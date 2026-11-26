The Bottom Line: This Has Fuel

The immediate risk is not simply that Sen. Ron Wyden has released an aggressive data center tax discussion draft. Washington sees aggressive tax proposals all the time. The risk is that this one now sits at the intersection of affordability politics, local backlash, federal revenue pressure and bipartisan discomfort with data center tax incentives. Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee and the incoming chair in 2027, released the draft with Leader Schumer and Sens. Bennet and Warren, signaling that this is not a one-off messaging exercise.

That matters because the draft would do more than tweak the Internal Revenue Code. It would impose a new federal excise tax on gross receipts from data center services and strip data center investments of several generally available tax incentives, including bonus depreciation, Opportunity Zone benefits, private REIT treatment and the research credit. The full package may not become law as drafted, but the more immediate risk is that pieces of it, especially the incentive carveouts, become politically easy targets.

The odds have moved for reasons that should make data center operators, developers, investors and hyperscale customers pay attention now:

The politics are no longer theoretical. Candidates who ran against data centers won in Ohio, Texas and South Carolina, and local anti-data-center measures overwhelmingly prevailed.

Candidates who ran against data centers won in Ohio, Texas and South Carolina, and local anti-data-center measures overwhelmingly prevailed. The issue has crossed party lines. Sens. Moreno and Hawley have introduced bills targeting data center incentives, giving Democrats potential Republican entry points even if the Wyden excise tax proves too large a lift in the immediate term.

Sens. Moreno and Hawley have introduced bills targeting data center incentives, giving Democrats potential Republican entry points even if the Wyden excise tax proves too large a lift in the immediate term. The money is too tempting to ignore. Sen. Warner’s narrower proposal to deny bonus depreciation to AI data centers is estimated to raise $29.9 billion over 10 years.

Sen. Warner’s narrower proposal to deny bonus depreciation to AI data centers is estimated to raise $29.9 billion over 10 years. The White House already sees the heat. The Administration’s expanded Ratepayer Protection Pledge shows that data center power costs have become a political problem that policymakers believe must be answered.

The Administration’s expanded Ratepayer Protection Pledge shows that data center power costs have become a political problem that policymakers believe must be answered. The 2028 campaign starts now. If the 120th Congress stalls, the Wyden draft can still define the Democratic tax platform heading into a presidential cycle in which unified Democratic control is a serious possibility.

This Is No Longer Just Messaging

The question is not whether the Wyden draft is the exact bill that reaches the President’s desk. It is whether enough political fuel now exists to move some version of a federal data center tax hike. On that question, the evidence is increasingly difficult to dismiss—voters rewarded the message, affordability politics give it staying power, the next Congress will have new priorities and bipartisan proposals already point toward cutting back data center tax benefits.

The Ballot Box Just Changed the Risk Calculus

Data centers were not an abstract policy issue in the midterms. They were on the ballot, and they lost in striking fashion. NBC News exit polls found that large majorities nationally and in every Senate battleground NBC broke out were opposed to a data center being built in their community across urban, suburban and rural areas. Local ballot measures pointed the same way: according to Ballotpedia, voters favored limiting data center development in 52 of the 53 local measures decided as of mid-November, including Edgewater, Florida (77% in favor of prohibiting new data centers) and Alhambra, California (84% in favor of a ban). Winning candidates also ran on the issue, including Sherrod Brown in Ohio, Gina Hinojosa in Texas and Annie Andrews in South Carolina.

Affordability Gives the Issue Staying Power

The anti-data-center message lands because it plugs directly into cost-of-living politics. CBS News’ preliminary exit polls found that 89% of voters called the cost of living a crucial or major factor in choosing a candidate. Electricity bills are a visible part of that story. Residential electricity prices have risen more than 10% since 2024, according to Energy Information Administration data cited by Reuters. As long as voters connect data center energy demand with higher utility bills, tax writers will have a politically attractive reason to ask whether federal tax benefits are worth keeping.

The Next Congress Will Be Looking for Fights Like This

The 120th Congress will not simply pick up where the last one left off. It will bring a wave of new voices, including significant turnover on the tax-writing committees, especially in the House. The House Ways and Means Committee is losing several of its most senior members, leaving at least a dozen expected openings and triggering a major reshuffle of subcommittee leadership. The next four Democrats in seniority after Ranking Member Neal are Reps. Linda Sánchez, Terri Sewell, Suzan DelBene and Judy Chu, and several have already touched data center policy in some form.

