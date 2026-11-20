Key Takeaways

The 2026 Association of National Advertiser’ annual Masters of Advertising Law Conference brought to light the most pressing issues facing in-house counsel of retailers and e-tailers, among them AI’s role (and risk) in advertising, pricing practices and auto-renewals.

Regulators, led by the FTC, have signaled that algorithmic pricing and digital auto-renewal practices will be enforcement priorities. Meanwhile, state legislations are introducing their own AI governance laws, creating a patchwork of similar, but not identical, enforcement thresholds and targets.

Brands should continue to comply with state requirements with the understanding that federal preemption efforts remain unsettled. Effective risk management often comes down to effective document, so ensuring your documentation and processes are compliant and up to date is an important, actionable step.

In-house counsel, regulators, and outside advertising lawyers met in Huntington Beach, California, November 2-4, 2026, for the Association of National Advertisers’ annual Masters of Advertising Law Conference. The sessions covered a lot of ground, but the message from nearly every panel was the same: advertising risk is growing in volume and complexity, and the government enforcers and private plaintiffs testing that risk are not slowing down. Below are five takeaways for brands and their marketing and legal teams.

1. AI in Advertising: Opportunity and Risk

Generative AI lets a small team produce thousands of ad variants in an afternoon, but fundamental principles of advertising law still apply, just as they did in the analog world. An ad is still judged by what it conveys and whether the advertiser had a reasonable basis for it, not by who (or what) drafted it. A hallucinated “clinically proven” claim is treated as any other claim case. “But AI did it!” is no defense. Just the same, an AI-generated “customer” giving a first-person testimonial runs afoul of both the Endorsement Guides and the FTC’s Consumer Reviews Rule.

Panelists also stressed risks that come from outside the company. Bad actors and opportunistic competitors can now use AI to mimic brands at scale through lookalike storefronts, synthetic endorsements and deepfake spokespeople. In 2025, consumers filed more than one million impostor-scam reports with the FTC and reported losses of nearly $3.5 billion.

And brands that create their own AI-generated mascots or spokescharacters may create unintended risks. A work with no human author is not copyrightable, as the Copyright Office has concluded that prompts alone generally do not establish authorship, and the Supreme Court declined review of a case presenting that question (Thaler v. Perlmutter) in March 2026. That leaves trademark, right-of-publicity and contract tools carrying more of the load.

Meanwhile, the state-law patchwork is growing. New York’s synthetic-performer disclosure law (GBL § 396-b) took effect June 9, 2026, with penalties of $1,000 for a first violation and $5,000 for each subsequent violation. California’s SB 1050, signed September 16, 2026, takes effect January 1, 2027, and requires prescribed disclosure language when an ad prominently features a synthetic performer. That is in addition to California’s existing digital-replica protections. And Pennsylvania’s Senate Bill 806 (now Act 99), signed just last month, will require clear and conspicuous disclosures whenever content that is modified or generated using AI may create a false consumer impression about the advertised goods or services.

Federal preemption efforts, including the December 2025 executive order targeting state AI laws, remain unsettled, so brands should keep complying with state requirements. Practical steps include risk-tiered human review, mapping every objective claim to substantiation, clearing likenesses and voices, and actively monitoring for third-party misuse of brand assets.

An In-House Perspective “Treat the chatbot as an advertising channel, not only as a technology or privacy project. A customer service tool can make product advertising claims, and those claims face the same advertising law scrutiny. The same compliance fundamentals apply.” –Angela Pelaez, Director Corporate Counsel, Mattress Firm

2. Pricing Practices Under the Microscope

Algorithmic and personalized pricing has moved to the center of regulators’ attention. On August 19, 2026, the FTC proposed an enforcement policy statement on personalized pricing. The statement concedes that the Commission cannot prohibit personalized pricing outright, but it pledges aggressive enforcement against deceptive or unfair practices, such as presenting a data-driven price as a standard discount or hiding the fact that prices are being personalized. The comment period closed September 26, 2026, with more than 4,500 submissions. And late last month, the FTC launched an inquiry by ordering nine companies to provide detailed information that will support a study of how companies use personal data to price their products and services.

The states are moving even faster. New York’s Algorithmic Pricing Disclosure Act took effect November 10, 2025, and requires the statement “THIS PRICE WAS SET BY AN ALGORITHM USING YOUR PERSONAL DATA.” A First Amendment challenge to the law failed and is now on appeal. And New York is far from alone. More than 40 personalized-pricing bills were introduced in over 25 states in 2026.

