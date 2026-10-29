Do First Nations People Pay Taxes? Understanding The Section 87 Indian Act Tax Exemption

Overview: What Does Section 87 of the Indian Act Actually Say?

A common misconception is that First Nations people in Canada are broadly exempt from paying taxes. Section 87 of the Indian Act, however, creates a much narrower exemption. It does not provide a general tax exemption based simply on First Nations identity or Indian status.

Instead, it exempts from taxation two principal categories of property: an Indian or band’s interest in reserve lands or surrendered lands, and the personal property of an Indian or band that is situated on a reserve. In other words, the exemption is fundamentally tied to the location and nature of the property, rather than operating as a blanket exemption from the Canadian tax system.

This article uses “First Nations” terminology, except where the term “Indian” is necessary because it is the defined statutory term used in the Indian Act, including section 87.

Although section 87 refers to “personal property,” the courts have interpreted that expression broadly enough to include income. As a result, employment income, business income, investment income, and other forms of income may potentially qualify for the exemption. The critical question is whether the particular income can properly be considered to be situated on a reserve.

This distinction is important. A person who is registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act does not automatically receive tax-free income merely because of that status. Income that is sufficiently connected to a reserve may be exempt, while income that is situated off reserve will generally remain taxable in the same manner as income earned by other Canadian taxpayers.

For income-tax purposes, paragraph 81(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act works together with section 87. Paragraph 81(1)(a) generally excludes from taxable income amounts that are declared exempt from income tax by another Act of Parliament. Accordingly, where income qualifies for the section 87 exemption, the Income Tax Act recognizes that exemption rather than independently creating it.

Section 87 therefore does not answer the tax question simply by asking who the taxpayer is. The more difficult question is often where the particular property or income is situated. Canadian courts have developed a “connecting factors” analysis to determine whether particular income is sufficiently connected to a reserve to qualify for the exemption. The location where employment duties are performed, the taxpayer’s residence, the employer’s location, and the location of income-producing activities may all become relevant depending on the type of income involved.

The limits of broader treaty-based exemption are illustrated by Canada v. Benoit, 2003 FCA 236. The trial judge had found that Treaty 8 included a promise that its beneficiaries would not have taxes imposed on them. The Federal Court of Appeal reversed that conclusion after finding insufficient evidence that the Indigenous signatories understood Treaty 8 as containing such a general tax exemption. This is why section 87 is better understood as a targeted protection for certain property connected to a reserve, not as a broad exemption existing independently of section 87’s specific requirements. Read our Guide to Native Taxation to learn more.

“Section 87 of the Indian Act is often misunderstood as a blanket tax exemption for First Nations individuals, but that is not how the law works. For taxpayers, the issue is not simply whether they have Indian Status or live on reserve, but whether the income they are earning has sufficiently strong legal and factual connections to a reserve. That analysis can differ significantly depending on whether the income comes from employment, self-employment, a corporation, investments, or another source, says David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, and a Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation.

“The CRA may also weigh the relevant factors differently depending on the facts, so taxpayers should not assume that an on-reserve address, employer, or bank account is enough. Careful planning and proper documentation are important, especially where income is earned partly on and partly off reserve or where a business structure is being changed.”

Who Can Claim the Section 87 Exemption?

The Section 87 exemption does not apply to all Indigenous people in Canada. It applies to an “Indian” or a band within the meaning of the Indian Act. For an individual, this generally means a person who is registered or entitled to be registered under the Act. Sections 5 and 6 govern registration and entitlement to registration, while section 87 protects qualifying property of an Indian or band that is situated on a reserve.

This statutory eligibility requirement should not be confused with the broader constitutional meaning of “Indian.” In Daniels v. Canada (Indian Affairs and Northern Development), 2016 SCC 12 [Daniels], the Supreme Court of Canada held that Métis and non-status Indians fall within the term “Indians” in section 91(24) of the Constitution Act, 1867. However, Daniels concerned the scope of Parliament’s constitutional jurisdiction. It did not amend the registration provisions of the Indian Act or extend the section 87 tax exemption to every Métis or non-status individual.

A person may fall within the broad constitutional meaning of “Indian” for the purposes of section 91(24) without necessarily being an “Indian” for the purposes of the statutory exemption in section 87. Eligibility for section 87 therefore depends on the requirements of the Indian Act, rather than Indigenous identity alone. The group of persons entitled to registration under the Indian Act has also changed over time.

A further qualification applies where a First Nation has entered into a self-government, final, or tax agreement with Canada. Such agreements may modify or displace the ordinary operation of section 87, and later amendments may restore the exemption. CRA has identified, for example, the Tsawwassen First Nation, the Maa-nulth First Nations, the Nisg̱a’a Nation, and the Déline First Nation (DFN) as groups for which the application of section 87 has changed under their respective agreements and subsequent amendments. The applicable agreement and any later amendments should therefore be reviewed before assuming that the standard section 87 rules apply unchanged.

Historically, the registration provisions contained sex-based distinctions that disadvantaged First Nations women and their descendants. In Descheneaux c. Canada (Procureur général), 2015 QCCS 3555, the Quebec Superior Court held that aspects of section 6 of the Indian Act unjustifiably infringed the equality guarantee in section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Parliament subsequently enacted amendments through Bill S-3 to address additional sex-based inequities in the registration regime.

