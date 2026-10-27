Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

FRB Vice Chair For Supervision Bowman Announces Five-Region Supervisory Structure And Further Regulatory Reforms

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Contributor
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader is a global law firm trusted by clients to deliver on complex, high-stakes...

View firm profile
Explore more from Hogan Lovells Cadwalader

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman has announced a major restructuring of the Federal Reserve's supervisory function into five regional divisions, moving away from the current twelve Reserve Bank district model. The reorganization aims to address accountability concerns identified in the Silicon Valley Bank failure review, while Bowman also previewed significant changes to regulatory thresholds, the large bank tailoring framework, and supervisory ratings.

United StatesFinance and Banking
Daniel Meade
Daniel Meade
Author LinkedIn connections

On October 6, 2026, Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman delivered a speech at the Community Banking Research Conference in St. Louis outlining the next phase of the Federal Reserve’s regulatory and supervisory reforms. The most significant announcement was an organizational change: the Federal Reserve will begin realigning its supervisory function into five regions, rather than the current alignment along the twelve Reserve Bank districts, with a regional leader accountable for supervisory activity in each region. Vice Chair Bowman also previewed further changes to regulatory thresholds and the large bank tailoring framework, while discussing ongoing work on supervisory ratings and community bank regulation.

A new structure for supervision

Vice Chair Bowman linked the reorganization to concerns identified in the Starling Advisory Group’s preliminary independent review of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure. As she described it, the existing structure separates responsibility for supervision at the Vice Chair for Supervision level from its execution by the Reserve Banks. A proliferation of committees has further complicated decision making, delayed action and obscured accountability.

The new structure, informed by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors’ regional approach, will follow state boundaries rather than Reserve Bank District boundaries. Each regional leader will be accountable for all supervisory activity within the region. Existing Reserve Bank locations will continue to support the supervisory function, and examiners will remain in those locations and continue supervising their current banks.

Bowman expects the changes to improve coordination with state and federal regulators, simplify leadership and promote consistent supervision. For supervised institutions, the practical significance will depend on how the new structure changes escalation, decision making and coordination across examination teams.

Updating thresholds and tailoring

Bowman also announced that the Board will consider proposals later this year to update fixed-dollar asset thresholds for inflation and economic growth and introduce a mechanism for adjustments every five years. Her rationale is that static thresholds can cease to reflect the policy judgments underlying them, imposing requirements that are no longer appropriately calibrated.

She pointed to the July proposal to modernize Regulation O as an example of this work. According to Bowman, the insider lending regulation has not been comprehensively updated since 1979, and its original transaction limits now impose administrative burdens beyond what is necessary for safety and soundness.

Separately, the FRB will consider broader changes to supervisory portfolios defined by asset size and to the large bank tailoring framework. Bowman questioned the continued suitability of the $10 billion community bank threshold, particularly where a bank’s growth places a straightforward business model into a supervisory tier designed for more complex institutions. She favors expanding community bank treatment for institutions engaged in traditional relationship banking, while recognizing that a bank’s activities and risk profile could justify movement in either direction. The speech provides no replacement threshold or specific changes to the large bank categories.

Financial risk and supervisory ratings

A recurring theme was supervision focused on risks capable of producing material financial harm. Vice Bowman described the Statement of Supervisory Operating Principles as the starting point for a cultural change, supported by examiner training, outreach and structural reforms. Examiners are expected to identify material vulnerabilities early, exercise reasoned judgment and take proportionate action.

Vice Chair Bowman also emphasized that supervisory expectations should be clear and communicated in advance. She cited the publication of LISCC examination manuals and community bank third-party risk-management guidance as steps toward greater transparency.

The agencies and state regulators, working through the FFIEC, are moving toward finalizing revisions to CAMELS. Bowman described the proposal as clarifying rating components and their contribution to composite ratings, with greater emphasis on material financial risks. In particular, the Management component would no longer singularly drive the composite rating. These remain proposed revisions; the speech does not announce a final CAMELS framework.

Additional community bank priorities

Bowman reviewed completed initiatives, including reducing the community bank leverage ratio to 8 percent and eliminating the Novel Activities Supervision Program. She then identified three areas requiring further work.

First, she criticized the Federal Reserve’s bank merger competitive analysis for understating competition from credit unions, nonbank lenders, farm credit institutions and branchless banks, especially in rural and underserved markets. Second, she called for more concrete support for de novo formation through clearer approval standards, reasonable processing timelines and conditional approvals where appropriate. Third, she highlighted the FFIEC’s December 2025 request for information on streamlining call reports. The speech does not announce new merger standards, binding application deadlines or final reporting changes.

Final thoughts

The speech moves Vice Chair Bowman’s reform agenda into the organization of supervision itself. Its significance extends beyond community banks, given the planned changes to supervisory leadership and the large bank tailoring framework. Institutions should watch for the forthcoming threshold and tailoring proposals and the details of the regional realignment. Whether the reforms produce more consistent and timely supervision will turn on their implementation. Vice Chair Bowman’s stated objective remains risk-focused oversight supported by strong capital and liquidity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

SEC Advances “Responsible Retailization” Through A Potential Accredited Investor Exam And Potential Regulated Fund Reforms

On September 30, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued two rule proposals and five notices aimed at expanding investors’ access to private markets. The package would add ways to qualify as an accredited investor, including passing a new exam administered by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), broaden performance-based compensation and modernize regulated funds, including interval funds and business development companies (BDCs).
United StatesFinance and Banking
Proskauer Rose LLP
Proskauer Rose LLP
Article

New NYSE Delisting Rules: What Microcap Companies Need To Know About The $0.25 Minimum Trading Price

