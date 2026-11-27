Highlights

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's proposed rule implementing the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act of 2025 (COINS Act) would prohibit covered U.S. investment in any covered foreign person that develops any artificial intelligence (AI) system, which the proposal now calls "super intelligence" (SI).

The compute thresholds, end-use tests and notification tier that apply today would disappear; however, existing quantum prohibitions would remain and expand to cover the development of quantum algorithms, applications and related software.

Separately, the Trump Administration is reportedly considering requiring U.S. companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese AI models.

Comments on the proposed rule are due December 7, 2026.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) implementing the Comprehensive Outbound Investment National Security Act of 2025 (COINS Act) on October 22, 2026, and published it in the Federal Register on October 26, 2026 (91 Fed. Reg. 67396).

Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Outbound and Down: Biotech Joins Semiconductors, Quantum and AI on Government Watch List," October 26, 2026, covered the statute and the new biotechnology sector. This alert focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum, two sectors the outbound program has covered from the start, where the proposal would sharply narrow what U.S. investors can do.

For more information, see Holland & Knight's previous alerts, "America First Investment Policy," February 28, 2025, and "Outbound Investment Screening Rule Goes into Effect," January 10, 2025.

The World Is Not Enough: A Flat Ban on "SI" Replaces Tiered AI Rules

Executive Order 14434, "Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence," issued September 29, 2026, requires agencies to use "super intelligence" (SI) in place of "artificial intelligence" in certain documents. That is why the proposal refers to "SI systems." The more important change, however, is substantive.

Under the current rules, AI investments fall into three groups: prohibited (military, intelligence or mass-surveillance end uses or very high training compute), notifiable (certain other end uses or a lower compute threshold) and outside the program. The proposal would replace all three with a single rule. If a covered foreign person develops any SI system, a covered investment in it would be prohibited, whatever the system's capability or intended use.

The Treasury Department explains that "no single measure, benchmark, or threshold is currently sufficient to distinguish advanced models" and end uses have become "more challenging to isolate."

3 Definitions Extend the Ban

The definition of an SI system covers generative systems and any application, tool or utility that runs on one, including SI agent harnesses and embodied or physical SI systems such as SI-enabled industrial, humanoid, quadruped and other mobile robots, autonomous vehicles and unmanned systems.

A company that "enhances or extends the capability" of a third-party model – for example, by building an agentic product on top of it – would be treated as developing an SI system. The only express carve-out is use of an off-the-shelf third-party system "strictly for internal, non-commercial purposes," including customization, configuration or fine-tuning that is not for sale or licensing.

"Develop" would include work through or with affiliates and "high-level oversight, direction, approval, conceptual input, or strategic planning." A holding company that steers an affiliate's AI work could itself be a developer.

As a result, the prohibition would likely reach most China-based companies with an AI-enabled product, whether built on a proprietary model or a third-party one.

The Treasury Department says it "particularly welcomes feedback" on this approach and alternatives that would serve the same policy goal.

Diamonds Are Forever: Quantum Prohibitions Extend to Software and Algorithms

The existing quantum prohibitions currently cover companies developing quantum computers or producing their critical components, as well as quantum sensing platforms and quantum networks or communication systems designed or intended for military, government intelligence, mass-surveillance or other specified uses. The proposal adds a ban on developing "any algorithm or application for quantum information science technologies," and on software for designing, simulating, testing or controlling a quantum computer, or for identifying, implementing, costing or optimizing quantum algorithms and applications.

As with SI, there would be no notifiable tier and no technical parameters under which an investment is permitted. However, the preamble says the algorithms prohibition would include an end-use limitation, but the proposed regulatory text does not contain one.

Hardware investors should note that high-bandwidth memory with a bandwidth density above 2 gigabytes per second per square millimeter (a threshold aligned with Export Control Classification Number 3A090) would become a prohibited technology. High-bandwidth, low-latency interconnects for high-performance computing would become notifiable.

How AI and Quantum Investment Works Under the Proposal

Investors must decide for themselves whether a transaction is prohibited, notifiable or excepted based on a "reasonable and diligent inquiry." That inquiry would gain a new factor: whether the investor considered information the Treasury Department provided, including any Treasury Department assessment that the target may be engaged in a covered technology. Other areas to consider include:

Covered Transactions. These include acquisitions of equity and contingent equity (such as convertible notes and warrants), debt with equity-like rights, joint ventures (whether or not a new entity is formed), greenfield projects, knowingly directing a non-U.S. person's covered transaction and certain limited partner (LP) investments in non-U.S. funds.

