Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

California’s AI Boom Has A Real Estate Problem: Where Does All The New Power Infrastructure Go?

Nossaman LLP
Explore more from Nossaman LLP

California's rapid expansion of data centers to support AI and other technologies has created an unexpected challenge: finding suitable locations for the massive electrical infrastructure needed to power these facilities. While the California Independent System Operator has approved new processes to accelerate connections for large electricity users, the real estate and right-of-way issues surrounding substations, transmission lines...

United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Bradford B. Kuhn
Bradford B. Kuhn
Author LinkedIn connections

Like most of the United States, California is experiencing significant growth in data centers and other large users of electricity. The California Energy Commission reports that California already has more than 200 active data centers and expects their electricity demand to increase substantially over the coming years. To address this heightened demand and the delays in delivering sufficient energy to power these facilities, last week the California Independent System Operator approved a new process designed to accelerate connections for these large customers.

Most of the attention understandably focuses on where those data centers are located. But there is another question that receives far less attention: where will all the infrastructure needed to deliver that electricity go? Data centers can require new substations, transmission lines, distribution facilities, and related infrastructure. That means easements, access, utility relocations, acquisitions, and, in some cases, eminent domain. For utilities and public agencies, the challenge is not simply identifying an engineering solution. It is identifying a solution that can be built on a realistic schedule. A proposed transmission alignment may look straightforward on a map but become significantly more complicated when it crosses developed commercial property, environmentally sensitive land or parcels with conflicting future development plans. For a data-center developer, obtaining land-use approvals and financing the facility may be only part of the equation. If sufficient electrical service requires substantial off-site infrastructure, the timing and real estate requirements for that infrastructure can become critical to the project schedule.

This is where early coordination matters. The utility, developer, engineers and right-of-way professionals should be asking the real estate questions while alternatives still exist—not after an alignment has effectively been locked in. What property rights are actually needed? Are there title or access problems? Can the facilities co-exist with existing or planned development? Are there particularly difficult parcels along the route? Could a relatively small design change materially reduce acquisition costs or property impacts? These problems are much easier to solve while a project still has flexibility.

California’s growing demand for electricity is usually discussed as an energy issue. Increasingly, it is also a real estate and right-of-way issue. And as California builds the infrastructure needed to power AI, data centers, electrification and economic growth, finding the power may be only half the challenge. The other half may be finding a place to put the infrastructure that delivers it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

DOE’s AFFO Announces Intent To Award Up To $60 Million For Innovative Chemical, Fuel, And Fertilizer Technologies

The U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels and Feedstocks Office plans to award up to $60 million for projects that expand domestic energy production through innovative chemicals, fertilizers, fuels, and feedstock technologies. The funding opportunity will focus on three key areas: biointermediate depots, refinery integration with alternative feedstocks, and hydrogen/natural gas blending pilot sites. Applications are expected to open in November 2026 for research, development, and scale-up projects l
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Bergeson & Campbell
Bergeson & Campbell
Article

Texas Gov. Abbott Directs Data Center Audit; ERCOT Pauses Interconnection Process In Response

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed state regulators to conduct a comprehensive audit of data center projects seeking grid access, while ERCOT has paused its Batch Zero interconnection process. This regulatory shift introduces immediate uncertainty for developers regarding timelines, financing, and project approvals, signaling that political engagement has become as critical as securing land and power in the Texas data center market.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight
Article

President Trump Signs Legislation Enacting Phased Elimination Of Federal Tax Credits For New Clean Energy Projects; Directs Treasury To "Strictly Enforce" Credit Termination For Solar And Wind Facilities

The Act restores the ITC eligibility of qualified fuel cell property that begins construction after 2025. Under the IRA, qualified fuel cell property was required to have begun construction prior to 2025 in order to be eligible for the ITC.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
Article

California Enacts Seven Data Center Bills, Effective January 1, 2027: New Tariff, Entitlement, And Disclosure Rules For Hyperscalers, Developers, And Power Producers

California Governor Newsom signed seven data center bills into law on September 21, 2026, establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework that takes effect January 1, 2027. These bills create new tariff regimes administered by the California Public Utilities Commission, impose extensive reporting requirements on data center operators, and establish water disclosure mandates and CEQA treatment protocols.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

More Rigs Than A Year Ago, Higher Costs, And Service Prices That Haven’t Caught Up

Oilfield service firms responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey for the third quarter of 2026 reported substantially broader increases in input costs than in the prices they received. The input-cost index was 60.4, compared with a prices-received index of 16.3. Each index represents the percentage of respondents reporting an increase minus the percentage reporting a decrease.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

DOE Seeks Public Comment On Bulk-Power System Executive Order

The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking public input on implementing Executive Order 14421, which grants sweeping authority to restrict foreign-produced electric equipment in the nation's bulk-power system. With broad implications for utilities, manufacturers, and energy infrastructure projects, stakeholders have until October 9, 2026, to shape regulations that could fundamentally alter supply chains and equipment procurement across the electric grid.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight