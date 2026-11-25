Battery energy storage systems (“BESS”) have become an increasingly vital part of New York’s electric grid. They charge when power is cheap or plentiful, including surplus solar and wind output, and discharge when demand peaks or generation falls short. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (“NYSERDA”) credits battery storage with making New York’s grid more flexible, efficient, and resilient.

On June 20, 2024, the New York State Public Service Commission adopted an updated goal of deploying 6,000 megawatts (6 GW) of energy storage statewide by 2030—enough to power between 4.5 million and 6 million average homes. The order authorized programs for 4,700 megawatts of new capacity (3,000 MW large-scale, 1,500 MW commercial and community, and 200 MW residential); the balance of the goal comprises roughly 1,300 MW already procured or under contract. NYSERDA estimates that this build-out will reduce projected future statewide electric-system costs by nearly $2 billion.

BESS development is proceeding alongside ongoing local concerns about safety and environmental impacts. This past September, NYSERDA announced awards for eight bulk energy storage projects, including two in the Bronx and two in Suffolk County. The 950 MW awarded would, by NYSERDA’s account, more than double the utility-scale storage now operating statewide.

NYSERDA’s announcement touts the awards as showing New York’s commitment to “locally produced clean energy,” but BESS can pose environmental risks. A May 2023 fire at NextEra Energy’s East Hampton battery facility was followed by the detection of perfluoropropionic acid (PFPrA) in nearby drinking-water wells. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s (“NYDEC’s”) preliminary analysis pointed to the facility’s Novec 1230 fire-suppression agent mixing with firefighting water, not the batteries themselves. Early this past October, NextEra suspended operations at its East Hampton and Montauk facilities, which use the same agent, pending its removal.

These developments illustrate the tension between statewide energy policy and municipal land-use authority. That tension is increasing; according to media reports, nearly 100 municipalities had adopted BESS moratoria by early 2026.

Recently, a Westchester County Supreme Court decision, In the Matter of the Application of Yorktown ESS, LLC v. Town of Yorktown Zoning Board of Appeals, No. 58158/2026 (July 16, 2026), addressed a central question municipalities and BESS developers face when attempting to develop a BESS site: when the latter seeks a use variance, does the application face the traditional unnecessary-hardship standard or the more flexible standard governing public-utility infrastructure? The court held that the public-utility standard applies. In doing so, it provides a sense, at least for now, of how municipalities and BESS developers should approach BESS site development.

The Public Utility Variance Standard

Ordinarily, applicants seeking a use variance for their real estate project under Town Law § 267-b(2)(b) must establish unnecessary hardship, as do those seeking ones under Village Law § 7-712-b(2) and General City Law § 81-b(3). An applicant must show that, for each permitted use in a district, it cannot realize a reasonable return, the hardship is unique, the variance will not alter the essential character of the neighborhood, and the hardship was not self-created.

For the last five decades, courts have evaluated variances for public-utility infrastructure projects under a different standard, commonly known as the Public Utility Variance Standard (“PUVS”). In Matter of Consolidated Edison Co. of New York v. Hoffman, 43 N.Y.2d 598, 611 (1978), the Court of Appeals explained that a utility seeking to modify an existing facility must demonstrate that the modification is a public necessity required to render safe and adequate service and that compelling reasons, economic or otherwise, make the site more feasible than alternatives. The court also stated that where the intrusion or burden on the community is minimal, the required showing should be correspondingly reduced. Notably, Hoffman involved modification of an existing power plant, a proposed cooling tower at Con Edison’s Indian Point Unit 2 in Buchanan, not the siting of an entirely new facility.

A decade and a half later, the Court of Appeals applied the public-utility framework to the siting of a new cellular telephone facility, holding that a cellular provider is a public utility for zoning purposes. In Matter of Cellular Telephone Co. v. Rosenberg, 82 N.Y.2d 364 (1993), the court reinforced the Hoffman court’s view that a zoning board may not exclude a utility—even a non-traditional, competitive one—from a community when the utility demonstrates a need for its facilities.

Appellate Division decisions have addressed the limits of a utility’s site-selection discretion. In Matter of United Water New Rochelle, Inc. v. Zoning Board of Appeals of Town of Eastchester, 254 A.D.2d 490 (2d Dep’t 1998), the Second Department granted a use variance for a proposed water facility after finding public necessity, compelling economic reasons, and minimal community impact. Conversely, in a pre-Hoffman decision, Matter of Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. v. City of Fulton, 8 A.D.2d 523 (4th Dep’t 1959), the Fourth Department reversed an order directing issuance of a building permit for an electrical substation in a residential district because the utility had not shown that its chosen site was reasonably necessary or that less disruptive alternatives were unavailable.

More recently, the Third Department applied the public-utility variance framework to a proposed solar facility in Matter of Freepoint Solar LLC v. Town of Athens Zoning Board of Appeals, 234 A.D.3d 127 (3d Dep’t 2024). Although the petitioner was a private developer, the court applied the PUVS and held that the project established public necessity and compelling reasons for the proposed location, particularly because interconnection capacity was unavailable at alternative locations. The court did not separately analyze entity status and applied the reduced-showing principle because the project would have minimal community impact, a conclusion reinforced by the unanimous State Environmental Quality Review Act (“SEQRA”) negative declaration. The court directed the Town of Athens Zoning Board of Appeals (“ZBA”) to grant the variance.

