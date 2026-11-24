On Nov. 18, 2026, the New York Department of Public Service (DPS) Staff released its white paper in Case 26-E-0335, the Nuclear Reliability Backbone proceeding of the Public Service Commission (Commission). The paper sets out Staff’s recommendations on how New York should pursue a cost-effective path to new, advanced nuclear generation. It builds on the stakeholder comments and an Oct. 5, 2026, technical conference that DPS Staff convened under the Commission’s June 11, 2026, order.

Background: New York’s 8.4 GW Nuclear Reliability Backbone and NYPA’s 1 GW Project

In her 2026 State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul called for a Nuclear Reliability Backbone and directed the Commission to facilitate a cost-effective pathway to 4 GW of new advanced nuclear energy. That followed her June 2025 directive to the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to develop and construct a separate advanced nuclear plant of at least 1 GW in upstate New York. Together, the two initiatives total 5 GW of new nuclear power, which, combined with the existing 3.4 GW fleet, would form an 8.4 GW “backbone” of clean, reliable, firm, 24×7, 365 energy, along with the transmission needed to deliver it.

According to the white paper, when the State’s grid model was allowed to include new nuclear power, it chose 5 GW. That reduced the need ro construct 20 GW of additional renewable energy and 3 GW of new transmission while still allowing the State to meet its climate change goals. The 2025 State Energy Plan estimated that by including nuclear, the benefits of the energy system would outweigh its costs by $28–$31 billion by 2040, while the 2026 NY Advanced Nuclear Policy Options Paper estimated the public cost of supporting 5 GW of new nuclear at roughly $15.4 to $23.9 billion over the first 25 years of operation.

While the white paper describes large light-water reactors as the most mature technology option, it still notes a high level of project risks. The paper also notes that while U.S. Department of Energy debt may cover up to 80% of the capital cost of initial projects, it would still leave an equity requirement of at least 20%, or roughly $2 billion for a GW-scale project.

NYPA is advancing its 1 GW project on a parallel track. On Nov. 12, 2026, NYPA announced that it had qualified 10 developers from 21 responses to its request for qualifications: six for both large-scale and small modular reactors, and four for small modular reactors only. Staff expects NYPA’s process to inform the design of the State’s pre-qualification process.

DPS Staff’s Five Recommendations: Revenue Support, Pre-Qualification, and Procurement for Advanced Nuclear

DPS Staff makes five recommendations. It asks the Commission to (1) adopt the 8.4 GW Nuclear Reliability Backbone, with a target of 5 GW of new advanced nuclear and determine that State support is justified. It also asks the Commission to direct DPS and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to (2) develop a revenue support mechanism, (3) create an eligibility and pre-qualification process, (4) establish a competitive open-book negotiation process, and (5) develop a Procurement Framework and file an Implementation Plan for the Commission’s consideration.

Staff states that no single mechanism would address all barriers to deployment and that ratepayers should not bear the full cost of support. It proposes revenue support that pays out only once a project is operating, alongside State equity, limited State sharing of cost-overrun risk, and support before a final investment decision. Staff does not consider a sole State equity stake viable and is silent on the question of utility ownership.

For procurement, Staff proposes pre-qualification followed by competitive open-book negotiations rather than a traditional request for proposals. Its proposed eligibility standards cover new advanced nuclear only, projects of at least 250 MW, and in-state projects in New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) Zones A-F. Staff considers it premature to set a specific pipeline or sequencing strategy.

Next Steps for Advanced Nuclear in New York: Commission Action and NYSERDA’s Master Plan

The white paper is a Staff recommendation that is now subject to stakeholder feedback. If the Commission proceeds, DPS and NYSERDA would develop an Implementation Plan for the Commission to approve, and the pre-qualification process would open after the Commission acts.

Separately, NYSERDA and DPS co-authored the State’s Advanced Nuclear Master Plan, which Gov. Hochul announced on Nov. 18. The 30-point plan draws on 12 studies and addresses commercial viability, siting, community partnerships, State regulatory processes, workforce readiness, and supply chain capacity. NYSERDA will host a public webinar on the Master Plan on Jan. 13.

*Special thanks to Legislative Specialist Olivia Sheffer for contributing to this blog post.