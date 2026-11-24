Bass, Berry & Sims hosted the 16th annual Health Care Investors Conference (HCIC) on October 20 in Nashville. Thanks to everyone that attended and to our co-sponsors: Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Gallagher and Houlihan Lokey.

Each year, HCIC brings together leading healthcare industry executives and investors from across the country to gain insights from leading private equity (PE) sponsors, operators, insurance professionals and regulatory experts. This year’s conference highlights included a cautiously optimistic outlook, technology enablement (particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and an evolving regulatory environment.

Healthcare M&A Market Trends: 2026 and Beyond

The day opened with a market overview presented by Mark Francis (Houlihan Lokey) describing a healthcare M&A market that is more bifurcated and nuanced than it’s ever been. Healthcare deal volume is in its fifth consecutive year of decline, but Francis nonetheless believes the U.S. healthcare services M&A market is at a trough, noting that healthcare saw roughly 900 to 1,000 deals annually during the Great Recession and that he does not expect activity to get worse. Activity today is concentrated among A and B-plus companies in A-quality sectors such as pharma services, healthcare technology, pharmacy, post-acute and employer health.

Leading indicators are improving. Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) filings across all industries are up approximately 25% year to date, and PE exits have been steadier than broader M&A statistics suggest, rising in 2025 with a heavier mix of sales to strategic buyers. Pressure for liquidity is also building: LPs have received very little in distributions (DPI) over the past five years and are pruning new commitments, and the number of PE-owned companies held six or more years has roughly doubled, from about 2,000 to 4,300. Francis expects these dynamics to begin opening the aperture to B-plus companies, with 2027 shaping up as an improvement. He also noted that fundraising is similarly bifurcated, with top-quartile managers raising larger funds in record time while bottom-quartile managers struggle to raise capital.

Headwinds remain. The majority of healthcare services processes launched in 2024 and 2025 failed, often because companies acquired in the 2019-2021 era carry sponsor marks above current market value, compounded by margin compression at B and C quality companies and thin buyer pools in sectors such as scaled dental. For larger platforms, the limited public market for healthcare services narrows exit options, as a buyer of a company with $150 million to $200 million of EBITDA ultimately needs either a viable IPO path or a strategic exit. Continuation vehicles (CVs), structured equity and minority recapitalizations remain important alternatives, particularly for scaled assets, though Francis cautioned that a CV should be re-underwritten as a new investment, with fresh attention to capital structure and management incentives.

Francis closed by urging companies to build “A companies.” Buyers are focused on strong management teams, differentiated offerings, organic growth and market leadership, with large funds increasingly investing only in the top two or three companies in a sector. Clean EBITDA with limited adjustments is critical, and buyers expect a credible plan for integrating technology and artificial intelligence (AI), which Francis noted can enhance, rather than replace, clinicians’ roles.

AI in Healthcare: From Pilot to Impact

Josh Kellar (BCG), Adam Kelchlin (Ochsner Health), and Andy Moye (GlidePath Health) explored why the success of AI initiatives depends less on the technology itself than on the people who adopt it and the processes they follow. The stakes go well beyond efficiency, because AI can expand how many patients a care team can serve and help patients access advanced, potentially curative therapies. Too often, however, AI pilots end as impressive demonstrations rather than lasting change. The panelists offered three complementary perspectives on closing the gap.

Speaking from inside a large health system, Kelchlin framed the work around one theme: people, process and technology. Before automating anything in its call centers, Ochsner Health consolidated and standardized operations to avoid “automating bad processes with the AI.” The organization also aligned incentives. Its primary care AI initiative is led by the head of primary care, and once early results proved out, funding shifted from IT into the primary care budget, giving clinical leaders real ownership. Patient acceptance received the same attention. Ochsner Health introduced its AI agent, MIA, through welcome calls and in-clinic demonstrations, and fewer than 10% of patients have opted out.

