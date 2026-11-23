The Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate in the November 2026 midterm elections, which brings new uncertainty to federal estate and gift tax planning.

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, the federal estate and gift tax basic exclusion amount rose to $15 million per individual ($30 million for a married couple) starting in 2026. The exclusion amount is indexed for inflation and will increase to $15.48 million per individual ($30.96 million for a married couple) in 2027. The 40% tax rate still applies to transfers above the basic exclusion amount.

The election does not change the law, and no reduction in the basic exclusion amount is scheduled. However, Democrats have historically favored lowering the exclusion, and they will control both chambers starting in January 2027 and for the rest of President Trump’s presidency. A significant reduction is the change most relevant to estate planning, which could happen if there are enough votes to override a likely presidential veto. Without the 2025 legislation, the exemption under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 would have “sunset” at the start of 2026, falling to about half its current level.

For people who can afford it, a lifetime gift made now can lock in the current exemption. It also moves the gifted assets, and all their future growth, out of the donor’s taxable estate. For example, a properly structured $15 million gift to an irrevocable trust for one’s spouse, children or grandchildren could be made free of federal gift tax. Large gifts are not right for everyone, though. Donors give up ownership and control, so they must weigh their own future financial, lifestyle and liquidity needs. Gifted assets also keep the donor’s income tax basis instead of receiving a stepped-up basis at death, and the resulting capital gains tax on a sale of the gifted assets will offset some of the estate tax savings. New York residents should also keep in mind that the state generally adds gifts made within three years of death back into the New York taxable estate.

The midterm elections give clients a good reason to review their existing estate plans and decide whether they still work or need revisions. For those with estates valued well in excess of the current exemption amounts, lifetime gifts using the current exemption may be the best way to preserve wealth for future generations. Either way, waiting until Congress actually cuts the lifetime exemption may mean losing opportunities that are available today.