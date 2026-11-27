On September 28, the Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act (PCSA) on a bipartisan basis, with a 77-22 vote in favor. The bill, which was co-sponsored by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA), seeks to regulate athlete eligibility and compensation rules for college sports and would provide schools, conferences and the NCAA with limited antitrust protection to enforce these rules. The legislation would also preempt the patchwork of state laws and conflicting court rulings on name, image and likeness (NIL) and raise the annual revenue-sharing cap established under the June 2025 House settlement from roughly $21 million to nearly $50 million per school, with new funds earmarked for player retention and Olympic sports.

Recent Developments

On November 19, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Education and Workforce Committee Chairman Tim Walberg and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie announced plans to bring the PCSA to the House floor during the first week of December. In the same statement, House leadership acknowledged that the bill “in its current form faces real challenges” from multiple factions of the Republican conference and that Democrats oppose it outright. These challenges relate primarily to questions over employment status and conference realignment. Leadership said it is working to address member concerns while “keeping those changes narrow in order to maintain the fragile coalitions in the House and Senate”

Proposed Amendments and Negotiations

House Republicans have expressed concerns over the bill’s neutrality on athlete employment status and have further objected to the provisions concerning conference realignment. Certain members have requested an outright ban on classifying athletes as employees and a cap on international players. At the same time, House Democrats have expressed their preference for more athlete protections, including the possibility of a collective bargaining model that would conflict with Republican views on the employment question.

Last week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced that the House planned to bring a version of the PCSA with “narrow” changes to the floor in early December. Following that announcement, the House published an amended bill that expanded the number of teams allowed in a conference from 20 to 22 schools, in an effort to address pushback from ACC schools and lawmakers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. The amendment would also eliminate the three-year independence requirement for schools moving between major conferences and lower the applicable conference revenue threshold from $700 million to $600 million. Finally, the amended bill increases player compensation limits to $50 million and attempts to close NIL loopholes for third-party payments.

Meanwhile, Senator Cruz and his staff have engaged multiple House Democrats, including members of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), proposing additional funding for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) beyond the broadband funding in the current bill. One proposal under discussion, which could be added to the PCSA or advanced as separate legislation, would create a pathway to student loan forgiveness for HBCU attendees. A Committee spokesperson pointed to the bill’s existing authorization of $1 billion for HBCU technology, broadband and sports media programs.

Outlook

Notwithstanding the challenges in building a coalition for passage in the House, the most imposing obstacle is the limited number of legislative days remaining and a calendar packed with competing priorities. Any House amendment would send the bill back to the Senate for another vote. Government funding expires December 11, and the House’s last scheduled day of work is December 17. If both chambers do not pass identical versions of the bill before the new Congress is sworn in January, the legislative process must start over. Given the results of the midterm elections and the margin of the incoming Democratic majority, some have posited that, come January 3, the PSCA would be dead on arrival.

The current political obstacles are also significant. Republicans hold a 218-214 lame-duck majority in the House. The CBC has publicly opposed the bill, as has House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who was just elected as Speaker, effective in January. Having won control of both chambers of Congress in November, Democrats appear to have little incentive to hand a win to President Trump and the outgoing majority. Meanwhile, conferences are developing self-governance models, and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has stated the SEC is preparing for a future with or without the bill.