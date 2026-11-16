ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
2026 Midterms: Post-Election Federal Outlook
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Democrats have secured control of both chambers of Congress in the 120th session, gaining significant ground in the House of Representatives and Senate. The party's victories mark a substantial shift in the legislative balance of power, though several races remain undecided in both chambers.
Congressional Control: Democrats secured control of the House of Representatives & Senate for the 120th Congress.
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