On November 20, 2026, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14438, Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting (the “EO”). The EO directs all federal contractors and subcontractors to immediately notify the White House and their contracting agencies of any “pending or future congressional request respecting the contractors’ communications or work with the executive branch,” and to “abide by any instructions received from the White House and contracting agency related to the withholding of communications” that the White House or the agency has determined are protected by executive privilege. Agencies are directed to consider contract termination or cancellation, suspension, and debarment for contractors that fail to comply.

The EO was issued less than three weeks after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, and it is the latest in a series of steps the Administration has taken in anticipation of an increase in congressional oversight when Congress convenes on January 3, 2027. Following weeks of escalating warnings and competing claims of authority between the White House and incoming congressional leadership, the EO pushes the Administration’s effort to control the flow of information to Congress out to the private companies that perform the government’s work. Its practical effect is to place federal contractors, and their subcontractors, squarely between two co-equal branches of government, each with its own leverage, leaving contractors not only at risk of becoming instruments in a broader political struggle, but also exposed to legal jeopardy: withholding information from Congress can invite subpoena enforcement and potential contempt or obstruction exposure, while disregarding executive branch instructions can invite adverse contract action. This Legal Update summarizes the EO, places it in its political context, assesses the significant questions about its enforceability, and offers practical steps contractors should consider now.

What the Executive Order Requires

The EO rests on the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act (the “Procurement Act”) and the President’s constitutional authority. It states a policy of “preventing and prohibiting uncoordinated disclosures of information pursuant to congressional requests,” and asserts that Congress “cannot seek information from executive branch departments and agencies…, employees, or Federal contractors without a valid legislative purpose that does not intrude on core Executive functions.” Its operative provisions address:

Notification: Contractors must immediately notify the White House and the contracting agency of any congressional request concerning their communications or work with the executive branch. The obligation expressly reaches requests that were already pending when the EO took effect.

Contractors must immediately notify the White House and the contracting agency of any congressional request concerning their communications or work with the executive branch. The obligation expressly reaches requests that were already pending when the EO took effect. Withholding: Contractors must follow White House and agency instructions to withhold communications that either has determined are protected by executive privilege.

Contractors must follow White House and agency instructions to withhold communications that either has determined are protected by executive privilege. Coordination: Agencies must coordinate with the White House and contractors on “appropriate responses” to congressional requests, “including the application or assertion of any relevant privileges.”

Agencies must coordinate with the White House and contractors on “appropriate responses” to congressional requests, “including the application or assertion of any relevant privileges.” Subcontractor flowdown: The requirements also apply to subcontractors on federal contracts, and agencies are to make prime contractors responsible for subcontractor compliance.

The requirements also apply to subcontractors on federal contracts, and agencies are to make prime contractors responsible for subcontractor compliance. Implementation: Agencies must promptly inform contractors of their obligations, and the Office of Management and Budget (“OMB”) must issue guidance on monitoring compliance and coordinating among agencies, contractors, and the White House. The EO is silent on when that guidance must issue and on how long the executive branch may take to complete its privilege review.

Agencies must promptly inform contractors of their obligations, and the Office of Management and Budget (“OMB”) must issue guidance on monitoring compliance and coordinating among agencies, contractors, and the White House. The EO is silent on when that guidance must issue and on how long the executive branch may take to complete its privilege review. Enforcement: Agencies “shall consider whether to take all appropriate actions, consistent with applicable law”—including termination or cancellation of contracts and suspension or debarment—where a contractor or subcontractor fails to comply with EO requirements. The EO, like most, also states that it creates no enforceable right against the United States and must be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to appropriations.

The EO does not define a congressional request, does not distinguish between informal staff inquiries, committee letters, and subpoenas, and does not address existing whistleblower protections for contractor employees. Nor does the EO define “federal contractor.” On its face, the EO could reach any company that holds a federal contract or subcontract, regardless of the size of work relative to the company’s overall business or whether the congressional request relates to it at all. Large companies with diversified operations that hold some federal contracts, and that face congressional scrutiny for reasons unrelated to that work, should therefore not assume they fall outside its scope. OMB guidance may clarify this point.