These registration changes can have tax consequences because a person who becomes entitled to registration may also become eligible to rely on section 87. However, registration or entitlement to registration does not itself make all of that person’s income tax-exempt. It only establishes that the individual is within the class of persons who may potentially benefit from section 87. The taxpayer must still establish that the particular income or other personal property is situated on a reserve.

Key Issues and Findings: Why Living on a Reserve Does Not Make All Income Tax-Free

As discussed above, being registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act determines whether an individual falls within the class of persons who may potentially benefit from the section 87 exemption. It does not, however, mean that all of that individual’s income is automatically exempt from tax. The taxpayer must still establish that the particular income is “situated on a reserve” within the meaning of section 87.

This distinction is particularly important for employment income. A First Nations individual may live on a reserve but earn taxable employment income where the employment itself has insufficient connections to a reserve. Conversely, an individual who lives off reserve may, in appropriate circumstances, earn employment income that is exempt because other factors establish a sufficiently strong connection between the income and a reserve.

The Connecting Factors Test

In Williams v. Canada, [1992] 1 S.C.R. 877, the Supreme Court rejected the idea that the location of intangible property should be determined through a single rigid rule. Instead, the Court established what has become known as the connecting factors test. Here, intangible property refers to property that has no physical form, such as the receipt of income, and therefore has no obvious location. Tax attaches to the taxpayer’s receipt of income, not to the money in the taxpayer’s hands, and that this receipt is personal property for the purposes of section 87. Instead of a single rigid rule, the Court established what has become known as the connecting factors test.

The Supreme Court subsequently restated and clarified the test in Bastien Estate v. Canada, 2011 SCC 38. The Court described a two-step analysis. First, the potentially relevant factors connecting the intangible personal property to a location must be identified. Second, those factors must be weighed purposively by considering three matters: the purpose of the section 87 exemption, the type of property in question, and the nature of the taxation imposed on that property. The Court emphasized that the analysis is necessarily fact-specific and that the relevance and weight of particular factors may change depending on the type of income involved.

The ultimate question is therefore not simply where the taxpayer lives, where a cheque is deposited, or where the employer maintains an office. Rather, the relevant connections must be considered collectively to determine whether the particular income is sufficiently connected to a reserve that it can properly be regarded as situated there for purposes of section 87. A useful illustration of how this analysis may apply to employment income is Morriseau v. The Queen, 2020 TCC 5.

In Morriseau, the Tax Court identified five potentially relevant factors in determining where employment income is situated

The residence of the employer The residence of the employee The location where the employment duties are performed; the location where the employee is paid The nature of the services performed or any special circumstances surrounding the employment.

The court emphasized that these factors do not all carry equal weight. Their significance depends on the circumstances of the particular employment. In particular, the location where the employee actually performs the work is generally one of the more important factors because employment income is earned as a consequence of the work being performed.

The taxpayers in Morriseau were registered Indians employed by entities with substantial First Nations connections. Tribal Councils representing numerous Manitoba First Nations ultimately owned the corporate group, and the court found that one of the potential employers was resident on a reserve. The businesses also sought to provide economic opportunities to Indigenous people and supplied products to First Nations communities. Nevertheless, the taxpayers themselves lived in Winnipeg, performed all of their employment duties in Winnipeg, and did not perform any employment duties on reserve. After weighing the competing factors, the court concluded that their income was situated in Winnipeg rather than on a reserve and was therefore taxable, giving substantial weight to the location where the employment duties were actually performed.

Morriseau also illustrates an important limitation on arguments based on the broader benefit of the employment to First Nations communities. The fact that an employee’s work benefits individuals living on reserves may strengthen an existing connection between the income and a reserve, but it is not an independent connecting factor capable, by itself, of locating the employee’s income on a reserve.

Morriseau, however, was decided under the Tax Court’s Informal Procedure. Under subsection 18.28 of the Tax Court of Canada Act, an Informal Procedure judgment is not to be treated as precedent. Its five factors should therefore not be understood as a binding legal test. Instead, the decision provides a practical example of how the broader connecting-factors analysis established in Williams and Bastien Estate may be applied to employment income.

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can therefore help determine how the connecting factors apply to a taxpayer’s particular circumstances. Because the section 87 analysis is highly fact-specific, seemingly minor details, such as where employment duties are performed, where the employer’s central management and control is exercised, the nature of the services provided, and the taxpayer’s connection to a reserve, may materially affect the result. A tax firm can also assess whether the CRA’s administrative Employment Income Guidelines apply, whether the broader judicial connecting-factors test should be considered, and how the relevant case law supports or limits a claim for exemption.

CRA’s Current Employment Income Guidelines

The CRA continues to apply the connecting factors framework through its Indian Act Exemption for Employment Income Guidelines. Although the Guidelines were originally developed in 1994 following Williams, they remain part of the CRA’s current administrative approach. CRA’s current section 87 materials expressly direct taxpayers to the Guidelines when determining whether employment income is situated on a reserve.