Yorktown ESS asks whether battery storage is public-utility infrastructure

In Yorktown ESS, LLC, the developer challenged the denial of a use variance for a five-megawatt BESS facility in Yorktown. When the developer began the zoning process in April 2024, Tier 2 BESS facilities, the larger-capacity category under Yorktown’s code, were permitted subject to special use permit and site plan approval. Yorktown subsequently adopted a moratorium, Local Law 10-2024, in October 2024, while the developer’s application was pending.

In May 2025, over objections from the Westchester County and Town Planning Boards, Yorktown enacted Local Law 10-2025, which created a town-wide ban on Tier 2 BESS facilities. After the Building Inspector deemed the project prohibited in July 2025, the developer sought a use variance.

The developer submitted an interconnection agreement with Con Edison, a hosting-capacity map, a Coordinated Electric System Interconnection Review (CESIR) study, and technical, environmental, and safety materials. It argued that the PUVS governed. The ZBA applied the traditional unnecessary hardship standard under Town Law § 267-b and, in January 2026, denied the variance. Yorktown argued that the developer is not a public utility, thus the PUVS does not apply.

On Article 78 review, the Supreme Court annulled the determination, holding that the proposed BESS facility qualified as a public-utility use for zoning purposes and that the PUVS, rather than the traditional hardship test, was mandatory. The court emphasized the facility’s role in storing and dispatching electricity, supporting grid reliability and renewable-energy deployment, and reducing peaker-plant emissions.

The court also cited the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and the Public Service Commission’s Energy Storage Orders as expressly recognizing BESS facilities as “integral components of the State’s regulated electric-utility framework, further confirming that such facilities constitute public-utility infrastructure under New York zoning law.” In the court’s eyes, the hosting-capacity map and CESIR study supported the conclusion that the proposed location was tied to available distribution-system capacity, rather than merely the developer’s commercial preference.

Additionally, the court treated the classification of the proposed use as a legal question governed by precedent, rather than a discretionary determination entitled to deference to the ZBA. Notably, the court’s test is functional. It appears to ask what the facility does and why it must be sited in the owner’s desired location, and not whether the owner sells power to customers or is rate-regulated. The court dismissed Yorktown’s contrary position as resting on “distinctions that New York courts have repeatedly rejected,” without elaboration.

Equally of note was the court’s remedy. The court did not approve the project or find that the developer had satisfied the PUVS. It annulled the ZBA’s determination and remanded the application for a new determination under the PUVS, directing the ZBA not to apply Town Law § 267-b on remand. It further denied mandamus without prejudice.

Yorktown has appealed the decision.

The upshot of Yorktown ESS for BESS site developers and municipalities

For developers, Yorktown ESS provides a significant legal pathway when a municipality prohibits a proposed BESS facility. A developer must still demonstrate public necessity and compelling reasons supporting the proposed location. In practice, the siting prong is often easier to satisfy, as developers rarely propose storage where interconnection capacity is unavailable. Freepoint and Niagara Mohawk underscore the importance of a credible, site-specific record addressing interconnection capacity and alternatives. Developers should also expect public-utility status itself to be contested, as it is on appeal in Yorktown ESS.

Developers should not, however, treat the PUVS as a license to disregard local concerns. Even with a favorable legal standard, every hearing, adjournment, and Article 78 petition adds cost and delay. Developers who overreach with their plans invite more of both. Because the showing required under the PUVS is reduced where the burden on the community is minimal, reasonable mitigation, such as screening, setbacks, noise controls, and emergency-response planning, is not merely a courtesy. These mitigation efforts can strengthen a developer’s case before a zoning board, much as the unanimous SEQRA negative declaration did in Freepoint.

Municipalities, for their part, should reconsider outright prohibitions. After Yorktown ESS, a ban may simply move the dispute to a use variance proceeding under a more flexible standard. A municipality that defends a ban in court but loses will have spent taxpayer money without stopping the project, which its leaders could be held to account for in future elections.

A more practical strategy is to identify appropriate zoning districts where BESS facilities can be considered through site plan review and special use permits, subject to clearly stated, reasonable conditions. Yorktown’s own code once did that before the town replaced special use review with a ban.

Those conditions may address setbacks, screening, noise, visual impacts, fire safety documentation, and coordination with local emergency services, including demonstrated fire department response times. Requirements should address legitimate, site-specific concerns, but not operate as a pretext for prohibiting the use. NYSERDA’s battery energy storage guidebook and model local law offer a starting point.

Municipalities might draw inspiration from wireless infrastructure disputes in which they negotiated improvements—such as less visible equipment placement where technically feasible—rather than pursuing litigation that may result in an unconditional approval. BESS sites offer less flexibility because interconnection dictates location, but screening, sound attenuation, and similar measures remain negotiable.

Yorktown ESS did not address the validity of moratoria on BESS sites or of Yorktown’s ban. Municipalities considering either strategy should recognize that enacting one might buy them a year or two to draft regulations, but both are short-term pauses and not long-term solutions.

Ultimately, Yorktown ESS does not eliminate municipal zoning authority over or guarantee approval of BESS projects. But a zoning ban is now unlikely to end a BESS site proposal without a contest over necessity and siting.

The Second Department’s ruling on Yorktown’s appeal will determine how far Yorktown ESS reaches. Until then, developers should build a strong record when seeking approval of a BESS project without overplaying their hand, while municipalities should trade prohibitions on BESS projects for meaningful conditions.