The Context: A New Congress and an Administration Bracing for Oversight

The EO is best understood as one piece of a broader, and escalating, interbranch confrontation that began almost immediately after the midterm elections:

White House Counsel correspondence: Earlier this month, White House Counsel Will Scharf wrote to Representative Robert Garcia, the likely incoming Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, warning that certain anticipated investigative tactics could “cross the line into blatant criminality” and that the Administration “will not be extorted and will not be cowed by unlawful process.” In separate letters to Democratic ranking members, Mr. Scharf took the position that their preservation and document demands are not requests of a committee because they do not yet hold the gavel. Rep. Garcia responded that Congress’s authority “comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from permission of the White House.”

Earlier this month, White House Counsel Will Scharf wrote to Representative Robert Garcia, the likely incoming Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, warning that certain anticipated investigative tactics could “cross the line into blatant criminality” and that the Administration “will not be extorted and will not be cowed by unlawful process.” In separate letters to Democratic ranking members, Mr. Scharf took the position that their preservation and document demands are not requests of a committee because they do not yet hold the gavel. Rep. Garcia responded that Congress’s authority “comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from permission of the White House.” Testimony clearance: On November 16, Mr. Scharf directed agencies to obtain approval from the White House Counsel’s Office and the Office of Legislative Affairs before employees agree to testify before Congress. He has also publicly suggested that executive privilege may extend to company executives who worked with the President.

On November 16, Mr. Scharf directed agencies to obtain approval from the White House Counsel’s Office and the Office of Legislative Affairs before employees agree to testify before Congress. He has also publicly suggested that executive privilege may extend to company executives who worked with the President. Privilege and “private advisers”: The groundwork was laid months before voters went to the polls. An August 10, 2026 opinion of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel concluded that executive privilege can extend to certain communications with “private advisers,” a position whose legal footing has been disputed by commentators and that bears directly on communications between companies and senior officials. The EO, notably, sweeps more broadly than the OLC opinion because it reaches any congressional request concerning a contractor’s “communications or work with the executive branch,” and applies to all federal contractors and subcontractors (which is not defined)—without regard to whether they have any advisory relationship with the President or senior officials.

The groundwork was laid months before voters went to the polls. An August 10, 2026 opinion of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel concluded that executive privilege can extend to certain communications with “private advisers,” a position whose legal footing has been disputed by commentators and that bears directly on communications between companies and senior officials. The EO, notably, sweeps more broadly than the OLC opinion because it reaches any congressional request concerning a contractor’s “communications or work with the executive branch,” and applies to all federal contractors and subcontractors (which is not defined)—without regard to whether they have any advisory relationship with the President or senior officials. Congressional preservation demands: For their part, incoming Democratic chairs have already begun laying groundwork. Representative Garcia sent document preservation notices to a dozen current and former officials and Trump family members, and Senator Richard Blumenthal, who is expected to chair a key Senate investigative panel, has already sent letter to contractors working on the White House ballroom construction project, questioning them about their participation in the project and the terms of their involvement, as part of a planned inquiry. Federal contracting, including DHS procurement and alleged pay-to-play arrangements, has been identified as a top investigative priority.

In an accompanying fact sheet, the White House framed the EO as “protecting executive privileges from congressional overreach.” The EO itself contends that, absent coordination, the executive branch may be forced into duplicative litigation over the same requests, and that agencies will be “chilled from sharing sensitive information with contractors,” including on national and homeland security matters.

Congressional Reaction

Democratic leaders reacted swiftly and signaled that they intend to test the EO once they assume control in January:

Representative Robert Garcia (Ranking Member, House Oversight and Government Reform): “Today’s executive order is the latest in the Trump Administration’s blatant attack on Congress’ constitutional right to conduct oversight. This EO desperately orders contractors to get White House permission before complying with congressional oversight. What is the White House trying to hide? Donald Trump wants to stop us from exposing the rampant waste, fraud, and corruption by his Administration, but we’re just getting started.”

