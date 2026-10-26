FCC Updates TCPA Consent Revocation Rules, Seeks Comment On Further Changes

At its September Open Commission Meeting, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) amended its Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) consent revocation rules to ensure that “consumers have easily accessible ways to revoke consent while streamlining callers’ ability to process revocation requests.” The Report and Order (Order):

Allows callers to treat a revocation request as applying only to the specific category of informational robocalls it was directed to, rather than to all robocalls for which consent was given; Allows callers to designate an exclusive means of revoking consent; Modifies the financial institution fraud alert exemption so that institutions can more easily alert customers to fraudulent activity; and Delegates authority to the FCC’s Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau (CGB) to review the TCPA rules and make them clear and easy to understand.

The FCC also adopted a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) that seeks comment on shortening the time period for honoring consent revocation requests, requiring mandatory two-way functionality for texting, a mandatory “revoke all” method, and the treatment of affiliates for purposes of consent revocation.

The rule amendments adopted in the Order will become effective 30 days after Federal Register publication. Comments on the FNPRM will be due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register, with reply comments due 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Background

The TCPA requires callers to obtain a recipient’s prior express consent before making informational robocalls or robotexts to residential lines, wireless numbers, and certain other lines, unless the call is for an emergency purpose or an exemption applies. In 2015, the FCC clarified that consumers may revoke consent at any time “in any reasonable manner” and are not limited to methods the caller has established.

The FCC’s 2024 TCPA Consent Order adopted 47 C.F.R. § 64.1200(a)(10), under which prior express consent revoked by any reasonable method is “definitively revoked.” Under the FCC’s reading, revoking such consent to one type of robocall revokes consent to all robocalls requiring consent (the “revoke all” requirement). However, the CGB has delayed the effective date of the revoke all provision until January 31, 2027.

Report and Order

Category-specific revocation for informational robocalls

The FCC concluded that the 2024 revoke all requirement “unduly restricts consumers’ ability to receive other wanted calls.” For example, a consumer who opts out of payment reminders would also lose fraud alerts, multi-factor authentication messages, or account security alerts. The FCC decided that a better reading of the TCPA permits consumers to avoid an all-or-nothing revocation, which also addresses some commenters’ concern that a required revoke-all approach could reach legally required communications.

Telemarketing is treated differently. A revocation made in response to a robocall that contains an advertisement or constitutes telemarketing would still revoke consent to all future advertising and telemarketing robocalls from that caller. The FCC also reminded telemarketers that do-not-call requests extend to affiliates the consumer would reasonably expect to be included.

Exclusive means of revocation

The Order also allows callers to designate one or more of the following as the exclusive means to revoke consent, as an alternative to honoring requests made “using any reasonable method”:

an automated, interactive voice or key press-activated opt-out mechanism on a call

a reply text using the standardized words “stop,” “quit,” “end,” “revoke,” “opt out,” “cancel,” or “unsubscribe”

a website or telephone number designated by the caller

To use one of these exclusive means, the caller must “clearly and conspicuously disclose the designated method to revoke consent on the call or in the text.” A text disclosure designating a reply text as the exclusive means to revoke consent can satisfy the TCPA’s disclosure obligation by including at least one of the standardized words listed above in the disclosure message, but the sender must recognize a reply using any of the standardized words as a valid revocation request.

Callers that do not designate a method must still honor consent revocation made by any reasonable means. In the event of litigation, revocation by an unlisted method creates a rebuttable presumption of revocation if the called party can provide evidence of the revocation request. The burden would be on the caller to demonstrate through a totality of the circumstances analysis that the revocation method was not reasonable.

The FCC declined to let callers decide when and how to disclose the designated method or to substitute another agency’s revocation method, such as under debt collection rules. Opt-out mechanisms already required for exempted and prerecorded telemarketing calls, such as under section 64.1200(b)(3), are unaffected.