From the perspective of a company selling into health systems, Moye described the elements a pilot needs to succeed: an internal champion with the standing to push it forward; one or two clear, measurable goals; and a realistic timeline of about six months rather than a few weeks. He reminded investors that “healthcare is hard and long.” He also encouraged leaders to see AI as a chance to rethink roles, not simply eliminate them. When one cancer center realized the platform could free up 80% of a staff member’s day, his advice was to redeploy that time toward treating more patients.

As a moderator, Kellar connected these perspectives to a broader pattern he sees across clients: early AI efforts often fell short precisely because they slotted neatly into existing workflows and changed little. Moye described the shift as “cars, not horses,” requiring organizations to “build roads and get rid of the barns,” all while running hundreds of other initiatives. In other words, transformation is an exercise in parallel processing. If technology is to change how care is delivered, organizations have to change how they operate.

Behind the Bid: What Buyers Are Paying for in Healthcare Technology

Tatjana Paterno (Bass, Berry & Sims) moderated a panel focused on healthcare technology. Panelists Dudley Baker (Houlihan Lokey), James Oliff (Office Ally) and Victoria Shih (Francisco Partners) examined what buyers will pay for in healthcare technology M&A after the “SaaSpocalypse” of early 2026, the software sell-off that wiped almost $300 billion from software and financial stocks for fear that AI agents would replace per-seat software. Even so, by some counts, healthcare technology dealmaking is running ahead of last year’s record pace. Valuations have reset to a more disciplined level, but the best assets still draw real premiums. Premium assets combine leadership in a defined niche (what Baker called a “winner take most” dynamic), top-tier growth and client retention, workflow integration that makes the product hard to remove, and network effects or scarce infrastructure. Shih added that market position and direction can matter more than the metrics: it is better to buy a flawed business in a good market than a strong business in a bad one.

On execution, sponsors can offer speed and certainty of close but stay disciplined on price. Oliff said being sponsor-backed let Office Ally win its Jopari Solutions acquisition through speed. With Francisco Partners and New Mountain Capital supporting modeling, diligence and financing, Office Ally was ready to close the week final bids were due. He added that the sponsors’ price discipline keeps management grounded, and Office Ally has walked away from deals when its own bids crept too high. Strategic buyers, by contrast, usually need longer relationship building and a more detailed product-integration roadmap.

The panel also discussed shared-control deals, such as New Mountain Capital’s investment alongside Francisco Partners in Office Ally. Shih said partial liquidity makes the most sense when a company has started a “next act,” such as selling to a new customer segment or building a new product, that will take several more years to realize, provided the new partner is aligned on price discipline, growth and leadership. Baker described these deals as a way for a selling sponsor to keep backing scarce winners rather than sell them.

The panel also delved into AI, noting that lasting value comes from proprietary data, network effects and deep workflow integration. That gives incumbents an advantage. Baker described AI companies’ acquisitions of workflow businesses as “buying the land to farm the land.” Shih cautioned that heavy dependence on third-party foundation models can expose a company to token pricing and usage costs it cannot control. Oliff said that Office Ally has no AI revenue yet, though AI-driven products launch in the fourth quarter; for now, AI’s benefit is keeping headcount flat without layoffs, so the contribution margin on new revenue drops to the bottom line. Baker said buyers are increasingly skeptical of per-seat pricing and expect companies to quantify their return on investment, and some sponsors are discounting recurring revenue at companies without an agentic AI offering. Shih added that a per-seat vendor whose AI delivers on its promise could render itself obsolete, so investors are broadening their view of revenue quality to include outcomes-based pricing.

Looking to 2027, panelists expect more consolidation among venture-backed digital health companies that raised money at 2021-2022 valuations, and continued premium multiples for top assets, noting that sponsors’ best returns often come from the businesses for which they paid the highest multiples. They also anticipate more down rounds and earlier exits, followed eventually by consolidation as established players buy AI startups, perhaps in 2028 or 2029.

Fireside Chat: Early Detection and the Case for Lung Cancer Screening

Danielle Sloane (Bass, Berry & Sims) moderated a conversation with Shira Boehler (Cancer Doesn’t Care) and Dr. Kim Sandler (Vanderbilt Health). Boehler is the author of the New York Times bestseller One Scan Saved My Life. Sandler is a cardiothoracic radiologist who has worked in lung cancer screening for more than a decade. The session paired Boehler’s personal story with a candid look at the gaps in how the country screens for lung cancer.

Boehler has never smoked and is an avid runner. She had no symptoms when an elective full-body MRI scan revealed a 3.8 mm mass in her lung. The radiology reports recommended only that follow-up be considered, but Sandler, a close friend, urged her to have a low-dose CT scan to just be sure, which ultimately revealed a troubling mass. Within a week of her diagnosis, Boehler had surgery, and today she has no evidence of disease. Her experience led her to ask why a system that routinely screens for breast and colon cancer does not look at the lungs, even though lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death primarily because it is typically caught too late.

Both panelists argued that the current insurance screening criteria, which rest on age and smoking history, are outdated. Many patients diagnosed today fall outside those guidelines, including many women who have never smoked. Groups with elevated risk are also left out, including breast cancer survivors, veterans exposed to burn pits and people with a family history of the disease. Sandler emphasized that survival depends largely on the stage at which a cancer is found and screening programs catch far more cancers early. The scan is quick, painless and increasingly affordable, and it can also reveal early signs of heart disease. Boehler pointed to growing momentum in Washington, including new federal attention to women’s health and legislative efforts to expand coverage.

Sandler sees promise in genetic research, imaging biomarkers and AI. These tools can help identify high-risk patients and predict whether a nodule is likely to be malignant. She was more cautious about blood tests that screen for multiple cancers, noting that the field lacks clear answers on what follow-up is most appropriate when a blood test and imaging disagree. She also noted that many algorithms were trained on older scans and that cancers in people who have never smoked look different from what clinicians were taught to recognize. Keeping pace will require better, privacy-protective data sharing.

For investors, Sandler highlighted growing opportunities for the industry to partner with academic medical centers. Imaging is especially well suited to these partnerships because a single CT scan can support research with many partners. Boehler closed with a broader view. With 40% of Americans expected to develop cancer in their lifetime, she sees the work of detecting and treating cancer as a large and lasting opportunity for the companies pursuing it. “We need to make cancer something we die with, not from,” she said.

Hot Sector Highlights

Moderated by Meredith Collins (Bass, Berry & Sims), this panel brought together the perspectives of an operator, an investor and an investment banker – Benson Sloan (Bookmark Medical), Derek Dedeker (Frist Cressey Ventures) and Erik Kistler (Houlihan Lokey). Each made the case for a sector drawing market attention: primary care, healthcare AI and outsourced pharma services.

Primary Care

Sloan acknowledged that physician practice roll-ups may not be as hot a sector as they once were. Even so, Bookmark Medical has grown through regulatory and economic headwinds into a platform serving more than 3,000 providers across four states. Sloan observed that investors once rewarded growth above all else, and the market has since shifted toward sustainability. New clinics take time to mature, and cash flow often lags behind. In his view, sound economics and value-based arrangements with the right payers create lasting value. He also stressed physician alignment, which means reducing administrative burdens and tying incentives to patient outcomes. Finally, Sloan also noted that a diversified mix of payers and fee-for-service and value-based contracts keeps the business steady regardless of policy shifts.

Pharma Services

Kistler pointed to clinical research sites as a particularly attractive area. In this space, AI improves margins without replacing the patient contact that trials require. Valuations have climbed sharply, and new buyers are entering the space, including healthcare services, investors and strategic players. He cautioned that high multiples carry risk. He contrasted clinical research with labor-intensive segments such as commercialization, where AI poses more of a threat, and owners who paid peak prices are struggling to recover that value. Many disconnects between buyers and sellers stem from expectations anchored to 2021 valuations. Buyers today focus on strong management, real integration and organic growth, and above all, on “revenue you can trust.”

