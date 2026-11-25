Key Takeaways:

Energy storage offers automotive manufacturers and suppliers a potential outlet for underused EV battery capacity, as demand from utilities, the grid, and data centers continues to grow.

Pivoting from EVs to energy storage requires more than retooling manufacturing lines. Companies should assess existing incentives and financing arrangements, § 48E tax credit requirements, supply-chain restrictions, and contract terms before committing capacity.

Energy storage creates distinct warranty, operational, and product liability risks, particularly around long-term battery performance, project delays, data center service requirements, cybersecurity, and fire and environmental exposure. Companies should structure contracts, insurance, and liability protections accordingly.

The automotive industry prepared for an electric vehicle (EV) future that has not yet come to fruition. In 2024, forecasters projected that EVs would account for 46% to 50% of U.S. passenger vehicle sales by 2030; more recent projections put that figure at just 20% to 24%.1 At the same time, demand for energy storage systems (ESS) is surging, driven by utility and grid needs and, increasingly, by the power demands of data centers and the artificial intelligence (AI) economy. A growing number of EV manufacturers and suppliers are now redirecting underused battery capacity toward stationary energy storage. The opportunity is real, but so are the risks: storage is a different business, with different customers, contract structures, and liability exposures. This article outlines the key incentive, contract, warranty, and product liability issues that in-house legal and business leaders should address before making the pivot from EV to ESS.

Why EV Battery Manufacturers Are Pivoting to Energy Storage Systems

EVs reached a record 10.6% share of U.S. new-vehicle sales in the third quarter of 2025, as buyers rushed to claim expiring federal incentives.2 That share then fell to roughly 5.8% in the first half of 2026, reflecting federal policy changes and rising production costs.34 Although third-quarter 2026 sales reached their highest volume in a year,5 few in the industry expect a near-term return to the growth curves that justified recent EV capacity investments.

The energy storage market offers a timely outlet for idle EV capacity. According to a September 1, 2026 report from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the market is growing 32% year-over-year.6 The U.S. installed a record 18.9 GWh of battery storage in the second quarter of 2026.7 At least eight major battery plants in the U.S. are being retooled for energy storage.8

Major automakers are already moving. Ford and GM have both entered the energy storage market.9 Ford Energy recently announcing a five-year framework agreement with EDF power solutions North America for up to 20 GWh of battery energy storage systems.10 For suppliers, these moves signal both a new customer base and a new competitive landscape.

Energy Storage Tax Credits, Financing, and Incentive Clawback Risks

Many EV lines were financed with state and local incentives, federal loans, and joint venture capital, often tied expressly to vehicle programs. Before redirecting a line to energy storage, companies should review those governing documents to confirm that the new use is permitted, that any job-creation, investment, and production commitments can still be met, and whether lender, agency, or joint venture partner consents or amendments are needed to avoid clawbacks or covenant defaults. Approaching grantors and lenders early, with a plan that preserves headcount and investment, generally puts a company in a stronger position than seeking relief after a milestone has been missed.

Federal tax rules add another layer of complexity, particularly for customers that depend on the energy storage tax credit. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act added new definitions of “prohibited foreign entity” and “material assistance” to the Internal Revenue Code and bars the § 48E investment credit for energy storage technology that includes disqualifying material assistance from such an entity.11 For energy storage, a project fails the test if less than 55% of its manufactured-product costs are free of prohibited foreign entity content for construction beginning in 2026, rising to 75% for construction beginning after 2029.12 Interim IRS guidance issued in February 2026, Notice 2026-15, allows taxpayers to rely on existing safe harbor tables or signed supplier certifications to make that calculation, as discussed in Foley’s prior client alert. It also confirms that a license with a covered foreign entity entered into or modified on or after July 4, 2025 can disqualify a project from the credit.13 Proposed regulations and new safe harbor tables are still to come, so the rules may change during a multi-year supply term. Because storage developers and their financiers often rely on that credit, foreign-entity compliance is not just a tax issue; it is a commercial term that can determine whether a supplier wins the business. Manufacturers that license battery technology, or source materials and components, from foreign parties should review those arrangements before extending them to storage products. They also should expect customers to demand supply-chain certifications, documentation and cooperation covenants, and indemnities for lost credits.

Energy Storage Contracts, Performance Warranties, and Product Liability

Moving from EVs to stationary storage is not just about retooling. It also means moving into a different commercial model, with different customers, risk allocation, and performance expectations. Supply terms built for vehicle programs rarely fit without significant revision. Data center customers, in particular, may procure storage directly, through developers and integrators, or through utility and power purchase arrangements, and the supplier’s obligations will often be shaped by contacts to which it is not a party.

Offtake structure. Storage offtake looks different from a vehicle supply program, where volumes typically follow an OEM’s production schedule and releases. Suppliers of energy storage components should consider minimum-volume or take-or-pay commitments, price adjustment mechanisms for commodity and tariff changes, and schedule relief when a customer’s own permitting or interconnection delays push out delivery dates.

Data center requirements. Data center owners and operators commonly impose uptime, availability, and service-level commitments on their vendors, and may seek to flow those commitments down to storage suppliers through system integrators. Suppliers should resist open-ended service-level credits tied to the customer’s own uptime obligations, define their performance commitments at the equipment level, and expect requests for site-specific safety certifications, on-site service response times, and spare-parts commitments. Because storage systems are frequently monitored and updated remotely, suppliers also should expect cybersecurity, data-access, and confidentiality requirements, and should address in the contract who owns and may use system operating data.