The Guidelines are not legislation and do not replace the judicial connecting factors test. Rather, they are an administrative tool intended to simplify the analysis in common employment situations. The CRA itself recognizes that unusual circumstances may produce a result different from what a mechanical application of the Guidelines might suggest.

Under Guideline 1, where at least 90% of an employee’s duties are performed on a reserve, all the employment income will usually be exempt. Where less than 90%, but more than an incidental proportion, of the duties are performed on reserve and none of the other Guidelines provide a complete exemption, the exemption may generally be prorated to the portion attributable to the duties performed on reserve. Under Guideline 2, all employment income will usually be exempt where both the employee lives on a reserve and the employer is resident on a reserve. For these purposes, the residence of an employer generally depends on where its central management and control is actually exercised, rather than merely where its registered office or mailing address is located. Under Guideline 3, all employment income will usually be exempt where more than 50% of the employee’s duties are performed on a reserve and either the employee lives on a reserve or the employer is resident on a reserve. Finally, Guideline 4 addresses certain employment with bands, tribal councils, and qualifying First Nations organizations. The guideline may apply even where the employee neither lives nor works on reserve, but its requirements are considerably more restrictive. Among other things, the employer must be resident on a reserve, must fall within one of the specified categories of First Nations organizations, and the employment duties must relate to qualifying non-commercial activities carried on exclusively for the benefit of First Nations individuals who, for the most part, live on reserves

CRA Technical Interpretation 2025-1055081E5: Off-Reserve Work Remains Highly Significant

The CRA’s September 3, 2025 Technical Interpretation 2025-1055081E5 provides a particularly useful illustration of how these principles continue to be applied. The interpretation concerned employees of a health organization whose clinic was located off reserve. Approximately 90% of the employees were registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, some of the employees lived on reserve, and the employer’s board regularly held meetings on reserve. The organization also predominantly provided health services to Indigenous patients, many of whom lived on nearby reserves.

Despite these substantial First Nations connections, the CRA concluded that the employees’ income was likely taxable because substantially all of their employment duties were performed at the off-reserve clinic and the remaining factors were insufficient to situate the income on a reserve. The CRA reiterated that the Guidelines are only an administrative tool and that, where they do not resolve the matter, the judicial connecting factors test must be applied.

The CRA also addressed several arguments that frequently arise in section 87 cases. First, it stated that an employee’s residence on reserve should receive relatively little weight where the employee performs his or her employment duties primarily off reserve. Second, the fact that an employer’s services substantially benefit First Nations individuals living on reserves does not, by itself, situate the employee’s income on a reserve. Third, CRA rejected what it characterized as a “necessity argument” that work performed off reserve should effectively be treated as on-reserve employment because locating the workplace off reserve was operationally necessary to serve surrounding First Nations communities.

The 2025 interpretation therefore reflects the same basic approach found in the case law: the section 87 analysis focuses on the location and circumstances of the particular employee’s income, rather than simply on the Indigenous character of the employer, its clientele, or its broader objectives.

Living on a Reserve Is Relevant, but Not Determinative

The CRA’s own current Guidelines contain a straightforward example demonstrating this principle. An employee who lives on a reserve but works for an off-reserve logging company cutting trees on provincial Crown land does not receive an exemption merely because of his or her residence. The CRA expressly states that residence on reserve, standing alone, is insufficient to connect the employment income to a reserve.

By contrast, residence can become much more significant when combined with other meaningful connecting factors. Where an employee lives on reserve and the employer is also resident on reserve, Guideline 2 will generally treat the employment income as exempt even if some or all of the duties are performed off reserve. Similarly, performing more than 50% of the employment duties on reserve, combined with either employee residence or employer residence on reserve, will generally satisfy Guideline 3.

Accordingly, two registered First Nations individuals who live on the same reserve may face entirely different income tax consequences. One person who performs substantially all of his or her employment duties on reserve may earn fully exempt employment income. Another who lives on reserve but works entirely for an unrelated off-reserve employer may earn fully taxable income. A third employee who divides his or her duties between on-reserve and off-reserve locations may qualify for a partial or, depending on the other connecting factors, complete exemption.

Indian Status and residence on a reserve do not, either individually or together in every circumstance, create a blanket exemption from income tax. Status determines whether the individual may potentially rely on section 87, while the connecting factors determine whether the particular income is sufficiently connected to a reserve to qualify for the exemption.

“For employment income, the most important practical point is that no single fact, whether Indian Status, residence on reserve, or an employer’s First Nations mandate, automatically determines the result. The CRA and the courts look at the employment relationship as a whole, with particular attention to where the work is actually performed and whether the other facts create a meaningful connection to a reserve. Employees and employers should document those facts carefully, especially where duties are split between on-reserve and off-reserve locations or where the employer operates across multiple communities. A section 87 claim is much easier to support when the factual record is clear before the CRA starts asking questions,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

What About Self-Employment and Business Income?

Section 87 can also exempt income earned through self-employment or an unincorporated business, but the analysis is different from employment income. The CRA’s Employment Income Guidelines do not apply. Instead, the taxpayer must establish, under the connecting factors test, that the business income itself is situated on a reserve. CRA’s current guidance states that business income will generally be exempt where the actual income-earning activities of the business take place on a reserve, whereas income from activities carried on mainly off reserve will generally be taxable.