(Ranking Member, House Oversight and Government Reform): “Today’s executive order is the latest in the Trump Administration’s blatant attack on Congress’ constitutional right to conduct oversight. This EO desperately orders contractors to get White House permission before complying with congressional oversight. What is the White House trying to hide? Donald Trump wants to stop us from exposing the rampant waste, fraud, and corruption by his Administration, but we’re just getting started.” Representative Jamie Raskin (expected incoming Chair, House Judiciary): The EO is “unprecedented and blatantly unlawful.” “Federal contractors are paid with taxpayer dollars … Public contractors have both a duty and a right to speak truthfully when Congress calls, and Congress has a duty to investigate and stamp out all the waste, fraud, kickbacks, shakedowns and corruption choking the government and driving up costs.”

Contractors should expect incoming chairs to respond not only with letters and subpoenas directed at contractors, but potentially with appropriations riders and legislation aimed at the EO. Congressional requests are also likely to seek information about contractors’ coordination with the White House and their contracting agencies under the EO, including what contractors have been directed to withhold. Contractors should also expect litigation challenging the EO’s enforceability and constitutionality.

Is the Executive Order Enforceable Against Contractors?

The EO stands on materially different footing depending on which obligation is at issue. Its notification requirement is the most defensible; its withholding requirement, and the threat of contract penalties for responding to Congress, are the most vulnerable.

1. The EO is not self-executing as a matter of contract

Executive orders direct agencies; they do not by themselves amend existing contracts with federal contractors (much less subcontractors, which do not have contractual privity with the Federal government). Procurement Act orders have generally been upheld where they bear a sufficiently close nexus to economy and efficiency in procurement, but they are typically implemented through FAR clauses, class deviations, or bilateral modifications. Until an agency incorporates a clause, a contractor’s obligation to comply arises, if at all, from agency instruction rather than from the contract itself, and unilateral changes to existing contracts raise familiar questions about consideration and the Changes clause. The EO’s efficiency rationale will also be tested against the reality that its principal purpose, as framed by the White House, is to protect executive privilege from congressional inquiry.

2. An EO cannot displace a valid congressional subpoena or federal criminal law

The EO does not, and cannot, relieve a contractor of its obligation to respond to a valid congressional subpoena. Willful default on a subpoena is a federal misdemeanor under 2 U.S.C. § 192, which carries a five-year statute of limitations—well beyond the current Administration’s term. Former senior advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro both served sentences for contempt of Congress. Separately, 18 U.S.C. § 1505 criminalizes corruptly obstructing “the due and proper exercise of the power of inquiry” by either House of Congress. While the current Justice Department is unlikely to bring such charges, the limitations periods extend beyond 2028, and a future Administration may take a different view. What’s more, criminal prosecution is not the only potential enforcement route. House Democrat Representative Robert Garcia expressly discussed going directly to federal court to compel compliance with congressional subpoenas, rather than relying on the Justice Department to prosecute criminal contempt. As a result, a contractor cannot treat compliance with the EO as a safe harbor—nor does the EO purport to provide one.

3. Executive privilege belongs to the President—and courts decide disputes

The presidential communications privilege is real and is constitutionally grounded, as the Supreme Court recognized in United States v. Nixon, but it is qualified and is ultimately adjudicated by the courts. In affirming Mr. Navarro’s conviction, the D.C. Circuit emphasized that the power to withhold information on the basis of executive privilege is “vested in the President and no one else.” A contractor that declines to produce documents on the strength of an agency’s view that material “may be” privileged, without a formal presidential assertion, may have little to stand on if a committee pursues enforcement. And under Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP (2020), disputes over congressional subpoenas to third parties for presidential information are resolved through a balancing framework applied by courts—not by instruction to the third party. The more routine the records (pricing, performance, invoices, subcontracting decisions), the weaker any privilege claim is likely to be.