Healthcare AI

Dedeker was candid that it remains difficult to tell which AI applications will succeed. Adoption is real and accelerating, he said, but change management remains the biggest hurdle. His firm screens first for talent, then looks for a differentiated asset, such as hard-to-access data, along with genuine user adoption and strong distribution partnerships. He pointed to value-based care delivery models as an example of where AI can raise clinician productivity and improve margins. He also called this summer’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of a patient-facing clinical large language model a notable first, while cautioning that the industry remains in its early stages.

Taken together, the panel emphasized that durability now matters more than growth: sustainable economics in primary care, trustworthy revenue in pharma services and real adoption in healthcare AI.

Healthcare Private Equity Update: Key Trends and Market Insights

Angela Humphreys (Bass, Berry & Sims) moderated a conversation with Jon Michael Reese (General Atlantic), Joshua Reilly (Linden Capital Partners) and Luke Schroeder (Gryphon Investors), which explored a market where deals are getting done, but only for sponsors willing to prepare early, pick their spots and do the diligence work. Reese set the scene with a statistic from the start of the year. In 2025, only one of every four or five deals brought to market actually closed. Activity has generally picked up across the board in 2026. Even so, panelists expressed some surprise that the healthcare deal market has not rebounded more quickly, given healthy debt markets and strong demand.

How deals get done has also changed. Reese noted that, for healthy, cash-flowing businesses in the $200 million to $400 million check-size range, the market is always open. For other companies, panelists described how sponsors and bankers have adjusted their strategy. Sellers spend months preparing before going to market and then run fast processes with a small, targeted set of buyers. Bespoke one-off conversations and more willingness to meet in the middle on valuation have helped bridge gaps.

Schroeder pointed to the outsourcing tailwinds in pharma services, particularly commercialization and site management organizations, where AI can provide a margin uplift. Healthcare IT remains of interest but has become harder to navigate. Investors are not abandoning their software vendors, but it’s difficult to know where valuations will land. Panelists also highlighted focused pharmacy models for patients who need intensive medication management, along with value-based care models for senior and employer populations, where spending is more concentrated. Reilly explained Linden Capital Partner’s thesis behind its investment in Agape Care Group. He said hospice offers lower cost and better quality, since most people would prefer to spend their final days at home, and called it an underutilized benefit with historically stable reimbursement.

On regulation, the panel described friction rather than true obstacles. Humphreys noted that Bass, Berry & Sims has made state transaction filings from New York to California to Oregon without seeing a transaction held up. Panelists agreed that state notice-and-approval laws are not necessarily a hindrance, though they do lengthen the time between signing and closing. They saw challenges to the corporate practice of medicine and the friendly physician model as a bigger source of anxiety. Stepped-up fraud, waste and abuse enforcement was described as a potential advantage for scaled platforms that can invest in compliance. Panelists also noted that PE often leaves companies more compliant than before, because sponsors identify and remedy problems during diligence.

Representations and Warranties Insurance: Getting Healthcare Deals Done in a Shifting Market

Simone Bonnet (Gallagher) and Brian Thede (Ethos Specialty) examined the current state of the representations and warranties insurance (RWI) market. After several years of a soft market, the RWI landscape has shifted in recent months: rising deal activity, maturing claims experience and the exit of some carriers (including a significant healthcare competitor) are pushing rates up and producing a wider range of quotes. Each carrier’s pricing and appetite reflect its own claims history, capital constraints and preferred deal size, so buyers should expect more variation among quotes than in prior years. Capacity is also shrinking on a per-policy basis. Capital providers are pushing carriers to write smaller limits – for example, $10 million or $15 million layers rather than a single $25 million or $30 million primary – so towers will include more carriers. As a result, each carrier’s claims experience and approach to handling claims will matter more.

