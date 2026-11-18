Brian Lucareli, director of Foley Private Client Services (PCS) and co-chair of the Family Offices team, sits down with Jason Kohout, partner and co-chair of Foley’s Family Offices team, for a 10-minute interview on recent trends and developments in philanthropy and charitable planning.

During the session, Jason discusses changes affecting charitable giving, the growing use of appreciated assets and closely held stock in charitable planning, and renewed interest in charitable remainder trusts. He also addresses the increasing focus on donor intent and the use of gift and grant agreements to help ensure charitable funds are used as intended. Jason concludes with observations on evolving approaches to philanthropy, including more entrepreneurial giving strategies and the changing regulatory environment for charitable organizations.