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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

CMS Finalizes Significant Changes To Medicare Provider Enrollment

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The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has published sweeping changes to Medicare enrollment rules that dramatically expand enforcement authority and reporting obligations for all healthcare providers and suppliers. These modifications introduce new grounds for denial and revocation, eliminate previous safeguards, and impose stricter oversight of provider relationships and geographic locations. Organizations must now navigate a complex landscape of retroactive revocations, expanded affiliation disclos

United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Mary Beth Fortugno
Mary Beth Fortugno
Maleaka Guice
Maleaka Guice
Kathryn Moore
Kathryn Moore
Julia Tamulis
Julia Tamulis

On November 9, 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) published the Calendar Year 2027 Home Health Prospective Payment System Final Rule, which further expands CMS’s enrollment enforcement authority and the reporting obligations of enrolled providers and suppliers. Notwithstanding its title, the rule’s enrollment provisions apply to all providers and suppliers.

The changes outlined below are effective on or about January 3, 2027. Despite substantial public comment, CMS finalized nearly all of the provider enrollment provisions from the proposed rule, including several of the most closely watched proposals, with only limited exceptions.

Below, we summarize the key Medicare enrollment changes in the final rule, including those CMS declined to finalize, finalized with modifications, and finalized as proposed.

Highlights from the Final Rule

Not Finalized

  • Denial-Based Revocations. CMS proposed allowing revocation of a provider’s or supplier’s other Medicare enrollments when the triggering enrollment is denied (not just revoked). After commenters noted that denials can occur for innocuous reasons, CMS did not finalize this change.
  • Debt and Payment Suspension Denials. CMS may currently deny enrollment if the enrolling provider or its owners have Medicare debt or are under a Medicare payment suspension. CMS proposed extending these grounds to the provider’s managing employees, managing organizations, and any party with a “business or financial relationship” with the provider. After commenters raised concerns that denials could stem from parties minimally involved in the provider’s business and that the “business or financial relationship” standard was vague and overly broad, CMS did not finalize these proposed changes.

Finalized with Modification

  • Affiliations. Currently, upon CMS request, providers must disclose affiliations with other providers that have “disclosable events,” including affiliations held through their owners, managing employees, and managing organizations. CMS may deny or revoke enrollment if an affiliation poses an undue risk of fraud, waste, or abuse. CMS finalized its proposal to eliminate the five-year lookback period, so affiliations must be reported regardless of when they occurred. CMS also finalized an expanded “affiliation” definition covering any marketing, business, fulfillment, financial, or managerial relationship, “whether direct or indirect,” but dropped the proposed “beneficiary relationship” category after agreeing with commenters that it could reach parties with only minimal dealings with the provider.

Finalized without Modification

  • Universal Retroactive Revocations. Prior to this final rule, certain revocations took effect prospectively, 30 days after CMS mailed notice to the provider. The final rule makes all revocations retroactive to the date of noncompliance. Although many commenters expressed concern about extending retroactive revocations to providers that make technical or minor reporting errors or that reasonably believed they were compliant, CMS finalized this change without modification.
  • New Grounds for Revocation
    • 36-Month Rule. CMS finalized new denial and revocation grounds for hospices, home health agencies (HHAs), and durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) suppliers that circumvent or ignore the 36-month rule. Examples include: (1) failing to report a change in majority ownership, with the buyer operating under the existing enrollment rather than enrolling as a new provider; or (2) using a management agreement or similar arrangement to transfer operational control while deferring a formal sale until the 36-month period expires.
    • Geographic Over-Saturation. CMS may now revoke an enrollment if the provider or supplier is located in a limited geographic area with an excessive number of providers and suppliers (not necessarily of the same type), presenting a high risk of fraud, waste, or abuse. No actual finding of fraud is required. CMS declined to adopt minimum or maximum distance thresholds but explained that it is focused on small areas, such as shared buildings, complexes, city and town blocks, and neighborhoods.
    • Misdemeanor Convictions. CMS may revoke enrollment if the provider or supplier, or any owner, managing employee, managing organization, officer, or director thereof, has been convicted within the past 10 years of a misdemeanor related to sexual assault or financial misconduct that CMS deems detrimental to the best interests of the Medicare program and its beneficiaries. CMS has also updated the definition of “final adverse legal action” to capture such misdemeanor convictions.
  • Changes to Existing Revocation Grounds
    • Abuse of Billing Privileges. CMS removed the four factors it was required to consider when determining whether a provider has a “pattern or practice” of non-compliant billing, explaining that CMS requires maximum flexibility to address all scenarios without the constraints of enumerated criteria. Instead, CMS will evaluate each potential revocation under this standard based on its particular facts and circumstances.
    • False or Misleading Information. CMS expanded this revocation ground to cover false or misleading information submitted by the provider or supplier on any CMS or Medicare enrollment-related form, not just the CMS-855 application. Further, the information need not be submitted to “gain or maintain enrollment” or certified as “true” to lead to revocation.
    • Claims Submission After Revocation. CMS reduced the post-revocation claims submission period from 60 days to 15 days, measured from the date of the revocation letter. Commenters expressed concern that 15 days is insufficient to identify and prepare claims and requested that CMS explain how the 15-day period would apply to skilled nursing facilities, HHAs, and other provider types with specific billing requirements, such as minimum data sets and monthly billing. CMS made no modifications but stated that it will, as appropriate, issue guidance on this matter.

