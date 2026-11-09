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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Fifteenth Court Of Appeals Denies Mandamus Relief Concerning A ‘Final And Binding’ Contractual Dispute Resolution Clause

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On Aug. 14, 2026, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals of Texas denied AT&T’s emergency request to stay an impending trial while the court considered AT&T’s petition for writ of mandamus. Two weeks later, the court denied the mandamus petition itself without substantive analysis. In re AT&T Enterprises LLC f/k/a AT&T Corp., No. 15-26-00151-CV, 2026 WL 2552715, at *1 (Tex. App.—15th Dist. Aug. 28, 2026, orig. proceeding) (per curiam) (mem. op.). AT&T argued that both forms of relief were necessary because proceeding to trial would itself defeat the contractual right AT&T sought to protect: the asserted right to make a “final and binding” compensation decision without having that decision relitigated before a jury.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Justin Bernstein
Justin Bernstein
Steven Higginbotham
Steven Higginbotham

On Aug. 14, 2026, the Fifteenth Court of Appeals of Texas denied AT&T’s emergency request to stay an impending trial while the court considered AT&T’s petition for writ of mandamus. Two weeks later, the court denied the mandamus petition itself without substantive analysis. In re AT&T Enterprises LLC f/k/a AT&T Corp., No. 15-26-00151-CV, 2026 WL 2552715, at *1 (Tex. App.—15th Dist. Aug. 28, 2026, orig. proceeding) (per curiam) (mem. op.). AT&T argued that both forms of relief were necessary because proceeding to trial would itself defeat the contractual right AT&T sought to protect: the asserted right to make a “final and binding” compensation decision without having that decision relitigated before a jury. The court’s refusal to stay the trial is therefore notable because AT&T framed the case as presenting the type of right-to-avoid-litigation injury that cannot be restored through an ordinary appeal after trial.

AT&T–Fiberwave Contract Dispute in the Texas Business Court

The underlying dispute is between AT&T Enterprises, LLC and Fiberwave, Inc., formerly known as Spearhead Consulting, Inc., in the First Division of the Texas Business Court, before Judge Andrea K. Bouressa. According to AT&T’s petition, AT&T sells telecommunications and other services to businesses through independent companies called “Solution Providers.” AT&T and Fiberwave were parties to a Solution Provider Alliance Agreement that incorporated AT&T’s Solution Provider Guidebook. Petition for Writ of Mandamus at 5, In re AT&T Enters. LLC, No. 15-26-00151-CV (Tex. App.—15th Dist. Aug. 11, 2026) (hereinafter Petition).

The guidebook contained a section titled “Dispute Resolution” that addressed written claims for “nonpayment of Compensation or incorrect Compensation payment” and concluded that “AT&T’s decision is final and binding”: Petition at 6.

AT&T asserted that Fiberwave had received “nearly $100 million in compensation under the Alliance Agreement and Guidebook.” Id. at 5. According to AT&T’s petition, AT&T received federal grand-jury subpoenas, conducted its own investigation, and determined that Fiberwave and its affiliates had “violated the Alliance Agreement and federal and state law by paying bribes and kickbacks to AT&T employees.” Id. AT&T then terminated Fiberwave’s contract for cause and determined that Fiberwave was not entitled to additional compensation. Fiberwave sued for breach of contract, and AT&T’s petition stated that Fiberwave was seeking “more than $40 million in damages.” Petition at 5–7.

The Procedural Path to Mandamus

AT&T moved for traditional and no-evidence summary judgment, arguing that Fiberwave could not establish a breach because AT&T’s compensation decision was “final and binding” under the Dispute Resolution provision. As AT&T framed the issue, the contractual process culminated in “AT&T’s decision,” which the agreement made “final and binding.” AT&T contended that the denial of summary judgment was “forcing AT&T to trial on the very compensation determination the parties agreed would be AT&T’s to decide.” Petition at 4, 8.

Fiberwave argued that the “final and binding” language governed only the parties’ “reasonable commercial efforts” to resolve disputes, rather than “the merits of compensation eligibility,” and that AT&T’s construction would render the agreement illusory. Petition at 9.

The Business Court denied AT&T’s combined traditional and no-evidence motion for summary judgment on Fiberwave’s breach-of-contract claim without elaboration. AT&T then filed its mandamus petition and a concurrent emergency motion asking the Fifteenth Court to “stay all proceedings in the trial court pending resolution” of the petition.

AT&T’s Arguments for Mandamus

Relying on the principle that “[a] trial court has no discretion to misapply the law,” AT&T argued that the Business Court abused its discretion by failing to enforce the provision according to AT&T’s reading. Petition at 12.

AT&T also relied on Houston Municipal Employees Pension System v. Ferrell, which stated that the words “final and binding,” when used to describe an administrative decision, “preclude judicial review.” Petition at 15.

On the adequate-remedy prong, AT&T argued that its petition fell within “the most frequent use” of mandamus: “cases in which the very act of proceeding to trial—regardless of the outcome—would defeat the substantive right involved.” Petition at 1–2. AT&T analogized the provision to contractual jury waivers, appraisal clauses, arbitration agreements, and forum-selection clauses that Texas courts have enforced through mandamus. As AT&T put it, “No appellate ruling after trial can undo the very proceeding the parties’ Agreement entitled AT&T to avoid.” Petition at 22.

Texas Fifteenth Court of Appeals Denies AT&T’s Mandamus Petition

The panel, consisting of Chief Justice Scott Brister and Justices Scott Field and April Farris, first denied AT&T’s emergency motion for temporary relief. Order, In re AT&T Enters. LLC, No. 15-26-00151-CV, at 1 (Tex. App.—15th Dist. Aug. 14, 2026) (per curiam). Two weeks later, on Aug. 28, 2026, the court denied the petition without substantive analysis. In re AT&T Enters. LLC, 2026 WL 2552715, at *1.

Practical Takeaways

Parties that rely on contractual finality clauses, and litigants considering extraordinary relief in the Business Court system, may wish to consider the following:

  • “Final and binding” language does not guarantee interlocutory relief. On this record, the statement that “AT&T’s decision is final and binding” did not produce summary judgment or mandamus relief before the scheduled trial date. Parties seeking to assign final decision-making authority should consider expressly identifying the decisionmaker, the issues subject to that authority, the intended effect of the decision, and the extent to which later judicial review is available. They may also wish to consider a clearly scoped arbitration or other alternative dispute resolution mechanism.
  • Mandamus remains a steep climb, even when the relator presents a discrete legal issue. AT&T characterized the dispute as a “pure question of contract construction,” but a relator must still show both a clear abuse of discretion and no adequate appellate remedy. An unexplained denial may not reveal which showing the court found deficient.
  • Consider permissive appeal before seeking mandamus. Before filing its mandamus petition, AT&T asked the Texas Business Court to certify a permissive appeal of what AT&T called a “single, discrete legal question.” At a pretrial conference, the trial court indicated that it was not inclined to permit the appeal, stating that it intended “to try the case and not piecemeal it to the Court of Appeals on discrete legal questions.” Parties seeking permissive appeal should be prepared to explain why immediate resolution of the controlling legal question would materially advance the litigation rather than fragment it.
  • Temporary relief requires a separate showing. Three days before the scheduled Aug. 17 trial, the court denied AT&T’s Rule 52.10 motion for temporary relief while stating that the “petition for writ of mandamus remains pending.” Parties seeking mandamus relief before a scheduled trial may wish to separately address temporary relief and prepare for the possibility that the underlying proceedings will not be stayed while the petition remains pending.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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