On November 18, 2026, West Virginia filed separate lawsuits in the U.S. District Courts for the District of Columbia and the District of New Jersey challenging geographic restrictions on renewable energy credit (REC) eligibility under each state’s renewable portfolio standard (RPS) programs. The lawsuits follow a similar challenge West Virginia filed against Pennsylvania’s program in September 2026. These challenges pose a potential threat to aspects of each state’s RPS and REC programs, which could in turn impact REC markets and ratepayers.

Key Takeaways

West Virginia has filed three federal lawsuits challenging geographic restrictions on renewable energy credit (REC) eligibility in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia.

in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. The cases could have significant implications for renewable energy markets. A court decision requiring states to expand REC eligibility could impact REC supply and value, affecting the economics of renewable energy development.

A court decision requiring states to expand REC eligibility could impact REC supply and value, affecting the economics of renewable energy development. The litigation raises broader questions about how states can promote local renewable energy development. Although courts have previously upheld certain geographic restrictions on REC eligibility, successful challenges could force states to rethink how they incentivize in-state renewable energy projects.

Analysis

West Virginia alleges that the programs violate the dormant Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution by restricting REC eligibility based on the location of generating facilities or their connections to specified electricity distribution or transmission systems. The D.C. and New Jersey lawsuits challenge restrictions on solar RECs (SRECs), while the Pennsylvania lawsuit also challenges restrictions on Tier II credits from energy resources such as waste coal, hydropower, and municipal solid waste. According to the complaints, these restrictions disadvantage out-of-state generators, including those in West Virginia, that would otherwise be able to sell RECs into these markets. West Virginia seeks declaratory and injunctive relief to remove the challenged restrictions and expand access to the affected REC markets.

Courts have previously rejected certain dormant Commerce Clause challenges to state RPS programs. In 2017, the Second Circuit upheld Connecticut’s program, which based REC eligibility on connections to the regional transmission grid rather than state borders. Other challenges have seen some success and led to changes in state renewable energy programs. For example, Massachusetts modified its geographic restrictions on long-term renewable energy contracts following litigation filed in 2010. The outcome of the current challenges will depend on the specifics of the challenged eligibility requirements, the justifications offered by the states, and the availability of less discriminatory alternatives.

The lawsuits follow several recent legal challenges to state energy and climate programs, including New York’s and Vermont’s Climate Superfund laws and California’s climate disclosure requirements. Separately, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on October 5, 2026, in Suncor Energy v. County Commissioners of Boulder County, concerning whether federal law precludes state-law climate damages claims brought by the City of Boulder and Boulder County, Colorado.

Renewable energy developers, REC buyers and sellers, utilities, and other market participants should monitor these cases. If West Virginia prevails in any of its challenges, states may be forced to rework REC eligibility in their programs and may seek alternative routes to incentivize in-state renewable energy development.