New and Revised Grounds for Denial

    • Program Termination/License Suspension. CMS expanded this existing denial ground to cover license suspensions and state or federal healthcare program terminations involving the provider’s owners, managing employees, and managing organizations—not just the enrolling entity. This ground will also now include voluntary surrenders of licenses in lieu of disciplinary action.
    • Revocation or Denial in Same Suite. This new denial ground is based on a provider sharing a suite or office with another provider whose Medicare enrollment has been revoked or denied—no finding of wrongdoing by the applicant is required. While commenters requested clarification around the meaning of “same suite or office” and other criteria and safe harbors, CMS finalized this ground as proposed.
    • Hospice Medical Directors and Administrators. CMS may now deny enrollment for a hospice if the hospice’s medical director or administrator serves at multiple hospices; is located too far from the facility to perform required functions; or, with respect to a medical director, lacks an active license in the state in which they are practicing. In finalizing the rule, CMS declined to include any thresholds for the number of hospices a medical director or administrator can oversee.
  • Expanded Reapplication Bar. CMS expanded the reapplication bar under 42 C.F.R. § 424.530(f), previously limited to denials for false or misleading information, to allow CMS to impose a bar of up to 10 years for any denial reason. CMS emphasized that both the decision to impose a reapplication bar and its duration remain discretionary.
  • Managing Employee Definition. CMS expanded the definition of “managing employee” to expressly include medical directors, clinical directors, departmental heads, supervising physicians, nursing directors, alternate administrators, and other clinical personnel with managerial control. Although CMS stated in its comment responses that the current definition is broad enough to capture many of these positions, it finalized the changes to eliminate ambiguity and put providers on notice that clinical leadership positions must be reported. Accordingly, CMS stated that it does not intend to delay implementation or provide a grace period before initiating related enforcement actions.
  • Private Equity/REIT Disclosures. CMS will require disclosure of private equity companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) through revisions to Forms CMS-855B, CMS-855S, and CMS-20134. These changes will take time to appear on the applicable forms because the revisions must go through the Paperwork Reduction Act process, which requires a 60-day comment period followed by a 30-day comment period.
  • Temporary Moratoria. CMS expanded its temporary enrollment moratorium authority, which is particularly notable given the active moratoria on the enrollment of new HHAs and hospices. CMS clarified that a moratorium’s effective date is the date on which the moratorium notice is filed for public inspection at the Office of the Federal Register. CMS also expanded the definition of “new” enrollments subject to a moratorium to include reactivation applications and applications from voluntarily terminated providers seeking to re-enter Medicare, not just initial enrollment and change of ownership applications.

Next Steps for Providers and Suppliers

These new and expanded enrollment requirements will be effective on or about January 3, 2027. While next steps will vary by organization, we recommend that providers and suppliers prioritize the following:

  • Audit enrollment records for accuracy, including reporting of clinical personnel under the expanded “managing employee” definition and any reportable party’s newly qualifying misdemeanor conviction within the past 10 years.
  • Implement safeguards to ensure enrollment changes are promptly identified and timely reported to CMS.
  • Reassess affiliation disclosures in light of the expanded definition and removal of the five-year lookback.
  • Review hospice leadership arrangements to confirm that medical directors and administrators do not serve at an excessive number of hospices or sit too far away to perform their duties, and that medical directors hold active state licenses.
  • Assess whether practice locations, including those of acquisition targets, are in limited geographic areas with an excessive number of providers and suppliers.
  • Prioritize enrollment review in transactional diligence.
  • Prepare to report private equity and REIT relationships on the revised enrollment forms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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