The Most Important Connecting Factors for Business Income

According to the CRA’s current guidance, the most significant connecting factors for business income include where the income-earning activities take place, the type and nature of the business, where management and decision-making occur, and where the customers are located. Other factors, such as whether the proprietor lives on reserve, maintains an office there, keeps books and records there, or performs administrative and accounting work there, may also be relevant, but are generally given less weight. The CRA emphasizes that this is not an exhaustive list and that the significance of each factor depends on the particular facts.

This means that simply registering a business at an on-reserve address or maintaining a home office there does not necessarily make its income tax-exempt. The focus remains on the substantive activities through which the business earns its income.

For example, the CRA currently gives the example of a registered First Nations individual who lives on reserve but operates an independent logging business cutting timber off reserve for an off-reserve logging company. In the absence of other significant connections, the business income is taxable because the income-earning activities and customer are located off reserve. By contrast, a registered First Nations individual operating a retail store physically located on reserve will generally earn exempt business income even if the store sells goods to both First Nations and non-First Nations customers.

Off-Reserve Work Does Not Automatically Make Business Income Taxable

At the same time, the location where particular work is physically performed is not invariably determinative. The Federal Court of Appeal’s decisions in The Queen v. Robertson, 2012 FCA 94 and Ballantyne v. The Queen, 2012 FCA 95 remain important authorities on the application of section 87 to business income.

In Robertson, the taxpayers were members of the Norway House Cree Nation who operated commercial fishing businesses. Although much of the fishing itself occurred off reserve, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the conclusion that their business income was situated on reserve. The Court considered the taxpayers’ business activities as a whole and placed significant weight on the extensive role of the on-reserve Norway House Fishermen’s Co-operative, which was involved in virtually every aspect of their fishing businesses. The Court concluded that the Co-operative’s role firmly anchored the taxpayers’ business activities to the reserve.

Similarly, in Ballantyne, the taxpayer carried on his own commercial fishing business and caught fish off reserve. However, important aspects of the business were connected to the reserve: the fish were processed through an on-reserve packing station and marketed through an on-reserve fishermen’s co-operative. The Federal Court of Appeal allowed the taxpayer’s appeal, following its reasoning in Robertson. Importantly, the Court considered what the co-operative did with the fish after purchasing them to be largely irrelevant to locating the taxpayer’s own fishing business income.

These decisions illustrate that a business may have a substantial on-reserve economic base even where some revenue-generating activities physically occur elsewhere. The proper inquiry remains whether, after weighing the relevant factors, the taxpayer’s business income is sufficiently connected to the reserve to be situated there for purposes of section 87.

CRA Continues to Apply Robertson and Ballantyne

CRA guidance issued since 2012 confirms that Robertson and Ballantyne remain relevant to the current business-income analysis. In Technical Interpretation 2021-0910211E5, issued June 14, 2023, the CRA considered whether income earned through a partnership qualified for the section 87 exemption. The CRA concluded that the income was likely taxable because there were insufficient significant connecting factors to situate the partnership income on a reserve. In reaching that conclusion, the CRA expressly relied on Robertson and Ballantyne.

This is consistent with the CRA’s current public guidance, which continues to direct self-employed First Nations individuals to apply the business-income connecting factors test rather than relying solely on their residence or the formal location of their business.

Some Business Income May Be Partially Exempt

Business activities may also take place partly on reserve and partly off reserve. CRA’s current position is that the section 87 exemption may be prorated in appropriate circumstances. Part of the business income may therefore be exempt while the remainder is taxable. Related business expenses will generally be allocated between the exempt and taxable portions using the same ratio unless another allocation can be shown to be more reasonable.

This makes contemporaneous records particularly important. A self-employed taxpayer may need evidence showing where services were performed, where customers were located, where contracts were obtained, and where management and decision-making occurred in order to support the claimed exemption.

Incorporating the Business Changes the Result

There is also an important distinction between an unincorporated business and a corporation. CRA’s current business-income guidance applies to sole proprietorships, partnerships and self-employed individuals. Section 87 does not apply to a corporation merely because it is owned or controlled by a registered First Nations individual. A corporation is a separate taxpayer and is not itself an “Indian” for purposes of the section 87 exemption. Accordingly, a registered First Nations individual may potentially earn section 87-exempt income while carrying on a qualifying business personally, but incorporating that same business can materially change its tax treatment. The decision to incorporate should therefore take the section 87 consequences into account rather than assuming the owner’s individual tax exemption will automatically carry over to the corporation.

A separate exemption may nevertheless be available under the Income Tax Act in limited circumstances. Paragraph 149(1)(d.5), for example, can exempt certain corporations, commissions or associations that are at least 90% owned by municipalities or by municipal or public bodies performing a function of government in Canada, provided that no more than 10% of their income is derived from activities carried on outside the relevant geographical boundaries. Paragraph 149(1)(d.6) provides a related exemption for certain wholly owned subsidiaries of qualifying entities, subject to a similar geographical-income limitation and the additional statutory rules in subsections 149(1.2) and (1.3). Where these provisions apply to a First Nation-owned corporation, the exemption arises under section 149 of the Income Tax Act, not under section 87 of the Indian Act.