To understand the EO, it is important to understand what executive privilege does and does not cover. “Executive privilege” is an umbrella term for several distinct doctrines. The strongest is the presidential communications privilege, which protects communications made in the process of shaping presidential decisions, and courts have extended it to communications authored or solicited and received by senior White House advisers with broad and significant responsibility for advising the President. The deliberative process privilege, which can extend more broadly across the executive branch, protects pre-decisional and deliberative agency material, but it is a weaker, common-law privilege that does not cover purely factual material, and is more readily overcome by a showing of need. The executive branch has also invoked protection for national security, foreign relations, and sensitive law enforcement information. The privilege’s established core concerns confidential executive branch decision-making; it does not automatically extend to exchanges with private companies. The Administration’s effort to protect White House conversations with private-sector advisers advances a contested extension of that core.

Critically, the EO is not limited to communications with the President or the White House: it reaches any congressional request concerning a contractor’s communications or work with any part of the executive branch. Most of that material—contract files, pricing and invoicing records, performance data, internal company communications, and routine correspondence with agency contracting personnel—falls well outside the presidential communications privilege and, at most, could implicate the weaker deliberative process privilege, if any privilege at all. Material that could more plausibly be covered includes, for example, a contractor’s communications with senior White House officials concerning advice sought by the President or presidential decision-making, or classified or sensitive national security information.

As a practical matter, if the executive branch seeks to prevent a contractor from producing particular materials, it has several tools available. The President could formally assert executive privilege over specific documents or testimony and so advise the committee and the contractor. The Justice Department could seek to intervene in, or initiate, litigation to block enforcement of a subpoena, as occurred in Mazars, and could decline to prosecute a contempt referral. Agencies could also invoke contractual confidentiality terms, classification or controlled unclassified information restrictions, or other statutory limits on disclosure. Each of these mechanisms shifts the burden of the dispute onto the executive branch—where it belongs—rather than onto the contractor, and a contractor instructed to withhold should consider pressing for the executive branch to use the formal mechanisms available to it.

4. Statutory whistleblower and anti-gag protections

Under 41 U.S.C. § 4712, contractor and subcontractor employees are protected from reprisal for disclosing information they reasonably believe evidences gross mismanagement, waste, abuse, or violations of law to, among others, a Member of Congress or a congressional committee. Contractors are also generally prohibited from requiring employees to sign confidentiality agreements that restrict lawful reporting of waste, fraud, or abuse (see FAR 52.203-19). The Lloyd-LaFollette anti-gag provision, carried in annual appropriations acts, shields federal employees who communicate with Congress, but its protections extend to government personnel and do not extend to contractors or insulate their disclosures. A contractor that disciplines or restricts employees in an effort to comply with the EO could face reprisal claims and congressional scrutiny of its own.

5. Suspension and debarment require a cognizable cause

Suspension and debarment are designed to protect the government from non-responsible contractors, not to punish; they require a recognized cause and due process. A debarment premised on a contractor’s responding to a lawful congressional subpoena would be highly susceptible to challenge, including on First Amendment and retaliation grounds, and the EO’s own “consistent with applicable law” caveat would likely feature prominently in any such challenge.

6. Discretionary contract actions are the more likely enforcement tools

Discretionary contract actions are likely to be the more practical levers for enforcing compliance with the EO. Section 4 of the EO directs agencies to consider “all appropriate actions,” and many of the actions available to an agency require no finding of contractor default or non-compliance. An agency may terminate a contract for convenience when the contracting officer determines that termination is “in the Government's interest,” a deferential standard that does not require any contractor default. A contractor challenging a convenience termination would have to overcome a strong presumption that the government acted in good faith. An agency may also decline to exercise an option or extend the period of performance, decline to renew or recompete a contract, or withhold new task or delivery orders under indefinite-delivery contracts. Contractors should therefore not assume that the absence of an implementing contract clause insulates them from adverse action. A termination for default, by contrast, requires an actual failure to perform or to comply with a contract term, which makes a clause or modification implementing the EO a significant development to watch.