DelBene has taken the most tax-specific position so far: she co-led a bipartisan October letter to Treasury on Meta’s research credit claims and is a cosponsor of Rep. McDonald Rivet’s bonus depreciation/Opportunity Zones bill. Sewell has cosponsored the AI Data Center Moratorium Act, which would pause construction of large AI data centers until federal safeguards are in place, although she has said she is not “anti-AI.” Sánchez signed on to a broad letter in September 2026 calling for responsible data center development, and Chu publicly supported a ballot measure to prevent data center development in Monterey Park, California.

That turnover matters. In the midst of major change, House Democrats are discussing term limits for committee leaders, and committee and subcommittee chairs will face pressure to respond to the issues that drove the election. Data centers are now among the most visible topics on Capitol Hill, and the tax-writing committees are unlikely to sit out the debate.

The Bipartisan Overlap Is Already Visible

Democrats will not have a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. But if they hold 55 or 56 seats once Alaska is called, they would need only four or five Republicans to move bipartisan legislation. On data center tax policy, the building blocks for that kind of coalition already exist. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has introduced the RECLAIM Act, which would impose a 100% tax on state and local incentives received by large AI data centers while denying them federal incentives. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has introduced the No Tax Breaks for Data Centers Act, which would exclude data centers from Opportunity Zone benefits and tracks an approach House Democrats have also embraced.

The House has its own incentive-focused vehicle. Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI) has introduced a measure with 32 Democratic cosponsors that would bar data centers above 50 megawatts from bonus depreciation and from qualifying as opportunity zone property. That matters because opportunity zone exclusion is common to both the Hawley and Wyden proposals. If lawmakers look for a lowest-common-denominator package, the first target may be less a sweeping excise tax than a politically defensible rollback of tax preferences.

The revenue story also gives the issue staying power. The Congressional Budget Office reports that the federal deficit reached $2.0 trillion in fiscal year 2026, or 6.2% of GDP, well above the 50-year average of 3.8%. Even narrow data center changes can produce real money. The Tax Foundation estimates that denying bonus depreciation to AI data centers under Sen. Mark Warner’s (D-VA) Data Center Tax Accountability and Disclosure Act of 2026 would raise $29.9 billion over 10 years on a conventional basis. Whether lawmakers are looking to reduce the deficit or pay for priorities, that number will be difficult to ignore, especially when permanently extending the expired Affordable Care Act premium tax credits has been estimated by JCT and CBO to cost up to $350 billion over 10 years.

The research credit adds another bipartisan pressure point. On October 14, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers led by Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA), Greg Steube (R-FL), Mike Thompson (D-CA) and Suzan DelBene (D-WA) sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Bessent asking Treasury to examine reports that the research credit was being claimed for costs associated with data center development. Senate Finance Committee Democrats led by Wyden initiated a similar inquiry around the same time. That record suggests tax writers are already circling parts of the data center tax stack, not merely waiting for a future campaign message.

The Routes to Enactment Are Not Far-Fetched

None of the paths is guaranteed. But none requires readers to imagine an implausible legislative leap, either. There are at least three routes by which data center tax proposals could move from post-election message to statutory text:

A targeted bipartisan deal. The Wyden, Hawley, Warner and McDonald Rivet proposals all share a core idea: carve data centers out of current federal tax incentives. The Moreno bill points in the same direction through a sense of Congress. That carveout approach could be the lowest-common-denominator package that advances even in divided government.

The Wyden, Hawley, Warner and McDonald Rivet proposals all share a core idea: carve data centers out of current federal tax incentives. The Moreno bill points in the same direction through a sense of Congress. That carveout approach could be the lowest-common-denominator package that advances even in divided government. A “build and tax” pivot. President Trump has shown a willingness to follow political appeal across conventional policy lines, as with no tax on tips. He could decide that supporting data center buildout and taxing perceived excess benefits are politically compatible. The Administration’s expanded voluntary Ratepayer Protection Pledge, under which operators, utilities, developers and states commit that operators rather than ratepayers will fund required power and infrastructure, already acknowledges the political need to answer public concern.

President Trump has shown a willingness to follow political appeal across conventional policy lines, as with no tax on tips. He could decide that supporting data center buildout and taxing perceived excess benefits are politically compatible. The Administration’s expanded voluntary Ratepayer Protection Pledge, under which operators, utilities, developers and states commit that operators rather than ratepayers will fund required power and infrastructure, already acknowledges the political need to answer public concern. A reconciliation pay-for. If Democrats pursue parts of their broader agenda through budget reconciliation, data center taxes could become a pay-for tied to cost-of-living, environmental and workforce priorities. That path is the least likely to produce a 120th Congress enactment, but it could still shape a 2028 tax platform and give stakeholders a clear preview of what may come next.

