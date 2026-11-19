As TCPAWorld readers know the FCC made major changes to its revocation rules last month.

You can read all about the new rule here.

And you should watch this video to understand the impact:

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In addition to the major rule change the Commission also issued an NPRM looking at additional potential changes in the future. These include:

Requiring SMS to include stop notifications (not currently required);

Requiring callers to deploy a “stop all” functionality;

Cutting the deadline to honor a revocation from 10 business days to some lower period;

Requiring two-way texting on all SMS campaigns; and

Issuing rules on the treatment of revocation for affiliates and across business lines.

The R.E.A.C.H. board will be voting next week on proceeding with a comment on these issues and other.

If you’ like to be part of industry’s response to these potential changes please join R.E.A.C.H. ahead of the next member meeting, which is scheduled for November 6, 2026.

Comment Date November 25, 2026 and Reply Due December 28, 2026

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