The SEC has approved new NYSE and NYSE American listing rules establishing a $0.25 minimum trading price, effective July 1, 2027. A single closing price below this threshold triggers immediate trading suspension and delisting proceedings with no cure period. Companies trading at low share prices must act now during the transition period to implement reverse stock splits and establish monitoring procedures before this hard floor takes effect.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Bevilacqua
Bevilacqua
Article

The Financing Problem Behind the AI Infrastructure Boom: What Lenders and Sponsors Need to Watch

As AI infrastructure spending surges toward $697 billion in 2026, hyperscalers and compute providers are increasingly turning to debt, structured financing, and GPU-backed collateral to fund expansion. While demand projections remain bullish, a critical timing gap is emerging between capital deployment and cash flow generation, creating significant risks for lenders, sponsors, and operators across the ecosystem.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Riveron
Riveron
Article

SEC Issues “Innovation Exemption” To Facilitate Trading Of Tokenized NMS Stock

The SEC has issued a groundbreaking Innovation Exemption allowing tokenized securities venues to facilitate trading of tokenized NMS stocks using automated market makers and liquidity pools. This temporary five-year exemption from exchange and dealer registration requirements establishes conditions for permissioned blockchain-based trading while granting public companies a 30-day window to object to third-party tokenization of their securities.
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

The SEC’s Proposed “Regulation Crypto Assets” Provides A New Framework For Regulatory Clarity

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed Regulation Crypto Assets, introducing two new exemptions from registration requirements and a safe harbor provision for investment contracts involving crypto assets. How will these tailored frameworks—the Startup Exemption for offerings up to $5M and the Fundraising Exemption for larger capital raises—reshape the regulatory landscape for digital asset issuers while preserving investor protections?
United StatesFinance and Banking
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

SEC And CFTC Open Door To Tokenized Markets After Clarity Fails To Advance

The SEC and CFTC have issued coordinated regulatory relief measures that significantly advance crypto-based trading infrastructure in US markets, bypassing Congressional gridlock on the CLARITY Act. These orders establish new frameworks for tokenized securities venues and passive software providers, potentially reshaping how digital assets are traded and accessed in regulated markets.
United StatesFinance and Banking
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Basel III Endgame Evolution: Banking Agencies Propose Major Capital Overhaul (Again)

On March 19, 2026, the federal banking agencies issued a package of proposed changes to the regulatory capital requirements for banking institutions of all sizes, from the largest GSIBs and super-regional banks to community banks (the “Proposed Rules”). This package of proposals is a second full attempt at implementing the 2017 “Basel III Endgame” international framework—following the agencies’ initial package of proposals in July 2023 (the “2023 NPR”)—to better reflect credit, trading and operational risk in the calculation of minimum regulatory capital ratios.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Article

HRSA Announces Updated 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program, Limited To Drugs Subject To A Maximum Fair Price (MFP) For 2026 And 2027

The Health Resources and Services Administration has announced a revised 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program for drugs subject to Medicare's Maximum Fair Price, expanding eligibility to manufacturers with selected drugs for 2026 and 2027. The program introduces new data requirements, dispute resolution mechanisms, and stricter compliance monitoring while addressing stakeholder concerns about administrative burden and program integrity.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

The Next Chapter Of Digital Accessibility: FCC Seeks Input On Modernizing Its Rules

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public feedback on modernizing its accessibility framework to address rapid changes in consumer technology. The draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking examines whether existing rules keep pace with today's communications marketplace or inadvertently hinder innovation in accessibility solutions.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

HRSA Announces Updated 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program, Limited To Drugs Subject To A Maximum Fair Price (MFP) For 2026 And 2027

The Health Resources and Services Administration has announced a revised 340B Rebate Model Pilot Program for drugs subject to Medicare's Maximum Fair Price, expanding eligibility to manufacturers with selected drugs for 2026 and 2027. The program introduces new data requirements, dispute resolution mechanisms, and stricter compliance monitoring while addressing stakeholder concerns about administrative burden and program integrity.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

New York City Rent Freeze Faces Legal Challenge As Court Considers Landlords’ Claims

Landlords of rent stabilized buildings in New York City have filed a lawsuit challenging the rent freeze passed by the Rent Guidelines Board, questioning the Board's independence and data integrity. With operating costs rising 31% over five years while the Board voted 7-1 for a freeze affecting 1 million apartments, the case raises critical questions about the balance between tenant protection and landlord viability.
United StatesReal Estate and Construction
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

The Death Of CLARITY Gives Rise To Some SEC Certainty

The SEC has issued a groundbreaking Innovation Exemption order that creates a five-year regulatory framework for trading tokenized versions of major U.S. exchange-listed stocks. This temporary relief exempts certain digital asset venues and liquidity providers from traditional securities regulations, establishing permissioned environments for on-chain secondary markets while maintaining investor protections.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

Quorum: Boardroom Insights Into Governance, M&A, And Securities Law – September 2026

This September 2026 edition of Quorum examines critical developments in corporate governance, M&A transactions, and securities regulation, including Delaware Court decisions on strategic investor rights and control group standards, new SEC guidance on beneficial ownership reporting, and Supreme Court rulings on disgorgement remedies. The newsletter also analyzes FTC perspectives on vertical mergers in defense sectors and provides comprehensive updates on the SEC's 2026 regulatory agenda under Chairman Atkin
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Article

IRS Proposes New Nondiscrimination Requirement As A Condition Of Federal Tax-exempt Status For Private Schools

The Treasury Department and IRS have proposed new regulations that would establish an explicit racial nondiscrimination requirement for private schools seeking federal tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3). These proposed rules go beyond existing law by prohibiting all forms of racial discrimination in education regardless of intent, legality, or purpose, potentially affecting admissions policies, scholarship programs, and other school-administered initiatives.
United StatesTax
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader
Hogan Lovells Cadwalader