the Informal and General Procedures, including which one is right for a given dispute, see our guide, Fighting Your CRA Reassessment at the Tax Court of Canada: Does an Informal or General Procedure Apply.

Background: Where the Tax Court Sits in the Dispute Process

The Tax Court of Canada is a superior court of record with exclusive jurisdiction over appeals under the Income Tax Act and Part IX of the Excise Tax Act, among other statutes. It hears the merits of an assessment, which no other court can do. An appeal is a fresh hearing on the correctness of the assessment, not a review of how the CRA conducted its audit, so the question before the judge is whether the amount assessed is right in law and on the evidence.

A Tax Court appeal is not the first step. Under section 169 of the Income Tax Act, a taxpayer may appeal only after having served a notice of objection under section 165 and given the CRA the chance to review the assessment through its appeals division. The objection stage is a precondition; an appeal filed without a prior objection cannot proceed. It also matters which CRA notice you are holding. The 90-day objection clock runs from a notice of assessment or reassessment, while the 90-day appeal clock runs from the CRA’s notice of confirmation or reassessment issued after the objection. Counting the appeal deadline from the original assessment, rather than from the decision on the objection, is a common and costly error.

Key Issues and Findings

The 90-Day Appeal Deadline

The primary deadline is 90 days. Under paragraph 169(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act, a taxpayer may appeal within 90 days after the CRA confirms the assessment or issues a reassessment in response to the objection. The equivalent provision for GST/HST is section 306 of the Excise Tax Act. The 90 days runs from the date on the CRA’s notice, not from the date it is received, so a notice that sits unopened is still running the clock. As a worked example, a notice of confirmation dated March 28, 2026 sets an appeal deadline of June 26, 2026.

“The thing I most want a client to understand is that the 90 days is counted from the date printed on the CRA’s letter, and it is effectively absolute, because the Tax Court rarely grants an extension,” says David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, and a Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation. “I have seen strong cases lost at the door because the notice was filed in a drawer over the summer. The Tax Court cannot hear the merits of an appeal it has no jurisdiction to accept.”

When You Can Appeal Without Waiting for the CRA

A taxpayer is not held hostage by CRA delay. Under paragraph 169(1)(b) of the Income Tax Act, if the CRA has not confirmed or reassessed within 90 days of the objection being served, the taxpayer may appeal to the Tax Court directly, without waiting any longer. For GST/HST the waiting period is 180 days rather than 90.

The distinction that catches people is between a deadline and a door. Ninety days after a confirmation is a deadline that must be met. Ninety days of CRA silence after an objection is a door that opens, with no upper time limit triggered by the stall itself. A taxpayer facing an objection that has gone quiet for years can still appeal; a taxpayer who has received a confirmation and let 90 days pass generally cannot.

For GST/HST, this door has a practical use: a registrant facing a clearly wrong assessment can let the 180 days pass and appeal straight to the Tax Court, compressing a timeline that the CRA’s objection review might otherwise draw out. That is especially important for GST/HST because, unlike income tax, an objection or appeal does not suspend CRA collection, so moving the dispute to the Court sooner gives up no collection reprieve the registrant would otherwise have had.

Missing the Deadline: Extension of Time

A missed appeal deadline is serious but not always fatal. Under section 167 of the Income Tax Act, and the corresponding provision of the Excise Tax Act, a taxpayer may apply to the Tax Court for an order extending the time to file. The application has its own outer limit: it must be brought within one year after the 90-day appeal period expired. The Court must also be satisfied that, within the original 90 days, the taxpayer had a genuine intention to appeal, that there are reasonable grounds for the appeal, that it would be just and equitable to grant the extension, and that the application was made as soon as circumstances permitted.

The threshold is demanding and the Tax Court rarely grants an extension, so it should be treated as a remedy of last resort rather than a second deadline. The safe course is to treat the 90 days as the only date that matters.

Choosing Between the Informal and General Procedures

The Tax Court hears appeals under two tracks. The Informal Procedure is the faster, less formal and less costly route, available where the federal tax and penalties in issue are $25,000 or less per taxation year, where a determination of loss is $50,000 or less, or, for GST/HST, where the amount in issue is $50,000 or less. These limits are current for 2026; Bill C-31 proposes to double the income tax limit to $50,000 and the loss limit to $100,000, but it is not yet in force. A taxpayer whose dispute exceeds a ceiling can still elect the Informal Procedure by limiting the claim to the ceiling and giving up the excess. Under the Informal Procedure a taxpayer may be represented by a lawyer, by an agent, or appear in person, the rules of evidence are relaxed, and costs awards are limited.