These include acquisitions of equity and contingent equity (such as convertible notes and warrants), debt with equity-like rights, joint ventures (whether or not a new entity is formed), greenfield projects, knowingly directing a non-U.S. person's covered transaction and certain limited partner (LP) investments in non-U.S. funds. Who Is a Covered Foreign Person. A new control test would reach any entity "directly or indirectly subject to the direction or control" of a country-of-concern person, meaning the power to direct its management or policies through voting securities, contract or otherwise. "Principal place of business" would include where an entity conducts its main business activities or where its management directs its activities, so an offshore AI company run mainly from China could qualify.

A new control test would reach any entity "directly or indirectly subject to the direction or control" of a country-of-concern person, meaning the power to direct its management or policies through voting securities, contract or otherwise. "Principal place of business" would include where an entity conducts its main business activities or where its management directs its activities, so an offshore AI company run mainly from China could qualify. Listed Entities. Certain U.S. government lists turn an otherwise notifiable transaction into a prohibited one. The proposal adds the U.S. Department of War's Section 1260H List of Chinese military companies and would apply the lists even when only a target's affiliate or subsidiary is listed. (For more information on the 1260H List, see Holland & Knight's previous alerts, "The Double Helix Bind: WuXi AppTec Walks Off Pentagon List as Washington Tightens China Biotech Grip," November 19, 2026; "Department of War Updates Section 1260H Chinese Military Companies List," July 28, 2026; and "WuXi AppTec Added to DOW's 1260H List: The BIOSECURE Act Clock Is Running," June 16, 2026.)

Certain U.S. government lists turn an otherwise notifiable transaction into a prohibited one. The proposal adds the U.S. Department of War's Section 1260H List of Chinese military companies and would apply the lists even when only a target's affiliate or subsidiary is listed. (For more information on the 1260H List, see Holland & Knight's previous alerts, "The Double Helix Bind: WuXi AppTec Walks Off Pentagon List as Washington Tightens China Biotech Grip," November 19, 2026; "Department of War Updates Section 1260H Chinese Military Companies List," July 28, 2026; and "WuXi AppTec Added to DOW's 1260H List: The BIOSECURE Act Clock Is Running," June 16, 2026.) Fund Investors. The exception for LP investments of $2 million or less (aggregated across a fund's investment and co-investment vehicles) or investments backed by a binding contractual assurance carries over. The Treasury Department cautions, however, that investing in a fund that already holds covered interests may be an indirect covered transaction. The new $50,000 de minimis exception, measured over the preceding 12 months, applies only to notifiable transactions and offers no relief for SI investments.

The exception for LP investments of $2 million or less (aggregated across a fund's investment and co-investment vehicles) or investments backed by a binding contractual assurance carries over. The Treasury Department cautions, however, that investing in a fund that already holds covered interests may be an indirect covered transaction. The new $50,000 de minimis exception, measured over the preceding 12 months, applies only to notifiable transactions and offers no relief for SI investments. Executives and Board Members. Consistent with the COINS Act, the "knowingly directing" rule would extend to notifiable transactions. U.S. officers, directors and investment committee members of non-U.S. companies and funds should revisit their recusal practices.

Consistent with the COINS Act, the "knowingly directing" rule would extend to notifiable transactions. U.S. officers, directors and investment committee members of non-U.S. companies and funds should revisit their recusal practices. Commercial Arrangements. Contractual arrangements and procurement of material inputs that are secondary to a covered transaction would be excepted, but contractual arrangements for technology transfer or technical knowledge transfer would not. The Treasury Department has requested comment on the scope of "contractual arrangements."

Contractual arrangements and procurement of material inputs that are secondary to a covered transaction would be excepted, but contractual arrangements for technology transfer or technical knowledge transfer would not. The Treasury Department has requested comment on the scope of "contractual arrangements." Feedback and Enforcement. For the first time, a person with a direct financial interest in a transaction could ask the Treasury Department for nonbinding feedback on whether it is prohibited. The transaction must be actual and prospective, with material terms set out in a binding document, and the Treasury Department may decline to respond. Civil penalties could reach the greater of $250,000 (as adjusted for inflation) or twice the transaction value, and the Treasury Department could compel pestment of a prohibited transaction.

Spectre of Disclosure: Administration Weighs Requiring Companies to Reveal Chinese AI Use

The administration's focus on Chinese AI is not limited to investment. According to a Reuters report on November 18, 2026, the Treasury Department and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy have discussed requiring U.S. companies to disclose on their websites their use of Chinese AI models. The report cited a U.S. company, whose AI customer service agent uses the Chinese Qwen model; the U.S. company told Reuters its AI activity "runs overwhelmingly on U.S.-origin models." Reuters reported that it was not clear whether the idea was gaining traction or would go through formal rulemaking.

Companies building on these models should consider now how they would describe that use if disclosure becomes mandatory.

Practical Steps for Investors and Technology Companies