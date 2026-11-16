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ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

Sunshine State Insider: 2026 Florida General Election Report

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Florida's 2026 General Election reshaped the state's political landscape with historic firsts and significant policy changes. Republican Byron Donalds made history as Florida's first Black governor and the first Black Republican governor in U.S. history, while voters approved sweeping property tax reforms through Amendment 3. The election results maintained Republican control of state government while Democrats made gains in the legislature, breaking GOP supermajorities in both chambers.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
David C. Ashburn
David C. Ashburn
Timothy F. Stanfield
Timothy F. Stanfield
Roger (Beau) Beaubien
Roger (Beau) Beaubien
Christian Brito
Christian Brito
Agustin G. Corbella
Agustin G. Corbella
Hayden R. Dempsey
Hayden R. Dempsey
Fred E. Karlinsky
Fred E. Karlinsky

The 2026 Florida General Election was held Nov. 3. Below are the unofficial results. This election cycle included races for Governor, Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer, Commissioner of Agriculture, a U.S. Senate seat, and Florida’s congressional and legislative seats.

In the Florida Legislature, Republicans maintained their majorities in both chambers but lost their two-thirds supermajorities. Based on unofficial results, the Florida Senate is projected to consist of 25 Republicans and 14 Democrats, with one vacancy. Senate District 39 is vacant due to a resignation and will be filled in a special election. The Florida House of Representatives is projected to consist of 70 Republicans and 50 Democrats.

At the voter registration deadline for the 2026 Florida General Election, there were 5,687,032 registered Republicans and 4,146,172 registered Democrats. Including 3,871,291 voters registered with minor parties or no party affiliation, Florida had a total of 13,704,495 registered voters.

At the federal level, Republican Ashley Moody won the U.S. Senate race, receiving 50.87% of the vote, compared with 47.99% for Democrat Angie Nixon and 1.14% for no-party-affiliation candidate Neil J. Gillespie. Moody was elected to serve the remaining two years of Marco Rubio’s term and will face reelection in 2028 for a full six-year term. Based on unofficial results, Florida’s U.S. House delegation is projected to remain at 20 Republicans and eight Democrats, pending the outcome of several close races.

At the state level, Republican Byron Donalds was elected Governor alongside running mate Bryan Avila, receiving 50.02% of the vote, compared with 48.71% for Democrats David Jolly and Gwen Graham. Donalds will become Florida’s first Black governor and is the first Black Republican elected governor in U.S. history. Republicans also retained all three Florida Cabinet positions. James Uthmeier was elected Attorney General with 50.93% of the vote, Blaise Ingoglia was elected Chief Financial Officer with 50.94%, and Wilton Simpson was elected Commissioner of Agriculture with 51.08%.

Based on unofficial results, voters also approved Amendment 3, which increases the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with inflation adjustments thereafter, and lowers the annual cap on assessment increases for non-homestead properties from 10% to 5%. At a Nov. 4 press conference, Governor Ron DeSantis indicated he will call a special session before the end of his term to implement the property tax changes approved under Amendment 3.

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