Bass, Berry & Sims hosted its 10th Annual Pharmacy, Pharma Services & 340B Seminar in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 1–2. In-house counsel, compliance officers and executives from across the industry gathered to discuss the latest trends and regulatory challenges. Panelists included Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys as well as speakers from VytlOne, Lux Infusion, and AffirmedRx. Here is a high-level recap of key themes from the event.

Industry Overview

Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys Michael Hess and Shannon Wiley discussed how the specialty pharmacy and pharma services industry has changed dramatically over the past decade, and specialty drug revenue has more than doubled in that time. After years of consolidation, the market is experiencing de-consolidation. Direct-to-consumer and technology-driven care models are expected to grow, and direct-to-employer models are also gaining ground.

PBM and Pharmacy Network/Reimbursement Reforms

Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys Jeff Davis and Jennifer Michael spoke on a new law recently passed by Congress that is reshaping how drug manufacturers compensate pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) under Medicare Part D, including requirements that payments be flat, fair-market fees rather than amounts tied to drug prices. Although the changes do not take full effect for several years, the panelists noted that contract terms are shifting to ensure future compliance. The panelists also examined how the new law requires regulators to evaluate what it means for Part D pharmacy network terms to be “reasonable and relevant,” including how specialty pharmacies and their affiliates should be defined and treated. Together, these changes are expected to influence contracting practices across the pharmacy industry as well as operational methods for receiving payment and the treatment of rebates.

California Updates: California Corporate Practice of Medicine and Transaction Notice Laws

Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Shannon Wiley discussed the current regulatory landscape in California, including recent application of the corporate practice of medicine doctrine, and noted that California state regulators are actively enforcing corporate practice prohibitions. Shannon also examined the recently enacted California law requiring advance notice of certain healthcare and pharmacy transactions, and how such law can involve a lengthy review and extensive information requests. Shannon highlighted that although the state cannot formally block these deals, the review process can affect timing and terms. Companies planning transactions involving California operations should prepare for potentially lengthy lead times. Bass, Berry & Sims maintains a healthcare transactions map that summarizes current state healthcare transaction notice and approval requirements.

340B Program Hot Topics

Jeff Davis, Bass, Berry & Sims attorney, and Kathryn Watson, Associate General Counsel of VytlOne, discussed how the federal 340B Drug Discount Program is shifting away from upfront discounts to a rebate model for a set of high-profile drugs. The panelists discussed what this means for providers, noting that a shift to a rebate model may raise cash flow concerns. Panelists highlighted that drug manufacturers are increasingly requesting claims data and limiting discounts at contract pharmacies. Panelists also discussed how the program overlaps with Medicare’s new drug price negotiation program and the potential confusion about which discounts apply.

New Owner, New Scrutiny: Surviving a Board of Pharmacy Investigation After Acquisition

Kate Hardey, attorney at Bass, Berry & Sims, and Ariel Cavazos, Associate General Counsel at Lux Infusion, presented a case study involving a board of pharmacy inspection occurring shortly after an ownership transfer and identified areas that can minimize regulatory repercussions. Panelists outlined lessons learned from a pharmacy acquisition that triggered post-closing regulatory scrutiny, emphasizing that regulators hold the current owner responsible for identified issues, regardless of when the issues originated. Panelists identified strong integration planning, early on-site presence and prompt, cooperative responses to regulators as mitigating factors to significantly reduce the fallout from an unexpected inspection. Panelists also discussed the fast-growing market for compounded weight-loss and peptide drugs and their increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly around marketing claims and labeling.

Litigation: Qui Tam and Pending Investigations

Lindsey Fetzer and Sara Alpert Lawson of Bass, Berry & Sims, joined by LaShon Kell, General Counsel at Affirmed RX, explained that healthcare fraud remains a top federal priority, with False Claims Act recoveries at record levels. Whistleblower lawsuits are rising, and investigators increasingly rely on data analytics to identify unusual patterns. Recent cases have focused on nurse support programs, patient assistance funding, reimbursement guarantees and speaker programs. Individuals, not just companies, can face significant personal liability. A strong compliance program, careful communication practices and cooperation with investigators remain among the best protections.

Hub-Bub: The Regulatory Maze of Specialty Pharmacy Partnerships

Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys Jennifer Michael and Idena Allen discussed a January 2026 Office of Inspector General (OIG) Special Advisory Bulletin on direct-to-consumer programs that describes safeguards to minimize the fraud and abuse risks associated with such programs, including how to avoid using the programs to market other federally reimbursable products. They also discussed recent advisory opinions, including an opinion suggesting that certain bundled discount and rebate arrangements contingent on achieving market share thresholds, once viewed with suspicion, can be acceptable when appropriately structured and not tied to services.

Finally, they discussed an advisory opinion where, in a somewhat unusual move, OIG connected recent Medicare Part D cost-sharing reforms to its fraud and abuse analysis, raising questions about whether the cost-sharing changes might impact charitable patient assistance programs going forward. Pharmacies taking part in these programs should understand their own role and potential risks.

Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys Dante Lizza and Shannon Wiley discussed recent industry case law, including AstraZeneca’s settlement with Texas to resolve claims that the manufacturer provided kickbacks to physicians in the form of nurse support programs, benefit verification assistance and prior authorization support. They proposed strategies to mitigate the risks of nurse support services and noted that while this case may be an outlier with respect to benefit verification and prior authorization assistance, some manufacturers have expressed concern about continuing such offerings. They also reviewed recent cases involving manufacturers’ use of patient assistance programs to fund patient copayments, free samples and reimbursement guarantees to induce product purchases; speaker programs to encourage prescribers to use specific products; and the prosecution of a sales contractor for his role in an illicit kickback scheme, indicating that these traditionally scrutinized offerings remain on prosecutors’ radar.

Applying Laws to Contracting Situations

Whitney Mosey, Shannon Wiley and Dante Lizza of Bass, Berry & Sims discussed practical guidance when contracting with pharmaceutical manufacturers. Contracts between pharmacies and drug manufacturers carry meaningful compliance risk when they are not carefully structured. Payments for services should reflect fair market value, match clearly described services and not depend on the volume or value of referrals. Clear terms on data privacy, audits, product supply and pricing changes help protect both parties to the arrangement. Speakers noted that a formal, centralized contracting process helps ensure agreements are reviewed consistently and followed in practice.

Ethics Hour: Professional Responsibility & Guardrails Necessary for AI Legal Work

Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys Emily Burrows and Taylor Sample discussed how use of artificial intelligence (AI) among legal professionals has grown rapidly. Existing professional duties, including competence, confidentiality, supervision and communication with clients, still apply, but AI brings new challenges. Courts are still deciding when AI-generated material is protected by attorney-client privilege, and business users should assume their AI prompts and outputs may be discoverable. Recordings of meetings and AI-generated transcripts create additional privilege, discovery and retention concerns. Because AI tools can produce convincing but false information, users should take care to verify original sources.