Our Assessment: Watch the Incentives First

Divided government remains a significant obstacle, and the Wyden excise tax as drafted is not a foregone conclusion. But the story on data centers has shifted from “Will anyone care?” to “Which piece moves first?” The earliest action may come on incentives, especially opportunity zone eligibility and bonus depreciation, where bipartisan overlap is already visible. A broader excise tax is a heavier lift, but the politics around data centers and artificial intelligence are moving quickly, and stakeholders should not assume that today’s discussion draft will remain a discussion or a draft.

What Companies Should Do Now

The practical response is not to assume enactment, but to prepare as if the legislative window could open quickly. Companies should consider the following steps now:

Map exposure before the debate hardens. Identify which facilities and revenue streams could fall within the “data center services” definition and the 25 MW threshold (see the Appendix). Pressure-test hyperscale relationships. Determine whether ownership, control or financing by hyperscale entities could trigger the alternative cost-plus tax. Do not assume an exemption will save the project. Evaluate eligibility for the IT department data center safe harbor and the partial exemption for assets placed in service before January 1, 2025. Model the downside. Estimate the effect of losing bonus depreciation, opportunity zone, private REIT and research credit benefits on pending and planned projects. Track the signals that matter. Monitor committee organization, the first tax vehicles of the 120th Congress and incentive-focused bipartisan bills as early indicators of whether data center taxation is moving from message to vehicle. Engage before positions lock in. Consider providing comments to the Senate Finance Committee while the draft remains open for input.

Akin’s tax and public policy teams are tracking the Wyden draft and the broader data center tax debate and can help clients evaluate exposure, model potential impacts and engage with policymakers before legislative positions harden.

Appendix: What the Wyden Draft Would Do

This appendix summarizes the Wyden discussion draft (see the Finance Committee’s technical summary) for readers who want the mechanics behind the risk analysis above. The draft remains subject to change, and several key terms are still open.

The Gross Receipts Excise Tax

The excise tax would generally be levied on data center operators, defined as any person who provides data center services from a data center. The tax would be a percentage (yet to be determined) of gross receipts for “data center services” provided by a data center located in the United States.

The discussion draft defines “data center services” as:

Data storage services, cloud services, artificial intelligence training services, inference services, high-volume data processing, other similar services and other services determined by the Treasury Secretary to be comparable to such services

Services that involve use of data center equipment located in a data center with peak electrical demand of 25 MW or greater

Services that use data center equipment to process, store or transmit digital information, where such provision is a substantial element of the taxpayer’s trade or business.

For taxable years beginning before 2030, a partial exemption applies based on the proportion of a data center’s assets placed in service before January 1, 2025.

Alternative Tax for Hyperscale Data Centers

An alternative tax, based on a prescribed cost-plus method of calculating gross receipts, would apply to “hyperscale data centers.” These are defined as hyperscale entities with a close economic relationship to the data center from which services are provided. The discussion draft seeks to capture data centers that hyperscale entities own, control or finance:

Owned: Hyperscale entities own a majority of the data center equipment for more than 270 days of the taxable year.

Hyperscale entities own a majority of the data center equipment for more than 270 days of the taxable year. Controlled: Hyperscale entities use, or have the right to use, more than 50% of the services for more than 270 days of the taxable year.

Hyperscale entities use, or have the right to use, more than 50% of the services for more than 270 days of the taxable year. Financed: Hyperscale entities provide more than 50% of assets or costs through loans, equity or other arrangements in any post-enactment year. Loan guarantees and co-signing count. Contractual agreements giving hyperscale entities the option to acquire more than 50% of data center assets would also trigger this threshold.

Exclusions and Safe Harbors

Large organizations that operate their own data centers for enterprise operations should consider whether they would qualify for the proposed “IT department data center safe harbor.” Among additional requirements, it carves out data center services that “do not substantially consist of data storage, cloud computing, high-volume data processing, artificial intelligence services, or such other similar services identified by the Secretary.”

Data centers used substantially for web hosting, domain registration or broadband access are also excluded from the proposed framework.

Removal of Investment Incentives

The discussion draft would also remove four investment incentives: bonus depreciation, opportunity zones, private REITs and the research credit.

Open Issues

Several key terms remain open: