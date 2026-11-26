Overview

The litigation saga over the limited partner exception to self-employment tax continues, with the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit refusing a full-court review of its decision in Sirius Solutions LLLP (now K. Alain LLLP). This development reinforces a growing trend among courts requiring partnerships to closely examine their partners’ roles when determining whether they are a partner for self-employment tax purposes.

In depth

Background

A Fifth Circuit panel first issued an opinion on January 16, 2026, fully supporting the taxpayer’s argument that a limited partner for self-employment tax purposes is one who meets the requirements of a limited partner under state law. However, after the government asked the Court to reconsider its opinion, there was a significant turn of events.

On August 12, 2026, the same three-judge panel withdrew its opinion and substituted it with a drastically different analysis and decision, holding that a limited partner is one who has no significant role in managing or running the business. The taxpayer subsequently requested review of the substituted opinion by the entire Fifth Circuit. The Court declined to revisit the issue in an October 30 order. In the denial, the Court noted that none of the circuit judges requested that the Court be polled to consider the request, meaning no judge felt there was a need to consider the request.

The latest development suggests a deepening trend, now evidenced by at least two circuit courts and the US Tax Court, that courts must consider the facts and circumstances of a partnership and its partners when deciding whether someone is a limited partner for self-employment tax purposes under Section 1402(a)(13) of the Internal Revenue Code. On September 17, 2026, the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Soroban Capital Partners LP, following a Tax Court decision in favor of the government’s view and in line with a series of prior Tax Court decisions, affirmed the holding that a functional analysis is required to determine whether someone is a limited partner. Under the Second Circuit’s view of the test, a limited partner is one who has limited liability and who does not run, manage, or otherwise exert control or managerial authority over the partnership. The Second Circuit looks to the person’s role and activity in the business to determine whether the partner is more akin to a passive investor. Soroban Capital Partners LP was pending when the Fifth Circuit issued its substituted opinion. In its opinion, the Second Circuit stated that it saw “little daylight” between the tests articulated by the Fifth Circuit and Tax Court (and its own view) as to whether someone is a passive investor. The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit in Denham Capital Management LP on appeal from the Tax Court is also considering the issue; oral argument was held in February and a decision follows next.

What this means for partnerships

The latest development from the Fifth Circuit weakens an argument that solely rests on whether the partner is a limited partner under state law (a view that no court currently accepts). For partnerships in either the Fifth or Second Circuit, a facts and circumstances test looking at the activities of each partner is the law. While the tests articulated by the circuits are not the same, they both require a close analysis of what the partner does for the business. For partnerships outside those circuits, the Tax Court will apply its functional analysis test. While it is unclear how other circuits will address the issue, we expect they will look to the Fifth and Second Circuits for guidance. Other similar cases are pending in the administrative process and in the Tax Court and there is reason to believe a case may reach the US Supreme Court given the importance of nationwide consistency and the variances emerging because of a growing number of circuits speaking on the issue.

Through the various opinions, the Tax Court and the Fifth and Second Circuits have articulated a range of factors to determine if someone is a limited partner for self-employment tax purposes. Thus, partnerships should work with their tax counsel to closely consider the roles and activities of their partners no matter where they are located when taking a position under Section 1402(a)(13).