Project delay and cancellation risk. Energy storage demand is more exposed to external factors than automotive supply. Fire codes, local permitting, and utility interconnection queues all affect project timing. Local opposition to data centers, a growing source of storage demand, is also mounting. Data Center Watch reports that local opposition blocked or delayed at least 75 data center projects worth about $130 billion in the first quarter of 202614 and another 45 projects worth about $68 billion in the second quarter.15 Not every delayed data center project includes energy storage, but each delay can ripple through the supply chain. Supply contracts should specifically address cancellation and suspension rights, termination charges, and who bears the cost of warehousing finished product when a customer’s project is delayed.

Warrantyexposure. Standard automotive warranty terms are often a poor fit for storage. Stationary systems may be expected to cycle frequently, often daily, operate continuously, and endure site-specific environmental conditions. Buyers commonly seek long-term commitments on capacity retention, round-trip efficiency, and availability, often with serial-defect remedies and obligations to augment capacity as cells degrade. These obligations can run a decade or more, and much of the risk sits in system integration and operating conditions rather than in the cell itself. Suppliers should tie warranty coverage to defined duty cycles, temperature limits, and access to monitoring data; cap aggregate warranty liability; and align upstream cell and component warranties with downstream commitments so the supplier is not left holding the gap.

Product liability and fire risk. Product liability is always a significant concern for automotive suppliers, but the economic and legal stakes may be greater for energy storage, where large volumes of cells are concentrated at a single site. A single thermal event at a battery installation can damage a significant share of the cells on site, cause government-supervised environmental cleanup, and prompt negligence, nuisance, and other claims from neighboring residents and businesses. As a result, exposure can extend well beyond the value of the product. Suppliers should revisit their insurance programs, indemnity and limitation-of-liability provisions, and compliance with applicable safety standards and fire codes before entering the market.

A Hedge, Not a Replacement

Energy storage can keep EV-era plants productive, but it is a competitive market subject to rapidly shifting demand. Even as overall installations hit records, utility-scale installations fell 8% year-over-year as key markets became saturated.16 Domestic producers’ advantages also rest on tax and trade policies that may change. The strongest hedge is flexibility: plants, contracts, and licenses that allow capacity to shift between vehicle and storage products as demand moves.

Before committing manufacturing capacity to energy storage, stakeholders should ask:

Do our joint venture, incentive, loan, and license documents permit the change, and what consents are required?

Do our technology licenses and supply chain allow customers to claim the § 48E credit, and are we prepared to certify and stand behind that compliance?

Are customer commitments firm enough to support the investment, and who bears the risk of project delays?

For data center customers, have we limited flow-down of uptime and service-level commitments, and address cybersecurity, remote access, and data rights?

Are our insurance coverage, indemnities, and liability caps calibrated to the fire and environmental risks of large-scale storage?

Have we priced and reserved for long-term performance warranties under realistic operating conditions?

Can our plants, contracts, and licenses shift capacity back to vehicle programs if EV demand recovers?

Companies that treat the move from EVs to energy storage as a legal and commercial restructuring, not merely a retooling, will be best positioned to capture the opportunity while managing the risks inherent to the transition.

Footnotes

1. Rajat Shrestha et al., For the US EV Market, a More Turbulent Road Lies Ahead, World Res. Inst. (Apr. 14, 2026), https://www.wri.org/insights/us-state-of-electric-vehicles.

2. EV Market Stabilizes in Q2, as New Entries Help Slow Sharp Sales Decline, Cox Auto. (July 2026), https://www.coxautoinc.com/insights/q2-2026-ev-sales-report-commentary.

3. Id.

4. Shrestha et al., supra note 1.

5. EV Sales in the U.S. Continue to Rise: Q3 2026 Hits Highest Volume in a Year, Cox Auto. (Oct. 12, 2026), https://www.coxautoinc.com/insights/q3-2026-ev-sales-report-commentary.

6. Press Release, Solar Energy Indus. Ass’n, REPORT: U.S. Adds 10 GWh of New Energy Storage Capacity in First Quarter, Marking Largest Q1 on Record (May 21, 2026), https://seia.org/news/largest-q1-on-record-for-energy-storage.

7. Press Release,Wood Mackenzie, U.S. Energy Storage Market Posts Record 18.9 GWh in Q2 as Longer-Duration Systems Drive Growth (Sept. 22, 2026), https://www.woodmac.com/press-releases/u.s.-energy-storage-market-posts-record-18.9-gwh-in-q2-as-longer-duration-systems-drive-growth.

8. Joann Muller, Automakers, Suppliers Seek Growth in AI Data Centers, Defense, Axios (May 20, 2026), https://www.axios.com/2026/05/20/automakers-suppliers-growth-ai-defense.

9. Automakers Ford and GM Jump into Energy Storage, Competing with Tesla, CNBC (Jan. 15, 2026), https://www.cnbc.com/2026/01/15/ford-gm-tesla-energy-storage.html.

10. Press Release,Ford Energy, Ford Energy and EDF power solutions North America Announce Five-Year Framework Agreement for Up to 20 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (May 18, 2026), https://www.fordenergy.com/newsroom/ford-energy-edf.

11. 26 U.S.C. §§ 48E, 7701(a)(51)–(52) (as amended by One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Pub. L. No. 119-21 (2025)).

12. Id. § 7701(a)(52).

13. I.R.S. Notice 2026-15, 2026-11 I.R.B. 658; see also I.R.S. News Release IR-2026-23 (Feb. 12, 2026).

14. Q1 2026: Data Center Watch Report, Data Ctr. Watch (2026), https://www.datacenterwatch.org/q1-2026.

15. Q2 2026: Data Center Watch Report, Data Ctr. Watch (2026), https://www.datacenterwatch.org/q2-2026.