Pricing-transparency laws also continue to multiply: the FTC’s Fees Rule for live-event tickets and short-term lodging, California’s hidden-fee and transparent-pricing statutes, and New York City’s proposed all-in pricing rule. A September 2026 ruling in FTC v. Ticketmaster held that disclosing the full price before purchase does not cure an initial deceptive price, and recent resolutions include the FTC’s $35 million settlement with Hopper and a $100 million resolution with FleetCor and its CEO over charging undisclosed fees while using fuel cards. The safest course is to advertise the all-in price from the first display and to be able to explain how any personalized price was set.

3. Digital Subscriptions and Auto-Renewal Laws

The law governing subscriptions is changing quickly. The Eighth Circuit vacated the FTC’s “click-to-cancel” amendments in July 2025, and the FTC restarted rulemaking with an advance notice of proposed rulemaking in March 2026. The vacatur did not amount to deregulation. ROSCA and Section 5 enforcement continues, most visibly through Amazon’s $2.5 billion Prime settlement. Twenty-nine states now have automatic-renewal laws. California’s amended law, which applies to contracts entered, amended or extended on or after July 1, 2025, requires separate affirmative consent, same-medium online cancellation and advance notice of price changes. New York City has enacted the first municipal click-to-cancel rule, which took effect October 1, 2026.

Panelists also flagged a new problem: agentic commerce. When an AI shopping agent signs up, accepts a retention offer, or cancels on a consumer’s behalf, do disclosures and consent delivered to the agent satisfy laws written for human consumers? The answer is unclear. And while federal legislation introduced in July 2026 may ultimately address the question, currently no legislative answer exists. Companies should regularly audit enrollment and cancellation flows, consider requiring human confirmation of any cart containing an auto-renewal or free-trial offer, and accept authenticated agent cancellations through every channel a consumer could use to enroll.

4. FTC Enforcement Is Very Much Alive

As the foregoing suggests, anyone who expected the current administration to usher in a dormant FTC has been proven wrong. The Consumer Reviews Rule, which supports civil penalties of up to $53,088 per violation, was slow to start but has gained momentum. The agency sent warning letters to ten companies in December 2025, and later issued final orders followed against TruHeight (a $4 million partially suspended judgment, for statements about the company’s supplements’ ability to boost growth in children) and Publishing.com ($1.5 million, for misleading statements about how much income the company’s services could generate). DOJ and the Illinois Attorney General have also sued Premium Home Service for allegedly creating more than 15,000 fake profiles offering five-star reviews, which diluted real customers’ one-star reviews.

The FTC’s focus has moved beyond obviously fabricated reviews to the systems, incentives and relationships through which reviews are solicited, filtered and displayed. AI-washing enforcement has continued across administrations, including the Air AI settlement in March 2026 for false claims about the income that the platform could generate and August 2026 final orders against Cox Media Group and two partner firms for exaggerating the capabilities of an AI “smart listening” advertising platform.

And the FTC has shown that it will not hesitate to join forces with state attorneys general, even including blue-state AGs. The FTC/California/Utah complaint against Hims & Hers shows as much. Abroad, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority can now impose penalties of up to 10% of global turnover directly. Enforcement is no longer about disclosures alone. Regulators are scrutinizing interface design, conversion funnels and retention flows as well.

5. The In-House Advertising Lawyer’s Job Has Never Been Harder

A fireside chat moderated by Benesch’s Johanes Maliza, with in-house leaders from The J.M. Smucker Company and Mattress Firm, began with a familiar scene. Marketing needs an answer by the end of the day, the claim is not fully substantiated, the campaign is already in production, and a draft motion to dismiss is sitting in the inbox. In-house counsel are expected to manage substantiation, competitor comparison charts, NAD and Lanham Act challenges, class-action exposure, AI governance, and distributor claims outside their direct control, all without slowing the business down.

That panel and others featuring in-house advertising counsel described a shift from asking “is this claim permissible?” to asking “what is the cost-benefit of a claim that will likely be challenged?” They also emphasized getting legal involved before creative is finalized, building a documentation record that will hold up in litigation, and having a plan for the first 24 to 72 hours after a competitor challenge.

Some in-house counsel noted that agentic AI may make traditional pre-approval workflows inadequate. And while 87% of general counsel now report using generative AI, a 2026 survey found that 83% of in-house legal leaders cannot measure whether their AI spending is working. Building AI review processes now requires attention to ABA Formal Opinion 512 and to the privilege lessons of United States v. Heppner.

An In-House Perspective “Build rapport, ask questions, and make yourself genuinely available while the campaign is being developed.” –Angela Pelaez, Director Corporate Counsel, Mattress Firm

Looking Ahead

The common thread is that advertising compliance is now a matter of process design. Effective risk management depends on documented review, careful vendor and agency contracting, and close coordination among marketing, product and legal teams. Benesch’s advertising and marketing attorneys are available to help clients assess these developments and build defensible practices.