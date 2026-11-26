What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 On November 3, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that ILC Dover LP and ILC Astrospace LLC (collectively, ILC) agreed to pay $13 million to resolve cybersecurity fraud allegations under the False Claims Act (FCA). ILC allegedly failed to implement security controls, maintain adequate compliance documentation, complete mandatory self-assessments, and ensure the security of its cloud providers as required by its federal government contracts and subcontracts.

Key takeaway #2 Additionally, on November 13, 2026, the DOJ announced that Johnson Controls, Inc., and two subsidiaries (collectively, Johnson Controls) agreed to pay $5 million to resolve cybersecurity-related FCA allegations, including that Johnson Controls failed to maintain adequate compliance documentation and control access to protected information.

Key takeaway #3 These two settlements, within days of each other — and with the ILC settlement the largest-ever sum paid under a public FCA cybersecurity settlement — demonstrate that the DOJ’s Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative remains active and that whistleblowers are driving enforcement.

On November 3, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that defense and aerospace contractors ILC Dover LP and ILC Astrospace LLC (collectively, ILC) agreed to pay $13 million to resolve allegations brought by a whistleblower — ILC’s former director of cybersecurity — that the companies violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by failing to implement baseline cybersecurity practices as required by their federal contracts and subcontracts. This is the largest-ever sum paid under a public FCA cybersecurity settlement.

Additionally, on November 13, 2026, DOJ announced that Johnson Controls, Inc., and two subsidiaries (collectively, Johnson Controls) agreed to pay $5 million to resolve cybersecurity-related FCA allegations related to Johnson Controls’ contracts and subcontracts with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the U.S. Departments of Defense, Energy, and Justice. These allegations were brought by two whistleblowers in separate qui tam lawsuits.

These settlements, announced within days of each other, demonstrate that DOJ remains committed to utilizing the FCA to address cybersecurity compliance, largely through whistleblower-initiated actions. They signal that enforcement will continue despite an uncertain compliance landscape, as the U.S. Department of War (DoW) decided to pause and review the third-party assessment component of its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program this past summer.

ILC Background and Allegations

Under ILC’s subcontracts supporting DoW prime customers, the settlement agreement states that ILC had obligations to comply with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) clauses 252.204-7008 and 252.204-7012, which required it to provide adequate security for controlled unclassified information (CUI) through implementation of National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-171 security controls. ILC similarly had obligations under DFARS 252.204-7019 and 252.204-7020 to maintain NIST SP 800-171 self-assessment scores in the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS). The agreement also states that ILC’s prime NASA contracts required it to implement NIST SP 800-53 security controls to protect NASA electronic information.

DOJ alleged that ILC knowingly submitted, or caused the submission of, false claims from January 1, 2018, through October 30, 2024, based on five categories of deficiencies:

Deficient system security plans (SSP). From January 1, 2018, through March 10, 2022, and again from September 1, 2022, through October 30, 2024, ILC allegedly failed to develop, document, and periodically update an SSP describing the boundaries, operating environment, and control implementation of ILC systems used to handle sensitive government information.

From January 1, 2018, through March 10, 2022, and again from September 1, 2022, through October 30, 2024, ILC allegedly failed to develop, document, and periodically update an SSP describing the boundaries, operating environment, and control implementation of ILC systems used to handle sensitive government information. Unimplemented security controls. Throughout the covered period, ILC allegedly failed to fully implement NIST SP 800-171 and NIST SP 800-53 controls. Third-party consultants hired by ILC allegedly identified dozens of unimplemented controls in November 2018 and again in September 2024.

Throughout the covered period, ILC allegedly failed to fully implement NIST SP 800-171 and NIST SP 800-53 controls. Third-party consultants hired by ILC allegedly identified dozens of unimplemented controls in November 2018 and again in September 2024. Missing remediation plans. From January 1, 2018, through May 13, 2019, and again from January 1, 2022, through September 11, 2024, ILC allegedly failed to develop and implement plans of action and milestones (POA&M) to correct deficiencies and reduce or eliminate vulnerabilities.

From January 1, 2018, through May 13, 2019, and again from January 1, 2022, through September 11, 2024, ILC allegedly failed to develop and implement plans of action and milestones (POA&M) to correct deficiencies and reduce or eliminate vulnerabilities. Deficient or absent SPRS assessments. From November 30, 2020, through October 30, 2024, ILC Astrospace allegedly posted no assessment, while ILC Dover allegedly lacked an accurate assessment supported by an SSP and conducted using the DoW NIST Assessment Methodology.

From November 30, 2020, through October 30, 2024, ILC Astrospace allegedly posted no assessment, while ILC Dover allegedly lacked an accurate assessment supported by an SSP and conducted using the DoW NIST Assessment Methodology. Noncompliant cloud services. From February 1, 2023, through October 30, 2024, ILC allegedly stored sensitive government data with an external cloud provider without ensuring that the provider maintained Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate-equivalent security and complied with DFARS 252.204-7012 incident reporting requirements.

Johnson Controls Background and Allegations

Johnson Controls’ alleged noncompliance spanned January 2018 to August 2025 and involved 25 contracts or subcontracts with NASA and the Departments of Defense, Energy, and Justice for HVAC and related building products and services.

Like ILC, Johnson Controls allegedly failed to properly maintain an SSP that fully complied with its contractual requirements under DFARS 252.204-7008 or 252.204-7012. Johnson Controls also allegedly failed to adequately document, fully develop, or fully implement POA&Ms as required by contract. The settlement agreement further states that Johnson Controls allegedly failed to control access to protected information due to a lack of “sufficient information regarding its systems, or sufficient control over its systems.” The agreement does not indicate the nature of the allegedly protected information.

Contractors seeking to reduce the risk of FCA exposure can learn several lessons from these settlements: