Published: January 30, 2025

Last Updated: November 23, 2026

Capital Gains Increase and Employee Stock Options: At a Glance

The 2024 proposal to raise the capital gains inclusion rate to two-thirds above $250,000, and to cut the stock option deduction to one-third, never became law.

The measures were deferred on January 31, 2025 and cancelled on March 21, 2025. The inclusion rate and the stock option deduction both remain one-half.

Employers that withheld on the one-half deduction in 2024 withheld correctly and need to do nothing.

Employees whose 2024 T4 used the reduced deduction should have their return reviewed, and any demand that an employee repay tax should be withdrawn.

Because no extra withholding was ever required, penalties, interest and directors’ liability for a 2024 shortfall do not arise.

Overview: A Tax Increase That Never Happened

For most of a year, Canadian employees who exercised stock options in 2024, and the employers who had to run payroll on those benefits, were told to plan around a capital gains increase that, in the end, never became law. The 2024 federal budget proposed raising the capital gains inclusion rate and cutting the employee stock option deduction to match, the CRA briefly administered returns as though the increase were in force, and then the whole measure was deferred and finally cancelled in 2025.

This article sets out what happened, where the law actually landed, and what it means for a business that withheld payroll tax on employee stock option benefits in 2024. The short answer is reassuring: the inclusion rate and the stock option deduction both remain at one-half, so an employer that withheld on the one-half deduction withheld correctly, and no employer should be demanding that employees repay tax it supposedly under-withheld.

Background: Proposed, Enforced, Deferred, Cancelled

In the April 2024 federal budget, the government proposed to raise the capital gains inclusion rate from one-half to two-thirds on the portion of an individual’s capital gains exceeding $250,000 in a year, effective June 25, 2024. It also proposed a matching reduction to the employee stock option deduction, so that the usual one-half deduction would fall to one-third on stock option benefits above the same $250,000 threshold.

The rollout was chaotic. The measure was to take effect on June 25, 2024, but the enabling legislation was never passed. The minority government tabled a Ways and Means motion, and the CRA announced that, following the parliamentary convention that it administers tabled proposals as if in force, it would process 2024 returns at the higher inclusion rate even though no bill had received royal assent. On January 6, 2025, Parliament was prorogued, which killed the unpassed bill, yet the CRA maintained its position for a time, and in January 2025 the Canadian Taxpayers Federation filed a judicial review application in the Federal Court challenging the CRA’s authority to collect at a rate Parliament had never enacted.

The matter then resolved in the taxpayer’s favour. On January 31, 2025, the Department of Finance deferred the proposed increase to January 1, 2026 and the CRA reverted to administering capital gains at the one-half inclusion rate. On March 21, 2025, the government announced that it would not proceed with the increase at all.

The capital gains inclusion rate therefore remains one-half, and the proposed reduction to the stock option deduction, which was tied to the increase, never took effect either. The judicial review application was overtaken by the cancellation. The one element of the 2024 budget that was kept is unrelated to this story: the lifetime capital gains exemption increase to $1,250,000.

“Clients spent a year planning around a number that evaporated,” says David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, and a Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation. “The inclusion rate is still one-half, the stock option deduction is still one-half, and an employer that withheld on that basis did exactly the right thing. The live issue now is undoing the over-reactions, not the increase.”

Key Issues and Findings

How an employee stock option benefit is taxed

An employee stock option gives an employee the right to buy shares of the employer at a fixed price for a set period. Under subsection 7(1) of the Income Tax Act, when the employee exercises the option the employee must include an employment benefit equal to the amount by which the value of the shares at exercise exceeds the option price. If an employee holds an option to buy shares at $100 and exercises when the shares are worth $400, the employee reports a $300 employment benefit.

A qualifying employee may then deduct one-half of that benefit under subsection 110(1), so the benefit is effectively taxed like a capital gain. Paragraph 110(1)(d) grants the deduction where the employee received common shares, dealt at arm’s length with the employer, and the option price was not less than the fair market value of the shares when the option was granted. Paragraph 110(1)(d.1) gives the same one-half deduction to an employee who acquires shares of a Canadian-controlled private corporation on the easier condition that the shares are held for two years.

The proposed cut to the deduction, and its cancellation

The 2024 budget would have changed this by cutting the deduction to one-third on stock option benefits above the combined $250,000 threshold. That reduction was part of the same package as the inclusion rate increase, and when the increase was cancelled on March 21, 2025 the deduction reduction fell with it. The one-half deduction under subsection 110(1) remains intact. Any planning or withholding that assumed the one-third figure was, in hindsight, planning for a rule that never came into force.