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assist in identifying and weighing the relevant connecting factors, particularly where a business operates both on and off reserve, serves customers in multiple locations, or is considering incorporation. The inquiry is highly fact-specific, and no single factor, such as the proprietor’s residence, business address, or physical location of a particular job, necessarily determines the result.

Does Section 87 Exempt GST/HST?

Section 87 of the Indian Act can also provide tax relief from GST/HST, but it does not create a general sales-tax exemption for every purchase made by a registered First Nations individual. The GST/HST treatment depends on the nature of the property or service, where the transaction occurs, where goods are delivered, and whether the purchaser satisfies the applicable documentation requirements. CRA explains these rules in Technical Information Bulletin B-039, GST/HST Administrative Policy – Application of the GST/HST to Indians.

CRA currently cautions, however, that B-039 has not yet been updated to reflect the reinstatement of section 87 GST/HST relief for DFN Citizens effective March 13, 2026, Nisg̱a’a citizens effective January 1, 2024, Maa-nulth-aht effective June 23, 2023, and Tsawwassen Members effective March 27, 2023. These individuals may qualify for the relief described in B-039 from the applicable effective date where its requirements are otherwise satisfied. Relief also continues, rather than having been reinstated, for Tla’amin Citizens under amendments to the Tla’amin Final Agreement, as explained in GST/HST Notice 328. Practitioners should check the CRA notice for the particular First Nation rather than working from B-039 alone, since B-039 itself has not been updated for any of these changes.

Goods Purchased on a Reserve

As a general rule, a registered First Nations individual does not pay GST/HST on qualifying property purchased on a reserve where the purchaser provides appropriate proof of entitlement to the vendor. CRA’s current guidance gives the straightforward example of a registered individual purchasing shoes from a store located on reserve and presenting a valid status card; GST/HST is not charged on that purchase.

The relief is tied to the section 87 principle that personal property of an Indian or band situated on a reserve is protected from taxation. It is therefore the location and circumstances of the particular supply, not merely the purchaser’s Indian Status, that determine whether GST/HST relief is available.

Goods Purchased Off Reserve but Delivered to a Reserve

GST/HST relief may also apply where goods are purchased from an off-reserve vendor, provided the vendor or the vendor’s agent delivers the goods to a reserve. The purchaser must also provide the required documentation establishing entitlement to the relief.

The delivery requirement is important. If a registered First Nations purchaser takes possession of the goods at the vendor’s off-reserve location and later transports the goods to a reserve personally, the purchase will remain subject to GST/HST. Similarly, a carrier hired directly by the purchaser is not treated as the vendor’s agent for purposes of the exemption.

For example, if a registered First Nations individual purchases furniture from an off-reserve retailer and the retailer arranges delivery to the purchaser’s home on reserve, the purchase may qualify for GST/HST relief. If the purchaser instead picks up the furniture from the off-reserve store and drives it home, the ordinary section 87 GST/HST relief does not apply.

Services Are Treated Differently

The rules for services are more restrictive because services, unlike goods, cannot simply be delivered to a reserve in the same physical sense.

CRA’s current guidance distinguishes between services acquired by individuals and those acquired by bands or band-empowered entities. Whether relief applies depends on factors including where the service is performed and the nature of the recipient. The fact that a registered First Nations individual lives on reserve does not automatically exempt every service he or she purchases off reserve.

For bands and qualifying band-empowered entities, services acquired for band management activities or in relation to real property situated on a reserve can generally receive GST/HST relief even where the service itself is acquired off reserve. Special limitations apply to items such as transportation, short-term accommodation, meals and entertainment.

Ontario First Nations HST Rebate for Off-Reserve Purchases

Ontario provides a separate rebate of the 8% provincial portion of the HST for certain qualifying off-reserve purchases made by eligible First Nations individuals, bands, and band councils. This rebate is distinct from the section 87 exemption administered federally. Where the Ontario rebate applies, the purchaser remains responsible for the 5% federal portion of the HST, but the 8% Ontario component is relieved. In the other provinces, sales tax relief for First Nations purchasers is generally available only where goods are purchased on a reserve or delivered to a reserve by the vendor or its agent.

To qualify as an individual purchaser, a person must generally be a resident of Ontario, or a resident of Canada living on the Akwesasne reserve and must hold either a federally issued Certificate of Indian Status card or a Temporary Confirmation of Registration Document. Bands and band councils of an Ontario First Nations reserve, including the Akwesasne reserve, may also qualify.

The rebate applies only to qualifying goods and services purchased for the exclusive personal use or consumption of the eligible individual, band, or band council. Qualifying purchases include most tangible personal property, such as new and used motor vehicles purchased from a dealer, take-out meals, certain medical cannabis products, warranty and maintenance agreements relating to qualifying goods, repair and installation services for those goods, and telecommunications services such as telephone, cable television and internet.

However, the Ontario rebate does not apply to every off-reserve purchase. Examples of excluded items include restaurant meals other than take-out, catering, electricity and natural gas, gasoline and other fuels, alcohol, tobacco products, most recreational cannabis, real property such as houses and condominiums, hotel accommodation, and parking. The rebate is also unavailable where the purchaser is entitled to claim an input tax credit for the HST, such as where the property is acquired for use in commercial business activities.

