Sports investing is no longer just for billionaires. A recent Wall Street Journal article highlights the growing opportunities for family offices and other investors to invest in professional sports without buying an entire team.

The numbers are impressive. Jerry Buss bought the Los Angeles Lakers for $67.5 million in 1979. Those assets later sold at a $10 billion valuation – an absolute slam dunk!

But the article also highlights an important estate planning issue. It notes that 173 billionaire families own interests in sports franchises and that many may not be well positioned to maintain family control because of complicated ownership structures. The Buss family itself ultimately ended up in a legal battle over whether to sell its remaining interest in the Lakers.

As sports investments become more accessible, the estate plan should be part of the investment plan. If an investment is intended to stay in the family, owners should think about who will control it in the next generation and what happens if family members do not agree about whether to hold or sell.

A winning investment is good, but a winning investment that successfully passes to the next generation is great. Just make sure your estate plan is part of the game plan. Go team!