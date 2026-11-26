On Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14438, “Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting,” imposing new requirements on federal contractors and subcontractors that receive requests from Congress relating to their work for and communication with the executive branch. Citing the President’s authority under the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act (40 U.S.C. Section 101 et seq.) and the common law, the order directs contractors to notify the White House and their contracting agencies of such requests and, in certain circumstances, to withhold information determined to be protected by executive privilege. Contractors who fail to comply may face enforcement measures, including potential contract termination or cancellation, suspension, or debarment.

The EO comes weeks before the 120th Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2027. Democrats will control both chambers of Congress and congressional committees are expected to pursue increased oversight of the Trump administration. With the White House already signaling that it will pursue an expansive view of executive privilege and resist requests for executive branch information that it determines to be inappropriate, Congress may instead seek information on government operations from contractors and subcontractors.1 Those companies may then find themselves caught between congressional demands for information and new executive branch requirements governing how they respond.

Members of Congress have already expressed their opposition to the Executive Order. Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called the order “totally unprecedented and blatantly unlawful,” adding that contractors have a “duty and a right to speak truthfully when Congress calls.”2 Robert Garcia (D-CA), Ranking Member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, called the EO a “blatant attack on Congress’ Constitutional right to conduct oversight.”3

Ultimately, federal courts established under Article III of the Constitution may be called upon to resolve the tension between Congress exercising broad oversight authority under Article I and the White House advancing an expansive view of executive privilege under Article II. In the meantime, contractors and subcontractors may find themselves navigating between congressional threats of contempt and White House threats of contract cancellation, suspension, or debarment.

What the Executive Order Requires

The order requires federal contractors to immediately notify both the White House and relevant contracting agencies of any pending or future congressional request concerning the contractor’s communications or work with the executive branch. Contractors must also abide by instructions to withhold communications that the White House or contracting agency determines are protected by executive privilege.

These requirements also apply to subcontractors working under federal contracts. Agencies are directed to take steps to make prime contractors responsible for subcontractor compliance and to coordinate with contractors and the White House on responses to congressional requests, including the application or assertion of relevant privileges.

The order also directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to develop implementation guidance and instructs agencies to notify contractors and subcontractors of their obligations.

Noncompliance could affect a company’s federal business. The order directs contracting agencies to consider appropriate enforcement, consistent with applicable law, including potential termination or cancellation of contracts and suspension or debarment.

A New Dynamic for Congressional Investigations

Federal contractors can become involved in congressional investigations for reasons extending beyond allegations of wrongdoing. Companies may possess records concerning agency decisions, communications with executive branch officials, contracting actions, or other matters under investigation. With Democratic committee chairs soon controlling subpoenas, hearings, and investigative agendas, contractors may face increased scrutiny of executive branch activities and federal spending. If executive branch departments or agencies resist making witnesses or documents available to Congress, demands on federal contractors may increase.

The executive order adds a new source of complexity. A contractor receiving a congressional request may now need to determine quickly whether the request concerns its work or communications with the executive branch, notify the appropriate executive branch officials, and account for any instructions regarding asserted executive privilege, all while managing deadlines and demands from Congress.

This could create difficult situations when congressional and executive branch expectations diverge, particularly when a committee moves from requesting voluntary cooperation to issuing subpoenas for documents and witnesses.

Considerations for Contractors

Federal contractors may wish to review congressional-response procedures before receiving an inquiry, including:

Escalation and notification protocols: Route congressional requests involving federal work to legal, government affairs, contracts, and other appropriate personnel, with a process for required White House and agency notification.

Route congressional requests involving federal work to legal, government affairs, contracts, and other appropriate personnel, with a process for required White House and agency notification. Sensitive information: Identify procedures governing executive branch communications, classified information, controlled unclassified information (CUI), government-furnished information, proprietary information, and other protected materials.

Identify procedures governing executive branch communications, classified information, controlled unclassified information (CUI), government-furnished information, proprietary information, and other protected materials. Document preservation: Review retention practices, including email, messaging platforms, personal devices used for business, and relevant third-party records, where congressional or related enforcement proceedings may reasonably be anticipated.

Review retention practices, including email, messaging platforms, personal devices used for business, and relevant third-party records, where congressional or related enforcement proceedings may reasonably be anticipated. Subcontractor coordination: Determine how congressional inquiries received by subcontractors will be identified and escalated and how compliance with the executive order will be managed across the contracting chain.

Looking Ahead

The EO may affect the operating environment for companies doing business with the federal government. Congressional oversight has always required contractors to balance legal, political, business, and reputational considerations. Contractors now may also face express executive branch notification and coordination requirements, with potential contracting consequences.

The EO’s practical implications may become clearer as OMB issues guidance and agencies develop implementing procedures. In the meantime, federal contractors may wish to review whether their existing congressional-response protocols address these competing considerations. Read our prior alert published Nov. 6, 2026, concerning anticipated congressional investigations activity in the 120th Congress here.

Footnotes

1. As Congress Plans Investigations, White House Prepares Ferocious Response - The New York Times.

2. Trump orders federal contractors to check with White House before responding to Congress | PBS News.