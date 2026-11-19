VIDEO · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
ON THE CLOCK: FCC Revocation NPRM Officially Hits Fed. Reg.– Comment Date November 25, 2026 And Reply Due December 28, 2026 (Video)
The FCC has published its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on revocation rules in the Federal Register, setting critical deadlines for public comment. The proposed changes could fundamentally alter how businesses handle opt-out requests, including requirements for SMS stop notifications, "stop all" functionality, shortened compliance deadlines, mandatory two-way texting, and new rules for affiliate revocations.
As TCPAWorld readers know the FCC made major changes to its revocation rules last month.
You can read all about the new rule here.
And you should watch this video to understand the impact:
In addition to the major rule change the Commission also issued an NPRM looking at additional potential changes in the future. These include:
- Requiring SMS to include stop notifications (not currently required);
- Requiring callers to deploy a “stop all” functionality;
- Cutting the deadline to honor a revocation from 10 business days to some lower period;
- Requiring two-way texting on all SMS campaigns; and
- Issuing rules on the treatment of revocation for affiliates and across business lines.
The R.E.A.C.H. board will be voting next week on proceeding with a comment on these issues and other.
If you’ like to be part of industry’s response to these potential changes please join R.E.A.C.H. ahead of the next member meeting, which is scheduled for November 6, 2026.
Comment Date November 25, 2026 and Reply Due December 28, 2026
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