7. Beyond privilege: limits on congressional inquiry into the President’s exclusive powers

Apart from executive privilege, the Administration is likely to argue, relying on the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Trump v. United States, that Congress cannot investigate presidential actions within the President’s “conclusive and preclusive” constitutional authority at all. The Court in that case suggested that such authority includes the pardon power, the removal of executive officers, and the President’s decisions regarding the investigation and prosecution of federal crimes. Whether, and to what extent, that reasoning applies to congressional investigations is likely to be contested. The decision addressed presidential immunity from criminal prosecution, not Congress’s authority to investigate potential executive branch malfeasance—a materially different question. Congress may seek information to determine whether legislation is needed to address misconduct by third parties, rather than to restrict the President’s exercise of an exclusive constitutional power. For example, it might investigate whether to enact criminal penalties for people who pay intermediaries to obtain pardons, or adopt other prophylactic safeguards against corruption, without purporting to invalidate or condition the pardons themselves. The constitutional validity of any particular measure would present a separate question. Congress also has distinct constitutional powers of impeachment and removal, which provide an additional basis for investigating alleged abuses of presidential authority, even where criminal liability may be unavailable. Accordingly, the Administration’s anticipated reliance on Trump v. United States should not be treated as establishing a categorical bar to congressional inquiry into these subjects. The boundaries are likely to be litigated, with potential implications for contractors whose work touches those areas.

Bottom line: A requirement that contractors promptly notify their agencies of congressional requests, giving the executive branch an opportunity to assert privilege through proper channels, is likely to be viewed as reasonable, and many contractors may choose to provide notice regardless of its ultimate enforceability. By contrast, an instruction to withhold information from Congress in the face of compulsory process, or to coordinate the substance of a response with the White House, carries meaningful legal risk for the contractor that follows it. Contractors thus face competing risks: withholding information from Congress may expose them to legal proceedings, while producing it over executive branch objections may trigger adverse contract action. Court challenges to the EO, its implementing clauses, and specific privilege assertions are likely, though when they will be resolved, and how, remains to be seen.

Next Steps and Client Considerations

While the appropriate response to the EO should be determined on a case-by-case basis, contractors should not wait for OMB guidance or a congressional subpoena to prepare. We recommend the following:

Inventory pending requests now. Because the notification duty extends to pending requests, identify any open congressional letters, staff inquiries, or preservation notices, including those received from current ranking members. Document the date and manner of any notice provided to the contracting agency and the White House, if the company determines to provide notice.

Because the notification duty extends to pending requests, identify any open congressional letters, staff inquiries, or preservation notices, including those received from current ranking members. Document the date and manner of any notice provided to the contracting agency and the White House, if the company determines to provide notice. Establish a single intake and escalation process under the direction of counsel. Route all congressional contacts—including informal calls to government relations staff and business personnel—to a designated legal lead. Assign clear decision-making authority across the functions that will be involved in any response, with appropriate governance visibility for significant matters.

Route all congressional contacts—including informal calls to government relations staff and business personnel—to a designated legal lead. Assign clear decision-making authority across the functions that will be involved in any response, with appropriate governance visibility for significant matters. Preserve documents. Implement or refresh legal holds covering records relating to the subject of any request, including messaging platforms and personal devices. Nothing in the EO alters preservation obligations, and spoliation would compound exposure on every front.

Implement or refresh legal holds covering records relating to the subject of any request, including messaging platforms and personal devices. Nothing in the EO alters preservation obligations, and spoliation would compound exposure on every front. Distinguish notice from withholding. Providing notice to the contracting agency generally presents less risk than withholding from a committee, though the analysis will depend on the request and the company’s circumstances. A contractor that receives an instruction to withhold should consult counsel about its independent obligations to Congress before taking any action. That includes assessing whether the instruction is in writing, identifies specific documents, and reflects a formal presidential assertion of privilege..