Expanded fraud alert exemption

The Order allows financial institutions to make exempted fraud alert and similar calls and texts to wireless numbers either provided by the customer or “obtained from a reliable source.” A reliable source is a number:

supplied by a spouse or other family member who is authorized to be on the account

obtained when the customer calls the financial institution

included in records obtained from another financial institution

The FCC encourages using the Reassigned Numbers Database, and the immediate opt-out and three-messages-per-event conditions still apply. The exemption was not extended to other communications or to businesses other than financial institutions.

Plain-language review

The FCC delegated authority to the CGB, in consultation with the Enforcement Bureau, to recast section 64.1200 in plain language. The delegation expressly excludes substantive changes, and the CGB is expected to seek comment through a future Public Notice.

Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

The FNPRM focuses on issues raised in a June 30, 2026, joint letter from the American Bankers Association, the National Consumer Law Center, and ACA International (the Joint Letter).

Timeframe to honor revocations. The FCC asks whether to shorten the ten-business-day maximum to honor a TCPA consent revocation request, such as to the Joint Letter’s proposed seven business days, and whether the deadline should differ for callers that designate an exclusive method.

Two-way texting. The FCC asks whether to eliminate the existing allowance for one-way texting protocols and require text senders to deploy two-way texting protocols that let recipients revoke consent by reply text. Alternatively, the FCC questions whether the requirement should apply only to advertising or telemarketing texts. The FCC also asks about burdens on small entities and schools.

Revoke all method. The FCC asks whether category-specific TCPA consent revocation should be conditioned on offering a method, possibly automated, to revoke consent to all messages, or whether compliance burdens and the risk of inadvertent revocation counsel against it. It also asks whether revocation should apply only to the number for which consent has been revoked rather than all numbers associated with an account, and questions whether treating a customer’s non-response to a clarifying message as a revocation of all consent risks undermining consumer intent.

Affiliates and separate lines of business. The FCC asks whether consent and revocation rules for separate affiliates, lines of business, or divisions need further clarification. It seeks comment on extending the current standard for exempt and telemarketing calls, which provides that affiliates are not included unless the consumer would reasonably expect them to be covered, to all robocalls. It also asks whether to adopt the Joint Letter’s proposed section 64.1200(a)(13), which would treat an affiliate or division as a separate caller if it obtains its own consent and consistently holds itself out as that unit.

Other issues. The FCC also seeks comment on changing the standardized consent revocation word list, eliminating the rebuttable presumption, and permitting next-business-day confirmation calls.

Key takeaways for stakeholders

Informational callers (financial institutions, health care providers, utilities, and other businesses communicating with customers for non-marketing purposes). Callers should consider categorizing messages carefully and continue to monitor the FNPRM record and future FCC actions related to a mandatory “revoke all” method.

Telemarketers and lead generators. The existing opt-out requirements and methods for exempt and advertising/telemarketing calls are unchanged. One opt-out still ends all telemarketing robocalls from that caller. Exempt calls and advertising or telemarketing calls introduced by an artificial or prerecorded voice must still provide the prescribed automated opt-out mechanism for do-not-call requests. The affiliate proposals may be especially relevant to multi-brand and multi-affiliate organizations.

Financial institutions. The reliable source standard broadens the numbers institutions can reach under the fraud alert exemption. Institutions will want to document the source of each number and consider checking the Reassigned Numbers Database.

All callers. Callers that designate an exclusive method must disclose the method on the call or text. Callers that do not designate a method remain subject to the reasonable-means standard and the rebuttable presumption. Any caller relying on the January 31, 2027, waiver date should note that, under the draft, the revised rule would supersede that date once it takes effect.

Next steps

Rule amendments will take effect “30 days after Federal Register publication,” and the FCC will release a Public Notice announcing the specific effective date. Comments and reply comments on the FNPRM will be due 30 and 60 days, respectively, after publication in the Federal Register.

The FNPRM tees up several questions where stakeholders can help clarify operational impacts of the proposed changes, as well as offer insight on the potential scope and nature of regulatory interventions.