Dividing A Grandfathered Trust Without Tax Cost: Lessons From PLR 202641001

Families change. Dynasty trusts set up by one generation may stop fitting the family that inherits them. Over time, grandchildren and great-grandchildren can end up wanting very different things from the same pool of assets. In PLR 202641001, released October 9, 2026, the IRS approved a trustee’s plan to split a long-standing family trust into three equal trusts. It concluded that the division would not trigger generation-skipping transfer (GST), income, or gift tax consequences.

The Facts

The trust was irrevocable before September 25, 1985, and nothing was added to it after that date, so it is grandfathered from the GST tax. After the death of the settlor’s child, the trust must pay all income to the grandchild. The trustee may also distribute principal to any of the settlor’s issue for their maintenance, support, and education. Because the three great-grandchildren had different investment goals and distribution priorities, the trustee proposed splitting the trust into three equal trusts that would otherwise keep the original terms. The trustee would fund the new trusts pro-rata under a state decanting-style division statute.

The Rulings

GST exemption preserved. Reg. § 26.2601-1(b)(4)(i)(D) protects grandfathered status when a modification does not shift beneficial interests to a lower generation and does not extend the vesting period. Example 5 of the regulation approves a similar per-family split. The IRS found that both conditions were met here.

Reg. § 26.2601-1(b)(4)(i)(D) protects grandfathered status when a modification does not shift beneficial interests to a lower generation and does not extend the vesting period. Example 5 of the regulation approves a similar per-family split. The IRS found that both conditions were met here. No gain or loss. The IRS relied on Rev. Rul. 56-437 (conversion of a joint tenancy in stock to a tenancy in common to eliminate the survivorship feature and the partition of a joint tenancy in stock are not sales or exchanges) and Rev. Rul. 69-486 (pro rata division of trust assets is not a sale or exchange) and concluded that the proposed division would not result in the recognition of income, gain or loss under §§ 61, 661, 662, and 1001.

The IRS relied on Rev. Rul. 56-437 (conversion of a joint tenancy in stock to a tenancy in common to eliminate the survivorship feature and the partition of a joint tenancy in stock are not sales or exchanges) and Rev. Rul. 69-486 (pro rata division of trust assets is not a sale or exchange) and concluded that the proposed division would not result in the recognition of income, gain or loss under §§ 61, 661, 662, and 1001. No gift. The beneficiaries’ interests have the same value before and after the division.

The beneficiaries’ interests have the same value before and after the division. Carryover basis and holding periods apply under §§ 1015 and 1223(2).

apply under §§ 1015 and 1223(2). Separate taxpayers. Because no contributions were made after March 1, 1984, the § 643(f) multiple-trust rule did not apply, and the resulting trusts after the division would be separate taxpayers for income tax purposes.

Why It Matters

This ruling continues the IRS’s consistent approach to dividing grandfathered trusts. Three features of the plan were critical: (i) The division was pro rata; (ii) Beneficial interests stayed substantially equal; (iii) each new trust also gave the settlor’s other issue the same interests they had before. Practitioners should note that the GST regulations’ safe harbors apply only to GST status, not to gift or income tax, so each tax needs its own analysis. Practitioners should also note that the rulings depend on the division being valid under state law.

Conclusion

For trustees managing legacy trusts with diverging family branches, PLR 202641001 provides a dependable model: divide pro rata, keep the terms intact, avoid shifting interests to lower generations, and comply with state law.