The payroll withholding problem the CRA’s position created

The stock option benefit is not only the employee’s concern. Because the net benefit is subject to payroll withholding, the employer has to calculate the employee’s net benefit to determine how much to withhold and remit. While the CRA was administering returns as though the increase and the reduced deduction were in force, employers faced a dilemma: withhold on the one-half deduction the enacted law allowed, or withhold on the reduced deduction the CRA was enforcing. Some employers, worried about penalties, withheld on the enacted one-half deduction, and some then pressed employees to repay tax the employer had supposedly under-withheld. With the increase cancelled, the one-half deduction is confirmed correct, and those repayment demands have no basis.

Practical Implications for Employers and Employees

The analysis that mattered during the uncertainty still governs, and it now points clearly in one direction. An employer that withheld payroll tax on an employee stock option benefit using the one-half deduction withheld the amount the enacted Income Tax Act required, and three heads of potential employer exposure come to nothing:

Liability for the tax itself falls on the employee, not the employer. No provision of the Income Tax Act makes an employer liable for tax it failed to withhold from a Canadian resident employee. Subsection 227(8.4) imposes that derivative liability only for amounts not withheld from a non-resident employee. As the Tax Court of Canada put it in MacLeod v The Queen, 1999 CanLII 512, if an employer does not withhold from a resident employee, the employer is not liable for the tax that should have been withheld.

Penalties and interest under subsections 227(8) and 228(2.3) apply only to amounts not withheld as required by the Act. Because the increase and the reduced deduction were never enacted, no larger withholding was ever required, so these penalties do not arise.

Directors’ liability under section 227.1 is a collection tool for amounts a corporation withheld but failed to remit. It does not reach amounts the corporation never had to withhold in the first place.

For an employer that did withhold on the one-half deduction, nothing further is owed, and any demand already made that an employee repay an “under-withheld” amount should be withdrawn. In the unlikely event the CRA were to assess penalties or interest, a taxpayer relief application would be the route to cancellation. Employees who were asked to repay tax, or whose T4 was prepared on the reduced deduction, should have their 2024 filing reviewed so that the one-half deduction is claimed.

Takeaway

The 2024 capital gains increase and its companion cut to the employee stock option deduction were proposed, briefly administered by the CRA as if in force, deferred in January 2025, and cancelled in March 2025. The inclusion rate and the stock option deduction both remain at one-half. The practical work left over is corrective: confirming that 2024 withholding on the one-half deduction was right, reversing any repayment demands made during the uncertainty, and making sure 2024 returns and T4s reflect the enacted law rather than the abandoned proposal. An employer or employee unsure where a particular 2024 filing stands should have it reviewed by an experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

Pro Tax Tips: Cleaning Up After a Cancelled Tax Change

The most useful step now is to treat the 2024 stock option year as a cleanup exercise against the enacted law, not the proposal. An employer that withheld on the one-half stock option deduction should document that the withholding matched the Income Tax Act as enacted and should formally withdraw any request that employees repay a supposed shortfall, because the increase that would have required more was cancelled and no shortfall exists. An employee whose employer reduced the deduction to one-third, or who repaid tax to an employer during the uncertainty, should have the 2024 return and T4 reviewed so that the full one-half deduction under subsection 110(1) is claimed and any over-payment recovered. And for any residual CRA penalty or interest assessment traceable to the abandoned proposal, a taxpayer relief application is the mechanism to have it cancelled. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can confirm the position and handle the correction with the CRA.

Frequently Asked Questions About Capital Gains Increase and Employee Stock Options

What happened to the 2024 capital gains inclusion rate increase?

It was never enacted. The proposal to raise the inclusion rate to two-thirds on gains over $250,000 was deferred on January 31, 2025 and then cancelled on March 21, 2025. The inclusion rate remains one-half.

Was the employee stock option deduction cut to one-third?

No. The proposed reduction of the subsection 110(1) deduction to one-third on benefits over $250,000 was part of the same package as the inclusion rate increase and was cancelled with it. The one-half deduction remains in place.

I withheld payroll tax on the one-half stock option deduction in 2024. Did I withhold correctly?

Yes. The one-half deduction was and is the enacted law, so withholding on that basis was correct. The cancellation of the increase confirms it, and no additional tax, penalty, or interest arises from not withholding on the abandoned proposal.

I demanded that an employee repay tax I thought I under-withheld. What should I do?

Withdraw the demand. Because the increase was cancelled, there was no under-withholding, so there is nothing for the employee to repay. If any repayment was already made, it should be returned and the 2024 filings corrected.

Can the CRA penalize an employer that did not withhold on the proposed higher amount?

No. Penalties and interest under subsections 227(8) and 228(2.3) apply only to amounts required to be withheld under the enacted Act. The higher amount was never enacted, so it was never required, and if the CRA nonetheless assessed, a taxpayer relief application would be available.

Does any of the 2024 capital gains proposal survive?

Only the unrelated increase in the lifetime capital gains exemption to $1,250,000. The inclusion rate increase and the stock option deduction reduction were both cancelled.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.