The General Procedure applies to everything above those limits and to any appeal a taxpayer elects to bring under it. It involves formal pleadings, documentary and oral discovery, and the ordinary rules of evidence, and costs follow the event, meaning the losing party can be ordered to pay a portion of the other side’s costs.

A corporation in the General Procedure must be represented by a lawyer, a point we address in Tax Litigators May Represent Corporations in Canada Tax Court Appeals. The choice between the two tracks, and the trade-offs that drive it, are set out in full in our guide, Fighting Your CRA Reassessment at the Tax Court of Canada: Does an Informal or General Procedure Apply.

How a Notice of Appeal Is Filed

An appeal is started by filing a notice of appeal with the Tax Court, either electronically through the Court’s website or on paper through one of its registry offices. A complete notice of appeal, and the file you should assemble with it, includes:

the assessment or reassessment under appeal, identified by taxation year and the date on the notice;

the material facts you rely on;

the issues to be decided;

the statutory provisions engaged and the relief sought;

copies of the CRA notices and your notice of objection, which show the Court that the deadline is met and the objection precondition is satisfied.

The Informal Procedure has a simplified form; the General Procedure requires a notice in the form prescribed by the General Procedure Rules. There is no filing fee under the Informal Procedure. The General Procedure fee depends on the class of appeal, set by the amount in dispute:

Class Amount in dispute Loss in dispute Filing fee Class A up to $49,999 up to $99,999 $250 Class B $50,000 to $149,999 $100,000 to $299,999 $400 Class C $150,000 or more $300,000 or more $550



After the Hearing, and the Next Level of Appeal

The Tax Court can dismiss the appeal, allow it and vacate the assessment, vary the assessment, or refer it back to the CRA for reconsideration and reassessment. A decision under the General Procedure can be appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal as of right. A decision under the Informal Procedure is challenged by judicial review in the Federal Court of Appeal rather than by an ordinary appeal, which is one of the trade-offs of choosing the faster track.

Practical Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

Count the 90 days from the date printed on the CRA’s notice of confirmation or reassessment, diarize it immediately, and file in advance of it rather than on it.

If an objection has gone unanswered, check whether the 90-day (income tax) or 180-day (GST/HST) door has opened, because appealing directly can be faster than waiting for a confirmation that may never come.

Treat the section 167 extension as a rescue, not a plan. If a deadline has already passed, move quickly, because the one-year outer limit is itself firm.

Decide the procedural track before filing, since the Informal Procedure’s speed and limited costs come at the price of a narrower route of further appeal, and the sizing of the dispute can sometimes be managed to fit within the Informal ceiling.

A corporation that intends to proceed under the General Procedure needs a lawyer on the record, and should retain one early rather than on the eve of a deadline.

The cost and timeline of a General Procedure appeal are real considerations, which we address in The Real Cost of Going to Tax Court.

Takeaway

An appeal to the Tax Court of Canada is the point at which a tax dispute is finally decided by an independent judge, but access to that decision turns almost entirely on meeting the 90-day deadline that follows a CRA confirmation or reassessment. A taxpayer who diarizes that date, who knows that CRA silence on an objection opens the door to an immediate appeal, and who chooses the right procedural track before filing has preserved every option. A taxpayer who waits generally has not. Because the merits are heard afresh and the stakes are the full amount assessed, the time to involve an experienced Canadian tax lawyer is when the objection is decided, not after the deadline has passed.

Pro Tax Tips: Protecting Your Right of Appeal

The most valuable habit is to treat the date on the CRA’s notice as the only date that matters and to work backward from it.

Diarize the 90-day deadline the moment a confirmation or reassessment arrives, and file the notice of appeal with time to spare, because the Court’s jurisdiction depends on the filing date and nothing cures a late appeal except the demanding section 167 extension.

Where an objection has stalled, calculate the 90-day income tax door or the 180-day GST/HST door from the date the objection was served, because appealing on the strength of CRA silence can be both faster and strategically useful.