If the vendor does not provide the rebate at the point of sale, the purchaser may apply directly to the Ontario Ministry of Finance using the Application for Rebate of the Ontario Portion of the HST for First Nations. A claim for the 8% Ontario portion of HST paid in Ontario must be submitted within four years from the date the tax was paid.

There is also an important limitation for online, telephone, mail, and courier purchases. A vendor cannot provide the Ontario First Nations rebate at the point of sale where the method of purchase does not allow the vendor to verify the purchaser’s Certificate of Indian Status. In those circumstances, the purchaser may instead need to apply to the Ontario Ministry of Finance for the rebate after completing the purchase.

Businesses Still Have GST/HST Obligations

Section 87 relief for a purchaser should also be distinguished from the GST/HST obligations of a business operated by a First Nations individual. A registered First Nations entrepreneur is not automatically relieved from GST/HST registration, collection and remittance obligations merely because their own income may be exempt from income tax under section 87.

A GST/HST-registered vendor that makes a qualifying tax-relieved sale must retain appropriate evidence supporting the relief, including information from the purchaser’s status documentation and, where goods are delivered to a reserve, proof of delivery. The vendor may still generally claim input tax credits for GST/HST paid on inputs used to make taxable supplies, even where no GST/HST was collected from the qualifying First Nations purchaser.

This distinction is important because the income-tax exemption and GST/HST relief operate under different rules. A self-employed First Nations individual might have business income that is exempt from income tax because it is situated on reserve, yet still have GST/HST registration and compliance obligations in respect of the business.

First Nations Taxes May Still Apply

Another common misconception is that a section 87 exemption means no consumption tax can ever apply on reserve. Certain First Nations impose their own taxes under agreements with the federal government.

For example, the First Nations Goods and Services Tax (FNGST) generally applies at 5% to taxable goods and services supplied on the lands of participating First Nations. Where the FNGST applies, everyone pays it, including individuals registered under the Indian Act, Indian bands and band-empowered entities.

Similarly, some First Nations impose the First Nations Tax (FNT) on specified products sold on or delivered to their reserves. Registered First Nations individuals are not exempt from the FNT merely because they would otherwise qualify for section 87 relief.

Accordingly, the proposition that “Status Indians do not pay GST/HST” is too broad. Section 87 can provide substantial GST/HST relief, but the result depends on the purchaser, the nature of the supply, where property is purchased or delivered, and the applicable federal, provincial and First Nations tax rules.

An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assist where the transaction does not fit neatly within the ordinary CRA examples. For example, where goods are purchased online and delivered to reserve, where services are performed partly on and partly off reserve, or where a First Nations business must determine its GST/HST registration, collection or remittance obligations.

“GST/HST is an area where clients can easily overgeneralize the section 87 exemption. The result depends not only on who the purchaser is, but also on what is being purchased, where the supply takes place, how goods are delivered, and whether the required documentation is available. In Ontario, there is an additional layer because the provincial 8% HST rebate can apply even where the federal section 87 rules do not eliminate the full HST. Businesses also need to be careful not to confuse exempt income with GST/HST compliance: a First Nations entrepreneur may have section 87-exempt business income and still be required to register, collect, report, and remit GST/HST. These rules should therefore be reviewed transaction by transaction rather than treated as a single general exemption,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Practical Implications: Investment Income, Filing Obligations and Vendor-Side Risk

Investment income is the category taxpayers most often misjudge. Interest, dividends and other returns on invested capital are personal property, and the connecting factors differ again from those applied to employment or business income. In Bastien Estate, the Court held that interest paid on term deposits issued by a Caisse Populaire situated on reserve was itself situated on reserve, giving weight to the location of the debtor, the place where the contractual obligation was to be performed, the taxpayer’s residence on reserve, and the on-reserve source of the invested capital. A deposit obligation owed by an on-reserve financial institution is therefore a strong case. A mutual fund, a brokerage account or shares of a widely held public corporation involve a different set of connections and will rarely produce the same answer, because the obligation to pay is not legally located on a reserve merely because the account is administered from one.

Filing obligations do not disappear with the exemption. A First Nations individual whose income is entirely exempt under section 87 is still generally expected to file a return in order to claim the Canada child benefit, the GST/HST credit and other amounts that are calculated from reported income. Exempt income is reported on Form T90, Income Exempt From Tax Under the Indian Act, which is filed with the T1 return and feeds the benefit calculation without making the income taxable. Employers report exempt employment income in box 71 of the T4 slip rather than as ordinary employment income. Taxpayers who have been filing on the assumption that an exemption removes the obligation to file are frequently the ones who discover years of unclaimed benefits.

Section 87 is also a vendor-side risk, not only a purchaser-side benefit. In Canada v. LBL Holdings Limited, 2025 FCA 186, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the Tax Court’s conclusion that tobacco products sold to a status Indian purchaser operating on reserve were relieved from GST, rejecting the CRA’s argument that the registered purchaser was a conduit for off-reserve retail customers. The result turned on the actual legal relationships between the parties, and in particular on who was liable to pay the vendor, rather than on where the goods ultimately came to rest. A supplier relying on section 87 relief should therefore be able to demonstrate that the registered purchaser, and not the ultimate consumer, acquired the goods. The firm’s analysis of that decision appears in its commentary on how GST exemptions work in First Nations commerce.