Providing notice to the contracting agency generally presents less risk than withholding from a committee, though the analysis will depend on the request and the company’s circumstances. A contractor that receives an instruction to withhold should consult counsel about its independent obligations to Congress before taking any action. That includes assessing whether the instruction is in writing, identifies specific documents, and reflects a formal presidential assertion of privilege.. Engage strategically with the executive branch. Following any notice, a contractor may need to understand whether the executive branch intends to assert a privilege over specific materials and, if so, by what formal mechanism. Any privilege belongs to the President, and any assertion is for the executive branch to make and defend directly with the committee. The contractor’s own obligations to Congress remain unchanged. Where the executive branch indicates it may seek to protect information, the company should consider whether to engage with the relevant agency to raise and defend that position directly with the committee.

Following any notice, a contractor may need to understand whether the executive branch intends to assert a privilege over specific materials and, if so, by what formal mechanism. Any privilege belongs to the President, and any assertion is for the executive branch to make and defend directly with the committee. The contractor’s own obligations to Congress remain unchanged. Where the executive branch indicates it may seek to protect information, the company should consider whether to engage with the relevant agency to raise and defend that position directly with the committee. Engage early with committee staff. Congressional investigations are frequently resolved through negotiated accommodations on scope, timing, and format. Where appropriate, being transparent with committee staff about the company’s process and timing, producing responsive material on a rolling basis, and identifying any material withheld and the basis for withholding it can reduce the risk of escalation to subpoenas and contempt.

Congressional investigations are frequently resolved through negotiated accommodations on scope, timing, and format. Where appropriate, being transparent with committee staff about the company’s process and timing, producing responsive material on a rolling basis, and identifying any material withheld and the basis for withholding it can reduce the risk of escalation to subpoenas and contempt. Monitor contract actions closely. Watch for agency notices, class deviations, and proposed modifications implementing the EO. Evaluate whether to accept bilateral modifications, whether consideration or equitable adjustment is warranted, and what flowdown and certification obligations will attach. Avoid making certifications of compliance that the company cannot support.

Watch for agency notices, class deviations, and proposed modifications implementing the EO. Evaluate whether to accept bilateral modifications, whether consideration or equitable adjustment is warranted, and what flowdown and certification obligations will attach. Avoid making certifications of compliance that the company cannot support. Manage subcontractor flowdown. Primes should consider how they will communicate the EO’s requirements to subcontractors and how they will track subcontractor requests, without assuming responsibility for decisions they cannot control.

Primes should consider how they will communicate the EO’s requirements to subcontractors and how they will track subcontractor requests, without assuming responsibility for decisions they cannot control. Protect employee rights. Review internal policies, confidentiality agreements, and training to ensure they do not restrict protected disclosures to Congress, and confirm that managers understand anti-retaliation obligations. Assess early whether individual employees or executives who may be asked to testify need separate counsel.

Review internal policies, confidentiality agreements, and training to ensure they do not restrict protected disclosures to Congress, and confirm that managers understand anti-retaliation obligations. Assess early whether individual employees or executives who may be asked to testify need separate counsel. Prepare witnesses and messaging. Companies whose work is likely to draw congressional interest—including those involved in high-profile projects, DHS and immigration enforcement contracting, and defense procurement—should consider preparing potential witnesses for transcribed interviews and hearings, and align public and internal communications so that the company is seen as responding to its legal obligations, rather than aligning with either branch.

Companies whose work is likely to draw congressional interest—including those involved in high-profile projects, DHS and immigration enforcement contracting, and defense procurement—should consider preparing potential witnesses for transcribed interviews and hearings, and align public and internal communications so that the company is seen as responding to its legal obligations, rather than aligning with either branch. Consider parallel exposure. Information produced to Congress is not protected by attorney-client privilege as a matter of course, may become public, and can prompt referrals to the Justice Department, state attorneys general, and plaintiffs’ counsel. Responses should be prepared with that broader exposure in mind.

Mayer Brown’s bipartisan Congressional Investigations, Government Contracts, and Global Investigations & White Collar Defense teams include former senior officials from the White House, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and Capitol Hill. Please contact the authors or your Mayer Brown contact with questions about the EO or for assistance responding to congressional or agency inquiries. This Legal Update is general in nature; each contractor’s response should be tailored to its specific circumstances.