Before filing, settle the procedural track: the Informal Procedure is attractive for its speed and limited costs, but a dispute sized just above the ceiling can sometimes be brought within it by capping the claim, and that decision should be made deliberately rather than by default.

Finally, remember that a General Procedure appeal carries costs consequences and, for a corporation, a requirement to be represented by counsel, so the resourcing of the appeal should be planned at the outset.

Frequently Asked Questions About Tax Court Appeals

What is the deadline to appeal to the Tax Court of Canada?

Ninety days from the date on the CRA’s notice of confirmation or reassessment issued after your objection. The deadline runs from the date on the notice, not the date you receive it, and it applies to both income tax appeals under section 169 of the Income Tax Act and GST/HST appeals under section 306 of the Excise Tax Act.

Can I appeal if the CRA never responds to my objection?

Yes. If the CRA has not confirmed or reassessed within 90 days of your income tax objection, or within 180 days of your GST/HST objection, you may appeal to the Tax Court directly without waiting any longer. There is no upper time limit created by the CRA’s delay, so the stall opens a door rather than starting a deadline.

Do I have to file an objection before I can appeal?

Yes. A notice of appeal can be filed only after a valid notice of objection has been served under section 165 of the Income Tax Act. The objection stage is a precondition to the Tax Court’s jurisdiction, and an appeal brought without it cannot proceed.

What happens if I miss the 90-day appeal deadline?

You may apply to the Tax Court for an extension of time under section 167 of the Income Tax Act, but the application must be made within one year after the 90-day period expired, and you must show that you had a genuine intention to appeal within the original period, that there are reasonable grounds for the appeal, and that granting the extension would be just and equitable. The threshold is high, so the extension should be treated as a last resort.

What is the difference between the Informal and General Procedures?

The Informal Procedure is faster, less formal and cheaper, and is available where the federal tax and penalties in issue are $25,000 or less per year, a loss is $50,000 or less, or GST/HST in issue is $50,000 or less. The General Procedure applies above those limits, involves pleadings and discovery, carries costs consequences, and requires a corporation to be represented by a lawyer. The full comparison is in our guide to the Informal and General Procedures.

Can I use the Informal Procedure if my dispute is over the limit?

Yes, by electing the Informal Procedure and limiting your claim to the ceiling, giving up the amount above it. Whether that trade is worthwhile depends on how much is being abandoned against the savings in time and cost, and it should be weighed deliberately.

How do I actually file the appeal?

By filing a notice of appeal with the Tax Court, either electronically through the Court’s website or on paper at a registry office. The notice must identify the assessment by year and notice date and set out the facts, issues, statutory provisions and relief sought. The Informal Procedure uses a simplified form and charges no filing fee; the General Procedure uses the prescribed form and charges a modest fee.

Is a Tax Court appeal a review of the CRA audit?

No. The Tax Court hears the correctness of the assessment afresh, on the evidence before it, rather than reviewing how the CRA conducted its audit or exercised its discretion. Complaints about CRA conduct are generally matters for the Federal Court, not the Tax Court.

Does filing an appeal stop CRA collection?

For income tax, collection is generally paused while an objection or appeal is outstanding, subject to exceptions. For GST/HST, source deductions and certain other amounts, there is no such pause and the CRA can continue to collect during the appeal. The two regimes differ, and the difference matters when planning an appeal.

Can I represent myself, or does a corporation need a lawyer?

An individual may appear in person, through a lawyer, or, in the Informal Procedure, through an agent. A corporation may be represented by an officer or agent in the Informal Procedure, but in the General Procedure a corporation must be represented by a lawyer except with leave of the Court.

Can I appeal the Tax Court’s decision?

Yes. A General Procedure decision can be appealed to the Federal Court of Appeal as of right. An Informal Procedure decision is challenged by way of judicial review in the Federal Court of Appeal, which is a narrower route and one of the trade-offs of choosing the Informal track.

When should I involve a Canadian tax lawyer?

Ideally when the objection is decided, not after the appeal deadline has passed. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can preserve the deadline, choose and size the procedural track, draft the notice of appeal, conduct discovery and the hearing, and, where the assessment is reassessed, carry the matter forward or to the Federal Court of Appeal.