“Section 87 is a vendor’s problem as much as a purchaser’s. A business that grants relief at the till is the one holding the GST assessment if its documentation does not support the relief it gave, and the Federal Court of Appeal’s reasoning in LBL Holdings turns on who was actually liable to pay the vendor rather than on who walked out with the goods. The same discipline applies on the income side. The exemption is only ever as strong as the contemporaneous record showing where the work was performed, where the customers were, and where the decisions were made. Taxpayers who assemble that record after the CRA has opened a tax audit are arguing from a much weaker position than those who built it as they went,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Takeaway: Section 87 Is Not a Blanket Tax Exemption

Section 87 of the Indian Act does not create a blanket tax exemption for First Nations individuals. The analysis is narrower and highly fact-specific. A person must first be registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act, and the particular income or property must then be situated on a reserve.

For income tax purposes, the key question is therefore not simply whether the taxpayer has Indian Status or lives on a reserve. Employment income, business income and investment income are each analyzed according to the connecting factors that are most relevant to that type of property. The location of employment duties may be particularly important for employment income, while the location of revenue-generating activities, customers and management may carry greater weight for business income. Investment income can require a different analysis again, depending on the nature of the investment.

The courts have repeatedly emphasized that section 87 is concerned with the location of the particular property being taxed. Formal arrangements or isolated connections to a reserve will not necessarily be sufficient. Conversely, the fact that some activity occurs off reserve does not automatically defeat the exemption where the overall factual circumstances establish sufficiently strong connections to a reserve.

Pro Tax Tips: Applying the Section 87 Exemption in Practice

Before claiming a section 87 exemption, taxpayers should identify exactly what type of income or property is involved and gather documents supporting its connection to a reserve . Employment agreements, work-location records, corporate records, contracts, invoices, customer information, banking documents, and evidence of where management decisions are made may all become relevant depending on the circumstances.

. Employment agreements, work-location records, corporate records, contracts, invoices, customer information, banking documents, and evidence of where management decisions are made may all become relevant depending on the circumstances. Taxpayers should also review the legal structure through which income is earned . A business carried on personally may receive different treatment from the same business operated through a corporation. Incorporation, partnership arrangements, dividend payments, and salary payments can each create separate tax consequences that should be considered before restructuring a business.

. A business carried on personally may receive different treatment from the same business operated through a corporation. Incorporation, partnership arrangements, dividend payments, and salary payments can each create separate tax consequences that should be considered before restructuring a business. Where employment income is involved, the CRA’s Employment Income Guidelines can provide a useful starting point , but taxpayers should not assume that satisfying or failing one guideline automatically ends the analysis. In unusual cases, the broader connecting-factors test established by the courts may still need to be considered.

, but taxpayers should not assume that satisfying or failing one guideline automatically ends the analysis. In unusual cases, the broader connecting-factors test established by the courts may still need to be considered. For businesses operating both on and off reserve, detailed records should be maintained to support any allocation between exempt and taxable income. The same applies where only part of an employee’s duties are performed on reserve. A reasonable allocation is much easier to defend when it is supported by contemporaneous records rather than reconstructed after a CRA tax audit or review

The same applies where only part of an employee’s duties are performed on reserve. A reasonable allocation is much easier to defend when it is supported by contemporaneous records rather than reconstructed after a CRA tax audit or review Taxpayers should also separately review GST/HST consequences . In Ontario, for example, a transaction that does not qualify for full section 87 GST/HST relief may still qualify for the Ontario First Nations rebate of the 8% provincial portion of HST. Different documentation and eligibility requirements apply to those regimes.

. In Ontario, for example, a transaction that does not qualify for full section 87 GST/HST relief may still qualify for the Ontario First Nations rebate of the 8% provincial portion of HST. Different documentation and eligibility requirements apply to those regimes. Finally, taxpayers considering a significant transaction, business restructuring, or exemption claim should obtain advice before filing rather than waiting for a CRA audit or reassessment. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help identify the relevant connecting factors, assess whether CRA administrative guidance applies, and determine what evidence should be preserved to support the intended tax treatment.

FAQ – Section 87 Tax Exemption for First Nations and Indigenous Taxpayers

Do First Nations people automatically pay no income tax in Canada?

No. Section 87 of the Indian Act does not create a blanket income tax exemption for all First Nations people. Generally, an individual must first be registered or entitled to be registered under the Indian Act. In addition, the particular income or other personal property must be situated on a reserve. CRA’s current guidance confirms that First Nations individuals are otherwise subject to the same tax rules as other Canadian residents.

Does every Indigenous person qualify for the section 87 exemption?

No. Indigenous identity alone is not sufficient. Section 87 applies to an “Indian” within the meaning of the Indian Act, which generally means an individual who is registered or entitled to be registered under the Act. Métis and Inuit individuals do not qualify for section 87 merely because they are Indigenous.

Do I have to physically possess a Status card to qualify?

Not necessarily. An individual who is legally entitled to be registered under the Indian Act may potentially qualify even if the registration process has not yet been completed. However, CRA may require satisfactory evidence of that entitlement before recognizing the exemption.

