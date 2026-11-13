Stablecoins, Different Route: OSC Grants Exemptive Relief From Registration For Stablecoin Trading

On July 30, 2026, the Ontario Securities Commission (the OSC) issued a decision (the Decision) granting exemptive relief from the dealer registration requirement to a United States-based crypto asset infrastructure provider, zerohash LLC (the Company). The Decision permits the Company to operate an immediate delivery stablecoin trading platform for Canadian clients, trading specified stablecoins without dealer registration. The Decision is the first relief of its kind and may represent a third pathway to stablecoin trading in Canada, alongside dealer registration and the specified stablecoin regime available to registered crypto asset trading platforms (CTPs).

The Regulatory Context

Canadian securities regulators have consistently taken the position that stablecoins meet the definition of a “security” and/or a “derivative” under Canadian securities law. Consequently, a person or company trading stablecoins for a business purpose in Canada is required to register as a dealer or rely on an existing securities law exemption. Under Staff Notice 21-327 – Guidance on the Application of Securities Legislation to Entities Facilitating the Trading of Crypto Assets, the Canadian Securities Administrators (the CSA) take the view that platforms facilitating crypto asset trades on an “immediate delivery” basis fall outside the application of securities legislation entirely. This guidance, however, has not been extended to stablecoins, which CSA staff continue to treat as securities or derivatives regardless of settlement mechanics. Prior to the Decision, the only sanctioned route to stablecoin trading was narrower. Under Staff Notice 21-333 – Crypto Asset Trading Platforms: Terms and Conditions for Trading Value-Referenced Crypto Assets with Clients, registered CTPs may permit clients to buy or deposit specified stablecoins where the issuer has filed an undertaking acceptable to the CSA. Beyond that framework, a firm seeking to trade stablecoins in Canada was required to register as a dealer or refrain from trading. The Decision is the first departure from this framework.

Inside the Decision

The Decision permits the Company to operate an immediate delivery stablecoin trading platform through which it enters bilateral transactions with Canadian clients to buy and sell specified stablecoins, without dealer registration. Each transaction is settled by immediate delivery, either of the stablecoin to the client or of the corresponding fiat currency to the Company, without the intervening custody or escrow period that could otherwise implicate a broader range of dealer functions. On the OSC’s public list of crypto businesses, the Company is recorded in a new category as an “Immediate delivery Value-Referenced Crypto Asset” trading platform, distinct from the registered CTPs and the other platforms that populate the balance of the list.

The conditions to the exemptive relief provided are substantial, and include the following:

the Company represents that it is not in default of securities, commodity futures, or derivative legislation, and must maintain the licenses underlying its application;

the Company may not extend credit or margin to clients in connection with the trades, confining the Company to a comparatively low-risk segment of stablecoin trading activity;

the Company must notify the OSC of regulatory actions taken against it and report quarterly on trading activity, complaints, fraud, and cybersecurity events, giving the OSC a degree of ongoing visibility into the business; and

the Company must promptly address any investor protection concerns, pay fees to the OSC as though it were a registrant, and the relief is time-limited, expiring four years from the date of the Decision, absent renewal or further order.

A Case-by-Case Alternative?

The Decision does not depart from the general position that stablecoins constitute securities or derivatives, nor does it establish that stablecoin trading falls outside the dealer registration requirement. Rather, the Decision illustrates a distinct route to conducting stablecoin trading activities where the applicant does not otherwise qualify for an exemption from registration. The relief permits the Company to carry on a specified stablecoin trading business subject to conditions which address the investor protection concerns that would ordinarily inform the registration requirement.

However, the Decision also raises a broader question about how existing securities law frameworks can be retrofitted to evolving business models. Consider Ontario Securities Commission v. Tiffin, 2020 ONCA 217, where the Ontario Court of Appeal confirmed that the Securities Act (Ontario) (the Act) operates as a “catch and exclude” regime. The term “security” is defined broadly in the Act so as to capture a wide range of instruments and activities, then relies on specific exemptions to narrow that scope in particular cases, rather than on judicial interpretation of the definition itself. In the Decision, the OSC similarly addressed the risks presented by the Company through conditions attached to the exemptive relief itself, rather than determining whether the Company’s activities fall outside the registration requirement or the definition of “security” altogether.

Viewed through this lens, the Decision serves as an example of how securities regulators respond to innovative financial products that do not neatly align with existing regulatory categories. This is topical as Canada’s regulatory framework for stablecoins continues to take form. While the forthcoming Stablecoin Act (Canada) will regulate the issuance of fiat-backed stablecoins by non-financial institutions, the Department of Finance has in a recent policy paper, taken the position that the use and exchange of stablecoins, including trading, will continue to be regulated according to function: securities regulators will oversee trading, and the Bank of Canada will supervise payment functions under the Retail Payment Activities Act once related amendments take effect. The Decision may therefore be viewed as an example of how the CSA may approach the regulation of stablecoins.

Remaining Uncertainties

For market participants, the Decision exemplifies some of the factors that may support exemptive relief for a stablecoin trading business operating beyond the current registered CTP model. The terms of the relief granted — including the conditions on registration or licensing, leverage and credit, settlement mechanics, and custody — reflect the particular facts before the regulator and may inform future applications.

At the same time, the Decision leaves important questions unanswered. The relief expressly does not create a permanent alternative to registration. Businesses relying on similar exemptive relief will need to consider whether evolving regulatory expectations, market developments, or future policy initiatives could affect the continued availability of that relief.

At Cassels, we will continue to monitor developments in the Canadian regulatory framework for stablecoins and other crypto assets. If you or your organization are looking to navigate these changes, we encourage you to contact members of our Capital Markets Group.