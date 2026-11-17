ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Want To Own A Piece Of The Team? Don’t Forget The Estate Plan
Jones Walker LLP
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Family offices and investors now have unprecedented opportunities to invest in professional sports franchises without purchasing entire teams, but many billionaire families who own these assets face estate planning challenges due to complicated ownership structures. As sports investments become more accessible and valuable, proper succession planning becomes critical to ensure these assets successfully transfer to the next generation without family disputes or forced sales.
Sports investing is no longer just for billionaires. A recent Wall Street Journal article highlights the growing opportunities for family offices and other investors to invest in professional sports without buying an entire team.
The numbers are impressive. Jerry Buss bought the Los Angeles Lakers for $67.5 million in 1979. Those assets later sold at a $10 billion valuation – an absolute slam dunk!
But the article also highlights an important estate planning issue. It notes that 173 billionaire families own interests in sports franchises and that many may not be well positioned to maintain family control because of complicated ownership structures. The Buss family itself ultimately ended up in a legal battle over whether to sell its remaining interest in the Lakers.
As sports investments become more accessible, the estate plan should be part of the investment plan. If an investment is intended to stay in the family, owners should think about who will control it in the next generation and what happens if family members do not agree about whether to hold or sell.
A winning investment is good, but a winning investment that successfully passes to the next generation is great. Just make sure your estate plan is part of the game plan. Go team!
As founding families move on, a lot of money will be put to work by investors as excited by making a bundle as they are by the thrill of victory.
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