If I live on a reserve, is all of my employment income tax-free?

No. Residence on a reserve is only one connecting factor. CRA’s current guidance states that the tax treatment of employment income depends on factors including whether the individual is registered or entitled to registration, where the individual lives, where the employer is located, and where the work is performed.

For example, a registered First Nations individual who lives on reserve but performs all of his or her duties for an unrelated off-reserve employer may still have taxable employment income.

Does working off reserve automatically make my employment income taxable?

Not necessarily. The location where employment duties are performed is an important factor, but it is not invariably determinative. Other factors, including the residence of the employee and employer and the nature and circumstances of the employment, may also matter.

However, the CRA’s 2025 guidance continues to place considerable importance on the actual location of the work. In Technical Interpretation 2025-1055081E5, CRA concluded that employees working substantially at an off-reserve health clinic likely earned taxable income despite significant connections between the employer, employees and surrounding First Nations communities.

Can part of my employment income be exempt and part taxable?

Yes. CRA’s Employment Income Guideline 1 provides that where less than 90%, but more than an incidental proportion, of employment duties are performed on reserve and none of the other Guidelines provides a full exemption, the exemption may generally be prorated. The portion attributable to duties performed on reserve may be exempt while the remainder is taxable.

Can self-employment or sole-proprietorship income qualify for section 87?

Yes. Business income earned personally by a registered or registration-entitled First Nations individual may qualify where the income is sufficiently connected to a reserve.

For business income, important factors may include where the revenue-generating activities occur, the nature of the business, where management and decision-making take place, and where customers are located. The Federal Court of Appeal’s decisions in The Queen v. Robertson, 2012 FCA 94 and Ballantyne v. The Queen, 2012 FCA 95 illustrate that the business must be considered as a whole rather than by relying mechanically on one physical location.

Does registering my business or keeping a home office on reserve make the business income tax-free?

Not by itself. An on-reserve business address, home office, accounting records or administrative activities can be relevant, but the substantive income-earning activities generally carry greater significance.

A business that is nominally based on reserve but earns its income through predominantly off-reserve activities and off-reserve customers may therefore still generate taxable business income.

Does a corporation owned by a Status Indian receive the section 87 exemption?

No. A corporation is a separate taxpayer and is not itself an “Indian” for purposes of section 87. CRA expressly states that section 87 does not apply to corporations even where they are owned or controlled by a registered First Nations individual.

However, amounts subsequently paid by the corporation to the shareholder, such as salary or dividends, raise separate tax questions and may require their own section 87 analysis.

Is interest earned from a bank or credit union located on reserve automatically tax-free?

No. The location of the financial institution is relevant but does not create an automatic exemption for every investment.

In Bastien Estate v. Canada, 2011 SCC 38, the Supreme Court held that interest from term deposits was situated on reserve after considering multiple connecting factors, including the location of the caisse populaire, the contractual obligation, the taxpayer’s residence, and the source of the invested capital. Different investments, such as mutual funds or shares, may involve different connecting factors.

Are CPP, EI and pension benefits exempt if my employment income was exempt?

They may be. CRA’s current guidance states that Employment Insurance benefits, CPP and QPP benefits, registered pension plan benefits, retiring allowances, and wage-loss replacement plan benefits are treated in the same manner as the employment income that gave rise to them. If the underlying employment income was exempt under section 87, the related income will generally also be exempt.

Do Status Indians pay GST/HST?

Sometimes. Section 87 does not create a universal GST/HST exemption. Whether GST/HST applies depends on matters such as where goods are purchased or delivered, the type of supply, and whether the purchaser satisfies the applicable documentation requirements.

For example, qualifying goods purchased on reserve may generally be relieved from GST/HST. Goods purchased off reserve may also qualify in certain circumstances where they are delivered to a reserve by the vendor or the vendor’s agent.

What should I do if CRA says my section 87 income is taxable?

A CRA determination should be reviewed against the actual facts, the applicable connecting factors, the relevant case law and, where appropriate, CRA’s administrative Guidelines. The fact that CRA initially takes the position that income is taxable does not necessarily determine whether section 87 applies as a matter of law.

Taxpayers should preserve employment records, contracts, invoices, information about work locations, corporate records, customer information and other documents demonstrating the connections between the income and a reserve. Where significant amounts are involved, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assess whether CRA has assigned appropriate weight to the relevant connecting factors and advise on available objection or appeal rights.

Do I still have to file a tax return if all of my income is exempt under section 87?

Generally yes. The exemption removes the tax, not the filing. Filing is how the CRA calculates the Canada child benefit, the GST/HST credit and other income-tested amounts, and exempt income is reported on Form T90 so that it counts for those purposes without becoming taxable. An individual with only exempt income may also be able to use the simplified credit and benefit return.

Do First Nations individuals pay property tax on reserve?

Section 87 shields an interest in reserve lands from provincial and municipal property taxation. That does not mean no property charge applies. Many First Nations levy their own property taxes and service charges on reserve under section 83 of the Indian Act or under the First Nations Fiscal Management Act, and those charges are payable by occupiers of reserve land, including registered First Nations individuals. The practical question is usually which government is imposing the charge, not whether any charge can be imposed.