California Finalizes Expanded Health Care Transaction Review Regulations

On October 2, 2026, the California Office of Administrative Law approved updated regulations issued by the California Office of Health Care Affordability (OHCA) implementing Assembly Bill 1415 (AB 1415). The changes to the regulations will take effect on November 2, 2026. The updated regulations implement AB 1415's substantial expansion of California's material change transaction review framework and establish detailed filing requirements for private equity groups, hedge funds, management services organizations (MSOs), newly created acquisition entities, and other “noticing entities.” The regulations also address ownership thresholds, MSO-related filing obligations, real estate transactions, and required disclosures.

Because AB 1415's statutory requirements took effect before implementing regulations were finalized, regulated entities have faced uncertainty regarding the scope and application of the expanded filing requirements; the updated regulations resolve many of those questions by establishing more specific filing thresholds, transaction triggers, and disclosure requirements.

Key takeaways

Expanded filing obligations for private equity, hedge funds, and MSOs

The regulations implement AB 1415's expansion of the OHCA review framework to cover a broad range of “noticing entities,” including private equity groups, hedge funds, MSOs, newly created acquisition entities, and certain other entities that own, operate, or control providers. Filing obligations are not triggered merely because an entity falls within one of these categories. Instead, the regulations establish specific thresholds and transaction circumstances that determine whether notice is required. 22 C.C.R. § 97435(b).

New private equity and hedge fund filing triggers

The regulations establish specific filing triggers for transactions involving private equity groups and hedge funds. Most notably, a filing may be required if a transaction results in a private equity group or hedge fund holding 10% or more of the assets, equity, debt, or liabilities of a qualifying health care entity or MSO. The regulations also capture certain transactions involving smaller ownership interests if the investor obtains specified governance, operational, financial, or management rights. These rights include authority to appoint leadership, veto decisions, alter operations, approve indebtedness, manage the entity through management agreements, charge fees, or direct the use of capital or net income. 22 C.C.R. § 97435(c)(9).

Accordingly, parties should evaluate not only ownership percentages, but also governance rights, management arrangements, negative controls, and related contractual rights.

Expanded oversight of MSO arrangements

The regulations also establish transaction triggers specifically directed at MSO structures. Among other circumstances, a filing may be required if:

an MSO begins providing management and administrative support services to a qualifying health care entity;

an MSO provides management and administrative support services to two or more providers that collectively generate at least $10 million in annual California-derived revenue; or

a transaction transfers control, responsibility, or governance of a health care entity. 22 C.C.R. § 97435(c)(10).

These provisions are particularly relevant to physician practice management arrangements and other management-company structures commonly used in jurisdictions that restrict the corporate practice of medicine.

New real estate transaction trigger

The regulations add a filing trigger directed at certain health care real estate transactions. Notice may be required if real estate used in connection with health care services is transferred to an entity other than the entity acquiring the health care entity or its direct parent, and the surviving health care entity will lease or pay rent for the property after the transaction. This provision captures certain sale-leaseback structures involving provider real estate. 22 C.C.R. § 97435(c)(11).

Substantially expanded disclosure requirements

The regulations require substantially more information than many traditional state health care transaction notices. Depending on the transaction, a filing may require:

organizational charts through the ultimate parent entity;

identification of entities and persons with ownership interests of 5% or more;

detailed descriptions of affiliated entities;

valuation analyses and transaction valuation materials;

three years of financial statements;

private equity portfolio information;

debt-to-enterprise-value and debt-to-equity information for certain private equity transactions;

management and governance documents;

investor presentations and board materials supporting the transaction;

certain compensation arrangements tied to the transaction patient or enrollee information by county;

available patient demographic and language data;

employee and staffing information, including information regarding relevant affiliates;

descriptions of existing services and anticipated post-transaction changes; and

support for claimed quality, equity, access, cost, or other public benefits. 22 C.C.R. § 97438(c).

Given the breadth of these requirements, parties should begin gathering information substantially earlier than they may have for prior transactions. These requirements may require coordination among legal, finance, human resources, information technology, compliance, and business teams. Parties should identify data limitations early and determine whether responsive information can be produced in the form requested or whether the filing should explain that particular information is not maintained or reasonably available.

Some requested items may not exist or may not fit the structure of the transaction. For example, an asset acquisition may not produce a new surviving or successor entity with its own pro forma balance sheet. In those circumstances, parties should explain why the requested document is inapplicable and consider providing the closest available responsive information.

Practical implications

Evaluate OHCA applicability early

Parties should evaluate OHCA applicability at the outset of transaction planning rather than after signing. The time required to identify all filing parties, assemble the required information, and prepare a complete notice may materially affect the transaction timeline.

Parties should also plan for supplemental information requests after filing. In addition to transaction documents and financial information, OHCA may seek clarification regarding organizational structure, affiliates, employees, patients, locations, and other operational data. Identifying the internal owners of these data sets before filing can reduce avoidable delays during completeness review.

Physician practice and MSO transactions remain a primary focus

California's framework extends well beyond hospital mergers and traditional provider acquisitions. Physician practice transactions, MSO arrangements, private equity investments, recapitalizations, governance changes, and certain real estate structures may all require an OHCA filing analysis.

Account for OHCA review in transaction timelines

Covered transactions remain subject to a 90-day pre-closing notice requirement. After a complete notice is filed, OHCA generally has 45 days to determine that a CMIR is unnecessary or 60 days to determine that a CMIR should proceed, subject to applicable tolling provisions. 22 C.C.R. § 97440. If OHCA elects to conduct a CMIR, the transaction timeline may extend significantly beyond the initial notice period.

The formal review periods do not begin until OHCA deems the notice complete. Parties should therefore identify every entity that may have an independent filing obligation, coordinate their submissions, and align transaction descriptions, closing dates, organizational information, and other overlapping disclosures. An incomplete or inconsistent submission may delay the start of OHCA's review even if the initial notice was filed at least 90 days before the anticipated closing date.

Conclusion

The approved regulations implement AB 1415's substantial expansion of California's health care transaction review regime and broaden the range of provider transactions, MSO arrangements, investment transactions, and health care real estate structures potentially subject to notice and review. Private equity sponsors, MSOs, physician organizations, provider platforms, and strategic acquirers should assess OHCA implications early in the deal process and incorporate potential review timelines and disclosure obligations into transaction planning.