Healthcare deals take underwriters roughly 25% to 35% more time because of the added regulatory review. Even so, Ethos Specialty reported that its largest healthcare losses arise in the same areas as other sectors: financial statements, compliance with laws and material contracts. In another view, billing and coding risk is less perilous than most carriers assume. Asset condition is an emerging concern, and businesses with significant fixed assets may face targeted diligence. Diligence remains thorough in the sector. Comprehensive memos are still the norm in healthcare, and red-flag memos are used less than 10% of the time.

Underwriters are now using AI to research targets before quoting. Parties should therefore get ahead of publicly available issues in their submissions instead of leaving underwriters to find them without context. AI-related exposures are also emerging as an underwriting concern. Risks tied to AI intellectual property, clinical decision-making and output validation remain difficult to price while diligence standards are still developing. Law firms and diligence providers may use AI, but underwriters expect the parties to show that a qualified professional verified the output and stand behind the final analysis. The panelists recommended engaging brokers early, ideally before the letter of intent, and preparing submissions carefully. Early engagement is especially important for complex providers, manufacturing or regulated assets.

FDA Fireside Chat: AI, Compounding and Accelerated Development

The final session of the day, featuring Kalah Auchincloss (Canal Row Advisors) and Kate Hardey (Bass, Berry & Sims), covered three areas of AI at the FDA: the agency’s internal use of AI tools, sponsors’ use of AI in drug development and clinical trials, and AI’s intersection with regulated medical devices. FDA evaluates AI based on its “context of use,” data quality and the ability to validate outputs. Auchincloss highlighted that FDA is still working through how AI fits into its frameworks, so for companies and investors, the questions to focus on are: what’s the context of use for the AI, what are the outputs and is it independently verifiable, or are you asking the agency to just trust the model?

The session also turned to 503A compounded peptides and GLP-1s. FDA review staff at a July advisory committee raised concerns about the limited evidence of safety and efficacy for several peptides, but the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services appears poised to take an enforcement discretion approach while rulemaking proceeds. Nonetheless, enforcement is reaching companies across the compounding supply chain, from registered suppliers and pharmacies to foreign active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers, and recent warning letters signal FDA is beginning to more closely scrutinize “personalized” GLP-1 formulations.

Finally, the discussion covered the FDA’s expanded Investigational New Drug pilot program, which would pair drug sponsors with qualified research institutes to speed first-in-human trials, and a new effort to bring consistency to the FDA’s rare disease programs, including potential manufacturing flexibility through risk-based chemistry manufacturing control review.

Key Conference Takeaways

Durability is Key in a Bifurcated Market

Deal volume has declined for five straight years, yet leading indicators are improving, and liquidity pressure from limited DPI and lengthening hold periods should open the market to B-plus companies heading into 2027. In the meantime, A-quality assets with clean EBITDA, strong management, organic growth and “revenue you can trust” continue to command buyer attention, while over-leveraged 2019-2021 vintage companies struggle to exit.

People and Process are at the Center of AI Success

Effective AI initiatives fix processes first, assign clinical ownership and set measurable goals; in healthcare technology, lasting value comes from proprietary data, network effects and deep workflow integration, and buyers increasingly expect pricing tied to demonstrable return on investment.

Regulation Adds Friction (Not Roadblocks)

State transaction notice laws may lengthen the time between signing and closing but have not held deals up; challenges to the corporate practice of medicine and friendly physician models are the bigger concern.

RWI is Evolving

Rising rates, wider quote variation and smaller per-carrier limits make early broker engagement (ideally before the letter of intent) more important.

FDA is Engaging with AI and New Pathways

The agency is focused on context of use and output validation for AI, scrutinizing compounded GLP-1s and peptides across the supply chain, and piloting faster routes to first-in-human trials.

Early Detection is an Investment Opportunity

Outdated lung cancer screening criteria and growing imaging partnerships with academic medical centers point to room for investment in detection.